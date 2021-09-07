The best Genshin Impact Zhongli build

Want to learn how to create the best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact? Zhongli is the current vessel of Morax, the Geo Archon of Liyue. In retirement from his duties as an Archon, Zhongli now works as a consultant at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Though he’s painfully careless with his Mora, Zhongli is much more attentive as a sub DPS character in combat and even ranks near the top of our tier list.

This guide will show you how to create the best Zhongli build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Zhongli, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Zhongli build: Weapons

Zhongli’s best Polearm is the coveted Staff of Homa, which increases CRIT DMG and provides an ATK bonus that scales off of 0.8% of its owner’s Max HP. The Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is another stellar 5-star Polearm that boosts CRIT Rate and ATK.

However, if you don’t have any 5-stars on hand, there are some great 4-star substitutes that will still have Zhongli doing massive damage. Deathmatch is essentially the budget version of the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear, as it provides buffs to the same stats. Finally, the easily-obtainable Prototype Starglitter helps with Energy Recharge, which is a great stat to have if you’re going to use Zhongli’s Geo powers.

Best Zhongli build: Artifacts

If you’re only using Zhongli for his Burst, the Noblesse Oblige set is your best friend as it’ll boost Zhongli’s Burst DMG by 20% and cause his Burst to increase your whole party’s ATK by 20% for 12 seconds when used as a 4-piece set. Nice! Otherwise, if you’re going to use Zhongli’s other abilities as well, a combination of a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige set works well with a 2-piece Archaic Petra set, which provides boosts to Geo users.

Best Zhongli build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Zhongli, you’ll need 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, 46 Basalt Pillars, 168 Cor Lapis, 18 Slime Condensate, 30 Slime Secretions, and 36 Slime Concentrate. Your best bet for getting enough Prithiva Topaz and Basalt Pillars is defeating the Geo Hypostasis. Cor Lapis can be found in rocky areas in Liyue (especially near Mt. Hulao) and Slimes can be found throughout most of Teyvat.

Best Zhongli build: Talents

To fully level Zhongli’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Gold, 63 Guides to Gold, 114 Philosophies of Gold, 18 Slime Condensate, 66 Slime Secretions, 93 Slime Concentrates, 18 Tusk of Monoceros Caeli, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

You’ll typically want to prioritize Zhongli’s Burst and then his Skill. If you’re desperate for better shield abilities for your team, though, try prioritizing his Skill first in order to protect your party. Speaking of Zhongli’s shield, here’s how that (and everything else) works:

Normal Attack - Performs up to 6 rapid strikes.

- Performs up to 6 rapid strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Dominus Lapidis: Elemental Skill - Every mountain, rock, and inch of land is filled with the power of Geo, but those who can wield such powers freely are few and far between. Press: Commands the omnipresent power of the earth to solidify into a Stone Stele, standing 30 seconds, dealing AoE Geo DMG at the creation. Hold: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects: If their maximum number hasn't been reached, creates a Stone Stele. Creates a shield of jade. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Zhongli's Max HP. Possesses 150% DMG Absorption against all Elemental and Physical DMG. Deals AoE Geo DMG. If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG. Stone Stele: When created, deals AoE Geo DMG. Additionally, every 2 seconds, it will resonate with other nearby Geo Constructs, dealing Geo DMG to surrounding opponents. Stele creation and Resonance generate 0.5 elemental particles. The Stone Stele is considered a Geo Construct that can both be climbed and used to block attacks. Only one Stele created by Zhongli himself may initially exist at any one time. Jade Shield: Possesses 150% DMG Absorption against all Elemental and Physical DMG. Characters protected by the Jade Shield will decrease the Elemental RES and Physical RES of opponents in a small AoE by 20%. This effect cannot be stacked.

- Every mountain, rock, and inch of land is filled with the power of Geo, but those who can wield such powers freely are few and far between. Press: Commands the omnipresent power of the earth to solidify into a Stone Stele, standing 30 seconds, dealing AoE Geo DMG at the creation. Hold: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects: If their maximum number hasn't been reached, creates a Stone Stele. Creates a shield of jade. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Zhongli's Max HP. Possesses 150% DMG Absorption against all Elemental and Physical DMG. Deals AoE Geo DMG. If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG. Stone Stele: When created, deals AoE Geo DMG. Additionally, every 2 seconds, it will resonate with other nearby Geo Constructs, dealing Geo DMG to surrounding opponents. Stele creation and Resonance generate 0.5 elemental particles. The Stone Stele is considered a Geo Construct that can both be climbed and used to block attacks. Only one Stele created by Zhongli himself may initially exist at any one time. Jade Shield: Possesses 150% DMG Absorption against all Elemental and Physical DMG. Characters protected by the Jade Shield will decrease the Elemental RES and Physical RES of opponents in a small AoE by 20%. This effect cannot be stacked. Planet Befall: Elemental Burst - Brings a falling meteor down to earth, dealing massive Geo DMG to opponents caught in its AoE and applying the Petrification status to them. Petrification: Opponents affected by the Petrification status cannot move.

- Brings a falling meteor down to earth, dealing massive Geo DMG to opponents caught in its AoE and applying the Petrification status to them. Petrification: Opponents affected by the Petrification status cannot move. Passive talent 1 - When the Jade Shield takes DMG, it will Fortify: Fortified characters have 5% increased Shield Strength. Can stack up to 5 times, and lasts until the Jade Shield disappears.

- When the Jade Shield takes DMG, it will Fortify: Fortified characters have 5% increased Shield Strength. Can stack up to 5 times, and lasts until the Jade Shield disappears. Passive talent 2 - Zhongli deals bonus DMG based on his Max HP: Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 1.39% of Max HP. Dominus Lapidis Stone Stele, resonance, and hold DMG is increased by 1.9% of Max HP. Planet Befall deals additional DMG equal to 33% of Zhongli's Max HP.

- Zhongli deals bonus DMG based on his Max HP: Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 1.39% of Max HP. Dominus Lapidis Stone Stele, resonance, and hold DMG is increased by 1.9% of Max HP. Planet Befall deals additional DMG equal to 33% of Zhongli's Max HP. Passive talent 3 - Refunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Polearm-type weapons.

Best Zhongli build: Constellations

Zhongli’s Constellation 1 and Constellation 2 are the easiest to get while also being incredibly efficient. If you’re going to spend money (or if you have an absurd number of wishes saved up) for Constellations, Zhongli’s Constellation 2 is a good point to aim for since it’s relatively accessible and also grants your entire team a shield when Zhongli’s Burst is used.

Rock, the Backbone of Earth: Constellation Lv. 1 - Increases the maximum number of Stone Steles created by Dominus Lapidis that may exist simultaneously to 2.

- Increases the maximum number of Stone Steles created by Dominus Lapidis that may exist simultaneously to 2. Stone, the Cradle of Jade: Constellation Lv. 2 - Planet Befall grants nearby characters on the field a Jade Shield when it descends.

- Planet Befall grants nearby characters on the field a Jade Shield when it descends. Jade, Shimmering through Darkness: Constellation Lv. 3 - Increases the Level of Dominus Lapidis by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Dominus Lapidis by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Topaz, Unbreakable and Fearless: Constellation Lv. 4 - Increases Planet Befall's AoE by 20% and increases the duration of Planet Befall's Petrification effect by 2s.

- Increases Planet Befall's AoE by 20% and increases the duration of Planet Befall's Petrification effect by 2s. Lazuli, Herald of the Order: Constellation Lv. 5 - Increases the Level of Planet Befall by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Planet Befall by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Chrysos, Bounty of Dominator: Constellation Lv. 6 - When the Jade Shield takes DMG, 40% of that incoming DMG is converted to HP for the current character. A single instance of regeneration cannot exceed 8% of that character's Max HP.

How to get Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli is a limited character, meaning he’s not always available to obtain. Zhongli was featured on the Character Event Wish banner in December of 2020 and again in April of 2021. At the moment, he’s not obtainable at all, though it’s likely Mihoyo will take the lovable Geo Archon out for another spin in the future.

If you’re saving up for a potential Zhongli rerun, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Zhongli! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?