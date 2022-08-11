Everything we know about Tighnari in Genshin Impact

Want to know all about Tighnari in Genshin Impact? Tighnari is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, expected to release with the update to Version 3.0 on August 24th, 2022. He's also kind of a big deal, in a meta sense as well as in-lore: as one of the first Sumeru characters added to the game he'll be one of three playable Dendro units when the new element debuts, as well as the first Dendro 5-star made available in the gacha.

Naturally, this is all based on a combination of beta gameplay, leaked information, and informed speculation, and is subject to clarification or change before release. Nevertheless, and with that hefty disclaimer in mind, read on for everything we know about Tighnari ahead of his Genshin Impact debut.

Genshin Impact Tighnari: Weapon

Sources have disagreed for a while over whether Tighnari will wield a Bow or a Catalyst, although everyone seems to agree that he'll be a ranged fighter. Based on reports from users who played the Version 3.0 closed beta it seems as though the Bow theory was the correct one, although I won't yet entirely rule out a last-minute kit change switching his weapon to a Catalyst, just to keep us on our toes.

Genshin Impact Tighnari: Talents

During the Version 3.0 beta, Tighnari's talents were as follows:

Khanda Barrier-Buster (Normal Attack):

Normal Attack: Tighnari fires up to four consecutive shots with his bow.



Charged Attack: Tighnari fires a precise charged shot that deals more damage. Charge level one fires an arrow that deals Dendro damage. Charge level two fires a Wreath Arrow that deals Dendro damage and spawns four Clusterbloom Arrows that track opponents and deal Dendro damage.



Plunging Attack: Tighnari fires off a shower of arrows before hitting the ground, dealing AoE damage on impact.

Vijnana-Phala Mine (Elemental Skill): Tighnari throws a Vijnana Stormheart that deals AoE Dendro damage and creates a Vijnana-Khanda field that confuses enemies within. Tighnari also gains the Vijnana-Penetrator effect which decreases Wreath Arrow charge time by 1.5 seconds. This effect ends after three Wreath Arrows are fired.

Fashioner's Tanglevine Shaft (Elemental Burst): Tighnari fires six Tanglevine Shafts that track opponents and deal Dendro damage. After these hit, they create another wave of Tanglevine Shafts.

Encyclopedic Knowledge (Utility Passive): When Tighnari is in the party, the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru display on the mini-map.

Keen Sight (1st Ascension Passive): After firing a Wreath Arrow, Tighnari's elemental mastery is buffed by 50 for four seconds.

Scholarly Blade (4th Ascension Passive): For every point of Tighnari's elemental mastery, his charged attack and elemental burst damage are increased by 0.05%, with the total bonus capped at 50%.

Genshin Impact Tighnari: Party role and tier

While it might take a while for Genshin players to decide how best to position Dendro characters in their parties, early reports indicate that Tighnari will be suitable for a DPS role. Based on what we've seen of his kit it looks as though he'll deal damage mainly from his elemental rather than his normal attacks, and that he could happily occupy either a main or sub DPS position depending on the composition of the rest of his team.

Early players have compared him to Ganyu, who also has a suite of different charged attacks available as one of the best parts of his kit. Ganyu is generally regarded as one of the best characters in the game, so on this basis alone we're inclined to view Tighnari as one to watch out for. If he really is as good as all that, he'll win a spot on our SS-Tier without a doubt.

Genshin Impact Tighnari: Constellations

During the Version 3.0 beta, Tighnari's constellations were as follows:

Beginnings Determined at the Roots (C1): Tighnari's charged attack CRIT rate is increased by 15%.

Origins Known From the Stem (C2): When opponents are within the Vajna-Khanda field, Tighnari gains 20% increased Dendro damage for six seconds.

Fortunes Read Amongst the Branches (C3): Increases the level of Fashioner's Tanglevine Shaft by +3 (up to the max upgrade level of 15).

Withering Glimpsed in the Leaves (C4): When Fashioner's Tanglevine Shaft is used, all party members gain 60 elemental mastery for eight seconds. If it triggers an elemental reaction, all party members' elemental mastery will be buffed by a further 60, and the duration of the buff will be refreshed.

Comprehension Amidst the Flowers (C5): Increases the level of Vijnana-Phala Mine by +3 (up to the max upgrade level of 15).

Increases the level of Vijnana-Phala Mine by +3 (up to the max upgrade level of 15). Karma Adjudged From the Leaden Fruit (C6): Wreath Arrow's charge time is decreased by 0.9 seconds and produces an extra Clusterbloom Arrow on hit.

Genshin Impact Tighnari: Availability

Tighnari is reportedly a 5-star character, meaning that he'll most likely only be available at selected times when his Character Event Wish banner is active in the gacha. His first run is believed to be set to coincide with the initial phase of Version 3.0, meaning that he'll be available from August 24th, 2022 until sometime in mid-September.

There are also some very, very unconfirmed rumours that Tighnari will be joining the pool of 5-star characters on the Wanderlust Invocation banner after Version 3.0. While I'd take these with a mountain of salt — no new 5-star character has joined the standard wish pool since Version 1.0 — it is true that there's a glaring omission on the standard banner right now, meaning it's sometimes impossible to pull a 5-star Geo or Dendro character for weeks at a time. The other five elements are represented by 5-star characters available on the standard banner, and if there's a shake-up coming, Tighnari would be the obvious Dendro candidate to shift over to permanent availability. Don't bank on it yet, but it's something to watch out for.

That's all we know about Tighnari for the time being, and I'd like to remind you one last time that the information on this page is subject to change or correction when the character releases! That being said, check back here for our best Tighnari build guide once Version 3.0 goes live later this month. In the meantime, if you're hoping to save up your currencies for when Tighnari makes his debut, be sure to take a look at our guide to getting more Primogems in Genshin Impact.