Want to learn how to create the best Yae Miko build in Genshin Impact? Electro Catalyst Yae Miko is a long-awaited addition to the world of Teyvat, and it’s clear that the wait paid off. Yae, who oversees the Grand Narukami Shrine, has a satisfying kit and powerful Elemental abilities that’ll be sure to turn enemies into dust.

This guide will show you how to create the best Yae Miko build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Yae Miko, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, team composition, and constellations.

Best Genshin Impact Yae Miko build for DPS

Best weapon: Kagura’s Verity

Alternatives: Skyward Atlas, The Widsith, Favonius Codex

The obvious choice for Yae Miko’s weapon is Kagura’s Verity, a 5-star Catalyst that was released alongside Yae Miko. It’s currently obtainable on the Weapon Event Wish banner and increases CRIT Rate, a stat that’s useful to have for Yae Miko’s Burst. In addition, it also provides a hefty boost to Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental DMG Bonus upon using an Elemental Skill, which is useful in creating a well-rounded build.

Unfortunately, having just released, Kagura’s Verity is quite the difficult weapon to obtain. If you’re unable to get your hands on the coveted Catalyst, Skyward Atlas is another great 5-star option. This versatile weapon increases Elemental DMG Bonus and has a random chance to deal massive amounts of ATK DMG to opponents upon using Normal Attacks. Be warned, though: this weapon is only useful if you’re using Yae Miko’s Normal Attacks frequently.

For players without 5-star weapons, The Widsith is a stellar option. This nifty Catalyst gives players taking the field a randomly selected boost to either Elemental Mastery, ATK, or Elemental DMG. All of these stats are excellent additions to Yae Miko’s kit, so it’s only fitting that The Widsith would work well alongside Yae. Finally, we’d also recommend the Favonius Codex, another great 4-star weapon that you’re likely to already have in your inventory. Upon getting a CRIT hit, this Catalyst has a chance to generate Elemental Particles that regenerate Energy. Nice!

Best artifacts: 2 piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence and 2 piece Thundering Fury

Alternatives: Gladiator’s Finale, Emblem of Severed Fate

Since Yae Miko is a Catalyst user, all of her attacks involve Electro, so you’ll likely want to employ some Electro-boosting artifacts in her build. Thundering Fury is perfect for this — it grants a 15% Electro DMG bonus to its user. Using a 4-piece Thundering Fury set for Yae Miko works as well and will boost the damage done by Elemental Reactions, though if you’re using Yae Miko as a main DPS, you’re less likely to rely on Elemental Reactions, so we’d recommend combining a 2-piece Thundering Fury set with a 2-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set, which will increase ATK by 18%.

Alternatively, you could employ the Gladiator’s Finale set instead of Shimenawa’s Reminiscence — these two have the same effect as 2-piece sets. Emblem of Severed Fate also works well with Yae Miko, as it increases Energy Recharge by 20% and allows you to utilize Yae’s Burst more often. Regardless of which Artifacts you’re using, here are the stats and substats we’d recommend:

Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%

CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%, Energy Recharge

ATK%, Energy Recharge Goblet of Eonothem: Electro DMG Bonus

Electro DMG Bonus Substats: ATK%, CRIT Rate/DMG, Energy Recharge

Talent priority: Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura (Elemental Skill) and Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin (Elemental Burst)

Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are both impressively powerful moves that you’ll want to keep at relatively even levels. If Yae Miko is your main DPS, you’ll likely want to prioritize her Skill and follow with her Normal Attack, as you’ll be heavily relying on both of these for damage. Otherwise, prioritizing Yae’s Burst is a great idea, as this is arguably her best Talent and can absolutely destroy enemies if paired with good Artifacts and a strong Catalyst. Here’s what the rest of Yae Miko’s Talents have in store:

Normal Attack: Spiritfox Sin-Eater - Summons forth kitsune spirits, initiating a maximum of 3 attacks that deal Electro DMG.

- Summons forth kitsune spirits, initiating a maximum of 3 attacks that deal Electro DMG. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal Electro DMG after a short casting time.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to deal Electro DMG after a short casting time. Plunging Attack - Gathering the might of Electro, Yae Miko plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Electro DMG upon impact with the ground.

- Gathering the might of Electro, Yae Miko plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Electro DMG upon impact with the ground. Elemental Skill: Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura - To Yae, such dull tasks as can be accomplished by driving spirits out need not be done personally. Moves swiftly, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind. Sesshou Sakura has the following properties: Periodically strikes one nearby opponent with lightning, dealing Electro DMG. When there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting the DMG dealt by these lightning strikes. This skill has three charges. A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously. The initial level of each Sesshou Sakura is 1, and the initial highest level each sakura can reach is 3. If a new Sesshou Sakura is created too close to an existing one, the existing one will be destroyed.

- To Yae, such dull tasks as can be accomplished by driving spirits out need not be done personally. Moves swiftly, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind. Sesshou Sakura has the following properties: Periodically strikes one nearby opponent with lightning, dealing Electro DMG. When there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting the DMG dealt by these lightning strikes. This skill has three charges. A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously. The initial level of each Sesshou Sakura is 1, and the initial highest level each sakura can reach is 3. If a new Sesshou Sakura is created too close to an existing one, the existing one will be destroyed. Elemental Burst: Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin - Summons a lightning strike, dealing AoE Electro DMG. When she uses this skill, Yae Miko will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this way will create one Tenko Thunderbolt.

- Summons a lightning strike, dealing AoE Electro DMG. When she uses this skill, Yae Miko will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this way will create one Tenko Thunderbolt. Passive Talent 1: Meditations of a Yako - When she crafts Character Talent Material she has a set chance to create an extra Talent Material from the same region of a random type. The rarity of this material will be the same materials consumed during crafting.

- When she crafts Character Talent Material she has a set chance to create an extra Talent Material from the same region of a random type. The rarity of this material will be the same materials consumed during crafting. Passive Talent 2: Enlightened Blessing - Yae Miko's Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by the Sesshou Sakura.

- Yae Miko's Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by the Sesshou Sakura. Passive Talent 3: The Shrine’s Sacred Shade - When Yae Miko uses her Elemental Burst, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed resets the cooldown for one charge of her Elemental Skill.

Party composition

Main DPS: Yae Miko

Yae Miko Sub DPS: Fischl

Fischl Sub DPS: Sucrose

Sucrose Support/Healer: Barbara

5* alternative: Raiden Shogun instead of Fischl

Keeping Yae Miko on a team with another Electro character will grant you the Electro Elemental Resonance bonus, which decreases the amount of time Hydro will affect your team. In addition, Elemental Reactions will generate Electro Elemental Particles, which help recharge Yae Miko's useful Burst. Raiden Shogun is a great teammate for Yae Miko, though another Electro character like Fischl could work wonders as well. In addition, pairing Yae Miko with a Hydro character (such as Barbara, who can also provide some solid heals for your team) will help deal massive amounts of damage through Elemental Reactions. If you're really into using Elemental Reactions to deal damage, these can even be amplified with the help of a crowd control-oriented Anemo character such as Sucrose or Venti.

How to level up Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Yae Miko, you’ll need:

Ascension Level Materials 1 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Sea Ganoderma, 3 Old Handguards, and 20,000 Mora 2 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 2 Dragonheir's False Fins, 10 Sea Ganoderma, 15 Old Handguards, and 40,000 Mora 3 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 4 Dragonheir's False Fins, 20 Sea Ganoderma, 12 Kageuchi Handguards, and 60,000 Mora 4 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 8 Dragonheir's False Fins, 30 Sea Ganoderma, 18 Kageuchi Handguards, and 80,000 Mora 5 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 12 Dragonheir's False Fins, 45 Sea Ganoderma, 12 Famed Handguards, and 100,000 Mora 6 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, 20 Dragonheir's False Fins, 60 Sea Ganoderma, 24 Famed Handguards, and 120,000 Mora Total 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, 46 Dragonheir's False Fins, 168 Sea Ganoderma, 18 Old Handguards, 30 Kageuchi Handguards, 36 Famed Handguards, and 420,000 Mora

Looking to round up these materials? You'll be able to earn Vajrada Amethyst by defeating bosses like the Electro Hypostasis. Sea Ganoderma can be found in water throughout Inazuma. Finally, you'll be able to fight Coral Defenders for their Dragonheir's False Fins, while Nobushi and Kairagi will drop Handguards. You'll also need quite a lot of Mora — we've listed all the best ways to get Mora in our Mora guide. Happy farming!

Talents

To fully level up one of Yae Miko’s talents, you’ll need:

Talent Level (+ required Ascension Level) Materials 2 (2) 6 Old Handguards, 3 Teachings of Light, and 12,500 Mora 3 (3) 3 Kageuchi Handguards, 2 Guides to Light, and 17,500 Mora 4 (3) 4 Kageuchi Handguards, 4 Guides to Light, and 25,000 Mora 5 (4) 6 Kageuchi Handguards, 6 Guides to Light, and 30,000 Mora 6 (4) 9 Kageuchi Handguards, 9 Guides to Light, and 37,500 Mora 7 (5) 4 Famed Handguards, 4 Philosophies of Light, 1 The Meaning of Aeons, and 120,000 Mora 8 (5) 6 Famed Handguards, 6 Philosophies of Light, 1 The Meaning of Aeons, and 260,000 Mora 9 (6) 9 Famed Handguards, 12 Philosophies of Light, 2 The Meaning of Aeons, and 450,000 Mora 10 (6) 12 Famed Handguards, 16 Philosophies of Light, 2 The Meaning of Aeons, 1 Crown of Insight, and 700,000 Mora Total 6 Old Handguards, 22 Kageuchi Handguards, 31 Famed Handguards, 3 Teachings of Light, 21 Guides to Light, 38 Philosophies of Light, 6 The Meaning of Aeons, 1 Crown of Insight, and 1,652,500 Mora

To triple crown Yae Miko’s talents, you’ll need to collect all of these materials three times over. Good luck! As always, you'll be able to earn Handguards by defeating Nobushi and Kairagi. Light books are available at Violet Court on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The last step toward farming for Yae Miko's Talents will be gathering The Meaning of Aeons, which can be earned through the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain.

Constellations

Since she's a limited 5-star character, Yae Miko's Constellations are going to be pretty costly, so we'd only recommend wishing for the following if you've got some serious Primogems saved up or if you're willing to spend actual money. That being said, Yae Miko's best Constellation is definitely Constellation 6, which allows her Elemental Skill to ignore an impressive 60% of an opponent's DEF. A much easier Constellation to wish for is Constellation 1, which provides an immense boost to her very important Energy stat. Here's what the rest of her Constellations offer:

Constellation Lv. 1: Yakan Offering - Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself.

- Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself. Constellation Lv. 2: Fox’s Mooncall - Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and their attack range is increased by 60%.

- Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and their attack range is increased by 60%. Constellation Lv. 3: The Seven Glamours - Increases the Level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Sakura Channeling - When Sesshou Sakura lightning hits opponents, the Electro DMG Bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5s.

- When Sesshou Sakura lightning hits opponents, the Electro DMG Bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5s. Constellation Lv. 5: Mischievous Teasing - Increases the Level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Forbidden Art: Daisesshou - The Sesshou Sakura's attacks will ignore 60% of the opponent's DEF.

How to get Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is a limited 5-star character, meaning she’s only available for a short amount of time. She’s currently featured on the Character Event Wish banner (alongside Diona, Thoma, and Fischl), and you’ll be able to add her to your team until March 8, 2022. Good luck, Yae Miko wishers!

If you're looking to wish for Yae Miko, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Yae Miko! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?