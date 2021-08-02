The best Genshin Impact Venti build

Want to learn how to create the best Venti build in Genshin Impact? Anemo Bow user Venti is the vessel of Barbatos, the Anemo Archon. The wine-loving, lyre-toting bard always has a song up his sleeve and is especially carefree for someone with powers as strong as his. You’ll want to build Venti as a sub-DPS, meaning you’ll be using his Anemo powers more than his normal attacks.

This guide will show you how to create the best Venti build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Venti, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Venti build: Weapons

If you’re lucky enough to have 5-star weapons on hand, Venti’s great with the Skyward Harp, which increases CRIT DMG, and Elegy For The End, which increases Elemental Mastery. However, Venti can be built just as well with The Stringless, a great 4-star option that will also buff Venti’s Elemental Mastery.

Windblume Ode, Venti’s signature weapon, isn’t a bad choice either (and it’ll look great with his character design), but be wary: its ascension materials could only be obtained during the Invitation of Windblume event.

Best Venti build: Artifacts

Since Venti’s strongest when he’s using his Anemo abilities, you’ll want to hook him up with the Viridescent Venerer set, which provides a massive Anemo DMG boost. If you’re planning on mainly relying on Venti’s Burst, the Noblesse Oblige set can be great as well.

When selecting stats and substats, aim for Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, Anemo DMG Bonus, and CRIT Rate/DMG.

Best Venti build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Venti, you’ll need 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones, 46 Hurricane Seeds, 168 Cecilias, 18 Slime Condensates, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrates.

Farming for Venti will include plenty of trips to the Anemo Hypostasis (where variations of Vayuda Turquoise and Hurricane Seeds are found) as well as to Starsnatch Cliff (where Cecilias are found).

Best Venti build: Talents

To fully level up Venti’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Ballad, 9 Guides to Ballad, 114 Philosophies of Ballad, 18 Slime Condensate, 66 Slime Secretions, 93 Slime Concentrate, 18 Tails of Boreas, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

Venti’s normal attack tends to be weak, so you’ll want to build him as a sub-DPS and prioritize his Anemo abilities, meaning his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Here are all of Venti’s talents:

Normal attack - Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, favorable winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo DMG.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, favorable winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo DMG. Plunging attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Skyward Sonnet - O wind upon which all hymns and songs fly, bear these earth-walkers up into the sky! Press to summon a Wind Domain at the opponent's location, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching opponents into the air. Hold to summon an even larger Wind Domain with Venti as the epicenter, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching affected opponents into the air. After unleashing the Hold version of this ability, Venti rides the wind into the air. Opponents hit by Skyward Sonnet will fall to the ground slowly.

- O wind upon which all hymns and songs fly, bear these earth-walkers up into the sky! Press to summon a Wind Domain at the opponent's location, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching opponents into the air. Hold to summon an even larger Wind Domain with Venti as the epicenter, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching affected opponents into the air. After unleashing the Hold version of this ability, Venti rides the wind into the air. Opponents hit by Skyward Sonnet will fall to the ground slowly. Elemental burst: Wind’s Grand Ode - Fires off an arrow made of countless coalesced winds, creating a huge Stormeye that sucks in objects and opponents and deals continuous Anemo DMG. Elemental Absorption: If the Stormeye comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

- Fires off an arrow made of countless coalesced winds, creating a huge Stormeye that sucks in objects and opponents and deals continuous Anemo DMG. Elemental Absorption: If the Stormeye comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use. Passive talent 1 - Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s.

- Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s. Passive talent 2 - Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode end. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, this also restores 15 Energy to all characters of that corresponding element.

- Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind's Grand Ode end. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, this also restores 15 Energy to all characters of that corresponding element. Passive talent 3 - Decreases gliding Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Best Venti build: Constellations

Venti’s Anemo abilities already mean he’s an excellent character, but if you want to go above and beyond with your Venti build, unlocking his Constellations is the way to go. Constellation 2 Venti is extra strong thanks to the added buffs that come with his Elemental Skill. And although it’ll likely cost you a lot of money, Constellation 6 Venti’s Elemental Burst has stellar buffs as well. Here’s what all of Venti’s Constellations have to offer:

Splitting Gales: Constellation Lv. 1 - Fires 2 additional arrows per Aimed Shot, each dealing 33% of the original arrow's DMG.

- Fires 2 additional arrows per Aimed Shot, each dealing 33% of the original arrow's DMG. Breeze of Reminiscence: Constellation Lv. 2 - Skyward Sonnet decreases opponents' Anemo RES and Physical RES by 12% for 10s. Opponents launched by Skyward Sonnet suffer an additional 12% Anemo RES and Physical RES decrease while airborne.

- Skyward Sonnet decreases opponents' Anemo RES and Physical RES by 12% for 10s. Opponents launched by Skyward Sonnet suffer an additional 12% Anemo RES and Physical RES decrease while airborne. Ode to Thousand Winds: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Wind's Grand Ode by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Wind's Grand Ode by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Hurricane of Freedom: Constellation Lv. 4 - When Venti picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, he receives a 25% Anemo DMG Bonus for 10s.

- When Venti picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, he receives a 25% Anemo DMG Bonus for 10s. Concerto dal Cielo: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Skyward Sonnet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Skyward Sonnet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Storm of Defiance: Constellation Lv. 6 - Targets who take DMG from Wind's Grand Ode have their Anemo RES decreased by 20%. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, then their RES towards the corresponding Element is also decreased by 20%.

How to get Venti in Genshin Impact

Venti is a limited character, so he’s only available at certain times. Venti made his debut in September 2020 and saw a rerun in March 2021. At the moment, Venti can’t be obtained via any of the banners. However, with Mihoyo’s tendency to rerun popular characters, it’s likely that the lovable bard will be back a third time.

If you’re looking to save up for Venti’s potential rerun banner, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our Genshin Impact codes list to get some free Primogems!

