The best Genshin Impact Yoimiya build

Want to learn how to create the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact? Pyro Bow user Yoimiya’s bubbly personality goes hand in hand with the fireworks she sells at Naganohara Fireworks. Although her kit has been criticized by players, Yoimiya serves as a much stronger version of Amber (sorry, Amber…) and will make for a unique main DPS well-suited for almost any team.

This guide will show you how to create the best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Yoimiya, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Yoimiya build: Weapons

Released during the 2.0 update, Thundering Pulse is an incredibly strong bow that works to increase different aspects of damage with a focus on normal ATK. Yoimiya’s versatility means she’s perfect when equipped with this bow. If you can’t get the elusive weapon, though, the 5-star Skyward Harp is also a great option that increases CRIT stats. Finally, for players with more 4-star weapons, Rust and the newly introduced Hamayumi are great options as well.

Best Yoimiya build: Artifacts

If you’re planning on relying on Yoimiya’s Pyro abilities, equip her with the Crimson Witch of Flames set, which will boost her Pyro DMG bonus. This kit is especially great as a 4-piece set if you’ve got Cryo characters like Ayaka or Electro characters like Razor on your team, as it’ll boost damage done by reactions with these two elements. If you’re going to use Yoimiya for both Pyro and normal abilities, try the newly added Shimenawa's Reminiscence 4-piece set, which will boost ATK and non-elemental abilities.

When selecting substats to aim for, focus on Elemental Mastery if you’re using Yoimiya for her Pyro abilities. Otherwise, look for ATK% and a nice ratio between CRIT DMG and CRIT Rate.

Best Yoimiya build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Yoimiya, you’ll need 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 6 Agnidus Gemstones, 46 Smoldering Pearls, 168 Naku Weeds, 18 Divining Scrolls, 30 Sealed Scrolls, and 36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls.

To secure all these materials, you’ll need to defeat the Pyro Hypostasis more than a few times to get your hands on Smoldering Pearls. You’ll also need to farm Naku Weed, which can be found on land around Inazuma.

Best Yoimiya build: Talents

To fully level Yoimiya’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Transience, 63 Guides to Transience, 114 Philosophies of Transience, 18 Divining Scrolls, 66 Sealed Scrolls, 93 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 18 Dragon Lord’s Crowns, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

When leveling Yoimiya’s talents, you’ll want to prioritize her normal attack first, followed by her Elemental Skill and then her Elemental Burst. Here are all of her talents:

Normal attack - Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flames will accumulate on the arrowhead before being fired off as an attack. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Charge Level 1: Fires off a flaming arrow that deals Pyro DMG. Charge Level 2: Generates a maxmimum of 3 Kindling Arrows based on time spent charging, releasing them as part of this Aimed Shot. Kindling Arrows will home in on nearby opponents, dealing Pyro DMG on hit.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flames will accumulate on the arrowhead before being fired off as an attack. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged: Charge Level 1: Fires off a flaming arrow that deals Pyro DMG. Charge Level 2: Generates a maxmimum of 3 Kindling Arrows based on time spent charging, releasing them as part of this Aimed Shot. Kindling Arrows will home in on nearby opponents, dealing Pyro DMG on hit. Plunging attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Niwabi Fire-Dance - Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her. Niwabi Enshou: During this time, arrows fired by Yoimiya's Normal Attack will be Blazing Arrows, and their DMG will be increased and converted to Pyro DMG. During this time, Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up will not generate Kindling Arrows at Charge Level 2. This effect will deactivate when Yoimiya leaves the field.

- Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her. Niwabi Enshou: During this time, arrows fired by Yoimiya's Normal Attack will be Blazing Arrows, and their DMG will be increased and converted to Pyro DMG. During this time, Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up will not generate Kindling Arrows at Charge Level 2. This effect will deactivate when Yoimiya leaves the field. Elemental Burst: Ryuukin Saxifrage - Yoimiya leaps into the air along with her original creation, the "Ryuukin Saxifrage," and fires forth blazing rockets bursting with surprises that deal AoE Pyro DMG and mark one of the hit opponents with Aurous Blaze. Aurous Blaze: All Normal/Charged/Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any party member other than Yoimiya that hit an opponent marked by Aurous Blaze will trigger an explosion, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. When an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated before its duration expires, the effect will pass on to another nearby opponent, who will inherit the remaining duration. One Aurous Blaze explosion can be triggered every 2s. When Yoimiya is down, Aurous Blaze effects created through her skills will be deactivated.

- Yoimiya leaps into the air along with her original creation, the "Ryuukin Saxifrage," and fires forth blazing rockets bursting with surprises that deal AoE Pyro DMG and mark one of the hit opponents with Aurous Blaze. Aurous Blaze: All Normal/Charged/Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any party member other than Yoimiya that hit an opponent marked by Aurous Blaze will trigger an explosion, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. When an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated before its duration expires, the effect will pass on to another nearby opponent, who will inherit the remaining duration. One Aurous Blaze explosion can be triggered every 2s. When Yoimiya is down, Aurous Blaze effects created through her skills will be deactivated. Passive talent 1 - During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya's Normal Attack will increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by 2% on hit. This effect lasts for 3s and can have a maximum of 10 stacks.

- During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya's Normal Attack will increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by 2% on hit. This effect lasts for 3s and can have a maximum of 10 stacks. Passive talent 2 - Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members (not including Yoimiya) to gain a 10% ATK increase for 15s. Additionally, a further ATK Bonus will be added on based on the number of "Tricks of the Trouble-Maker" stacks Yoimiya possesses when using Ryuukin Saxifrage. Each stack increases this ATK Bonus by 1%.

- Using Ryuukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members (not including Yoimiya) to gain a 10% ATK increase for 15s. Additionally, a further ATK Bonus will be added on based on the number of "Tricks of the Trouble-Maker" stacks Yoimiya possesses when using Ryuukin Saxifrage. Each stack increases this ATK Bonus by 1%. Passive talent 3 - When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type Furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.

Best Yoimiya build: Constellations

Luckily for players looking to save money, Yoimiya’s Constellations aren’t necessary to have a well-built character. If you’re desperate to fully flesh out your character build, though, Yoimiya’s 6th Constellation offers a lot thanks to its potential to fire an extra Kindling Arrow. Here are all of her Constellations:

Agate Ryuukin: Constellation Lv. 1 - The Auros Blaze created by Ryuukin Saxifrage lasts for an extra 4s. Additionally, when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated within its duration, Yoimiya's ATK is increased by 20% for 20s.

- The Auros Blaze created by Ryuukin Saxifrage lasts for an extra 4s. Additionally, when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated within its duration, Yoimiya's ATK is increased by 20% for 20s. A Procession of Bonfires: Constellation Lv. 2 - When Yoimiya's Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit, Yoimiya will gain a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6s. This effect can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not the active character.

- When Yoimiya's Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit, Yoimiya will gain a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6s. This effect can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not the active character. Trickster’s Flare: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increase the Level of Niwabi Fire-Dance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increase the Level of Niwabi Fire-Dance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Pyrotechnic Professional: Constellation Lv. 4 - When Yoimiya's own Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance's CD is decreased by 1.2.

- When Yoimiya's own Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance's CD is decreased by 1.2. A Summer Festival’s Eve: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Ryuukin Saxifrage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Ryuukin Saxifrage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Naganohara Meteor Swarm: Constellation Lv. 6 - During Niwabi Fire-Dance, Yoimiya's Normal Attacks have a 50% chance of firing an extra Kindling Arrow that deals 60% of its original DMG. This DMG is considered Normal Attack DMG.

How to get Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is a limited character, so she’s only available at certain times. Yoimiya made her debut on August 10, 2021 and will be unobtainable after August 31.

If you’re looking to get some wishing in before Yoimiya’s banner ends, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Yoimiya! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?