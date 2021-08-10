The best Genshin Impact Xiao build

Want to learn how to create the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact? Anemo Polearm user Xiao is an adeptus and the last remaining member of the Yakshas dispatched to fight demons. His cold, edgy demeanor is a result of spending most of his time isolating himself from humans. Don’t worry, though: he also has a soft spot for Almond Tofu and the Traveler (and he’s perfect with almost any team comp!). While other Anemo characters like Venti focus more on crowd control abilities, Xiao’s strength is in his damage, making him a great main DPS.

This guide will show you how to create the best Xiao build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Xiao, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Xiao build: Weapons

Xiao’s at his best when he has the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, which grants its user a hefty attack bonus, on hand. Skyward Spine is also a great 5-star option thanks to its well-rounded set of buffs. Since 5-star weapons are tedious to obtain, Blackcliff Pole and Deathmatch are solid 4-star alternates that both grant impressive attack bonuses as well.

Best Xiao build: Artifacts

Xiao’s best artifacts depend on what you’re planning on using him for. If you’re going to rely on Xiao as a main DPS and use his physical attacks, Gladiator’s Finale makes a great set of 4 since it buffs Polearm users’ damage. If you’re planning on using Xiao for his Anemo abilities, try the Viridescent Venerer set, which provides versatile Anemo buffs. If you don’t have access to any 5-star artifacts, you can count on the Berserker set, which boosts CRIT Rate.

Best Xiao build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Xiao, you’ll need 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones, 46 Juvenile Jades, 168 Qingxins, 18 Slime Condensate, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrates.

You’ll likely have to make more than a few trips to the Anemo Hypostasis to obtain Vayuda Turquoise. Additionally, Juvenile Jade can be obtained from Primo Geovishaps and Qingxins can be found growing on Liyue’s highest peaks.

Best Xiao build: Talents

To fully level up Xiao’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Prosperity, 63 Guides to Prosperity, 114 Philosophies of Prosperity, 18 Slime Condensates, 66 Slime Secretions, 93 Slime Concentrates, 18 Shadow of the Warriors, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

When building Xiao, try to level his Elemental Burst up to around level 7 first. After prioritizing this, focus on leveling up his Normal Attack first and then finish leveling his Burst to achieve a strong sense of balance.

Normal attack - Performs up to 6 consecutive spear strikes.

- Performs up to 6 consecutive spear strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust.

- Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Xiao does not take DMG from performing plunging attacks.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Xiao does not take DMG from performing plunging attacks. Elemental skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling - Xiao lunges foward, dealing Anemo DMG to opponents in his path. Can be used in mid-air.

- Xiao lunges foward, dealing Anemo DMG to opponents in his path. Can be used in mid-air. Elemental burst: Bane of All Evil - Xiao dons the Yaksha Mask that set gods and demons trembling millenia ago. The mask greatly increases Xiao’s jumping ability, increases his attack AoE and attack DMG, and converts attack DMG into Anemo DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. In this state, Xiao will continuously lose HP.

- Xiao dons the Yaksha Mask that set gods and demons trembling millenia ago. The mask greatly increases Xiao’s jumping ability, increases his attack AoE and attack DMG, and converts attack DMG into Anemo DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. In this state, Xiao will continuously lose HP. Passive talent 1 - While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all DMG dealt by Xiao increases by 5%. DMG increases by a further 5% every 3s the ability persists. The maximum DMG Bonus is 25%

- While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all DMG dealt by Xiao increases by 5%. DMG increases by a further 5% every 3s the ability persists. The maximum DMG Bonus is 25% Passive talent 2 - Using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the DMG of subsequent uses by 15%. This effect lasts for 7s, and has a maximum of 3 stacks. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect’s duration.

- Using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the DMG of subsequent uses by 15%. This effect lasts for 7s, and has a maximum of 3 stacks. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect’s duration. Passive talent 3 - Decreases climbing Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Best Xiao build: Constellations

Unfortunately for Xiao mains, Xiao’s Constellations aren’t the best. If you’re planning on using Xiao as a main DPS and you’ve got a ton of extra money to throw at Mihoyo, Constellation 6 Xiao’s Anemo abilities are greatly improved. However, wishing for his other Constellations isn’t really recommended. Go big or go home! Here’s what all of Xiao’s constellations have to offer:

Dissolution Eon: Destroyer of Worlds: Constellation Lv. 1 - Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's charges by 1.

- Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's charges by 1. Annihilation Eon: Blossom of Kaleidos: Constellation Lv. 2 - When in the party and not on the field, Xiao's Energy Recharge is increased by 25%.

- When in the party and not on the field, Xiao's Energy Recharge is increased by 25%. Conqueror of Evil: Wrath Deity: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Transcension: Extinction of Suffering: Constellation Lv. 4 - When Xiao's HP falls below 50%, he gains a 100% DEF Bonus.

- When Xiao's HP falls below 50%, he gains a 100% DEF Bonus. Evolution Eon: Origin of Ignorance: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Bane of All Evil by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Bane of All Evil by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha: Constellation Lv. 6 - While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, hitting at least 2 opponents with Xiao's Plunging Attack will immediately grant him 1 charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling, and for the next 1s, he may use Lemniscatic Wind Cycling while ignoring its CD.

How to get Xiao in Genshin Impact

Xiao is a limited character, so he’s only available at certain times. Xiao made his debut in February 2021. At the moment, he can’t be obtained via any of the banners. However, with Mihoyo’s tendency to rerun popular characters, it’s likely that he’ll be back in the near future.

If you’re looking to save up for Xiao’s potential rerun banner, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Xiao! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?