The best Genshin Impact Sucrose build

Want to learn how to create the best Sucrose build in Genshin Impact? Anemo Catalyst user Sucrose is a bio-alchemist and the shy assistant of Albedo. Despite her timid personality, Anemo Catalyst user Sucrose is definitely not afraid to use her alchemical abilities in battle and serves as a 4-star substitute for 5-star Anemo characters like Venti and Kazuha — essentially, she’s a sub-DPS great at crowd control and applying the Swirl reaction.

This guide will show you how to create the best Sucrose build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Sucrose, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Sucrose build: Weapons

Sucrose is especially strong with the Skyward Atlas, which increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. However, if you’re using the 4-star Sucrose, chances are you might not have 5-star weapons in your inventory. In this case, Mappa Mare is your best friend — this nifty Catalyst will grant you an 8% Elemental DMG bonus upon triggering an elemental reaction, which you’ll be doing constantly with Sucrose. Finally, despite its 3-star rarity, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers is another great option for Sucrose. It increases the ATK of its user when they switch back out into the field, and since she’s a sub-DPS, you’ll be switching Sucrose back in often.

Best Sucrose build: Artifacts

All of Sucrose’s attacks deal Anemo DMG, meaning anything that can boost her Anemo abilities will be your best friend. Luckily, there’s an artifact set that’s perfect for this: Viridescent Venerer. When used as a 4-piece set, these artifacts will give you a 15% Anemo DMG bonus and increase Swirl DMG by 60% while decreasing the opponent’s resistance to the element infused in the Swirl by 40%.

Not feeling up for the Viridescent Venerer set? The Wanderer’s Troupe set is also a nice option for Sucrose that will increase her Elemental Mastery and Charged Attack DMG. Finally, the Instructor kit is a much more attainable set that provides the same Elemental Mastery buff, though we’d recommend using the Viridescent Venerer set whenever possible.

When selecting stats for Sucrose’s artifacts, you’ll want to have a variety of Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, Anemo DMG Bonus, and ATK%. Sucrose’s kit will be improved greatly with the addition of any of these.

Best Sucrose build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Sucrose, you’ll need 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones, 46 Hurricane Seeds, 168 Windwheel Asters, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 30 Shimmering Nectar, and 36 Energy Nectar.

Ascending Sucrose will require you to fight the Anemo Hypostasis, which will net you Vayuda Turquoise and Hurricane Seeds. You’ll also need to fight Whopperflowers around Teyvat for their Nectar. As for Windwheel Asters, head to the Statue of the Seven near Windrise to find plenty.

Best Sucrose build: Talents

To fully level Sucrose’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Freedom, 63 Guides to Freedom, 114 Philosophies of Freedom, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 66 Shimmering Nectar, 93 Energy Nectar, 18 Spirit Lockets of Boreas, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

As always, Nectar can be obtained by fighting Whopperflowers. Sucrose’s Freedom books can be earned by completing the Forsaken Rift domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, while Spirit Lockets of Boreas are dropped by Andrius during the Wolf of the North Challenge. Finally, Crowns of Insight can be obtained through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

All of Sucrose’s talents deal Anemo DMG and apply the Swirl reaction, meaning you don’t need to prioritize a certain one of her talents. Instead, try keeping the levels of Sucrose's talents even. If you only have the resources to invest in one of her talents, invest in the one that you use the most, which will likely be her Elemental Skill first if you're using her as a sub-DPS. Here's everything Sucrose can do in battle:

Normal Attack - Performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo DMG.

- Performs up to 4 attacks using Wind Spirits, dealing Anemo DMG. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Anemo DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Attack - Calling upon the power of her Wind Spirits, Sucrose plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground.

- Calling upon the power of her Wind Spirits, Sucrose plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground. Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 - Creates a small Wind Spirit that pulls opponents and objects towards its location, launches opponents within its AoE, and deals Anemo DMG.

- Creates a small Wind Spirit that pulls opponents and objects towards its location, launches opponents within its AoE, and deals Anemo DMG. Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II - Sucrose hurls an unstable concoction that creates a Large Wind Spirit. While it persists, the Large Wind Spirit will continuously pull and launch nearby opponents, and deal Anemo DMG. Elemental Absorption: If the Wind Spirit comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

- Sucrose hurls an unstable concoction that creates a Large Wind Spirit. While it persists, the Large Wind Spirit will continuously pull and launch nearby opponents, and deal Anemo DMG. Elemental Absorption: If the Wind Spirit comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use. Passive Talent 1 - When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, all characters in the party with the matching element (excluding Sucrose) have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for 8s.

- When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, all characters in the party with the matching element (excluding Sucrose) have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for 8s. Passive Talent 2 - When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 or Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II hits an opponent, increases all party members' (excluding Sucrose) Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s.

- When Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 or Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II hits an opponent, increases all party members' (excluding Sucrose) Elemental Mastery based on 20% of Sucrose's Elemental Mastery for 8s. Passive Talent 3 - When Sucrose crafts Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials, she has a 10% chance to obtain double the product.

Best Sucrose build: Constellations

Unlike many of Genshin’s stronger characters, Sucrose requires some Constellations to reach her full potential. Constellation 1 and Constellation 6 both add vital aspects to her build. Unlocking Constellation 4 (which you’ll get anyway if you’re on your way to Constellation 6) is also a great move, as it drastically decreases her Elemental Skill’s cooldown period, giving her potential to deal massive amounts of damage. Long story short, if you’re planning on adding Sucrose to your team and want her to be at her best, be prepared to do some wishing. Here’s everything the alchemist's Constellations have in store:

Constellation Lv. 1: Clustered Vacuum Field - Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 gains 1 additional charge.

- Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 gains 1 additional charge. Constellation Lv. 2: Beth: Unbound Form - The duration of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s.

- The duration of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II is increased by 2s. Constellation Lv. 3: Flawless Alchemistress - Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Alchemania - Every 7 Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 1-7s.

- Every 7 Normal and Charged Attacks, Sucrose will reduce the CD of Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308 by 1-7s. Constellation Lv. 5: Caution: Standard Flask - Increases the Level of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Chaotic Entropy - If Forbidden Creation - Isomer 75 / Type II triggers an Elemental Absorption, all party members gain a 20% Elemental DMG Bonus for the corresponding absorbed element during its duration.

How to get Sucrose in Genshin Impact

Sucrose is a 4-star character, meaning she can be added to your team at any time. While she can be earned by wishing on any banner, your chances will be raised if she’s featured on a 5-star character’s banner with a boosted drop rate. Sucrose was last featured on Raiden Shogun’s banner in September, and she'll be due for a rerun banner in the near future.

As a 4-star character, Sucrose can occasionally be obtained through Paimon’s Bargains in exchange for Starglitter. The Paimon’s Bargains lineup changes monthly, so make sure to check in at the start of each new month if you’re on a hunt for Sucrose!

If you're planning on wishing for Sucrose, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Sucrose! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?