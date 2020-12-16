Best Krig 6 loadout and class setup in Warzone

In Warzone the meta is changing fairly frequently. With the Season 3 update, a bunch of guns got tweaked in such a way that they’re now a solid part of the meta, one of which was the Krig 6. Here’s the best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone.

On this page:

How to unlock the Krig 6 in Warzone

The Krig 6 is an assault rifle from Cold War, and is pretty simple to unlock. If you’ve been playing for a little while you probably already have this one, but if not, just level yourself up to rank 16 and you’ll find the Krig 6 in your weapons list.

Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone

The Krig 6 is a fantastic weapon when it comes to accuracy. It’s an absolute laserbeam, and has always been that way. However, prior to the Season 3 update it struggled a lot with time-to-kill. Not to worry though! It now has a decent damage profile so you can actually get those kills in situations when your enemy might’ve made it to cover.

Try this loadout if you’ve been a fan of the Grau 5.56 or M4A1 in Warzone:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor (Level 46)

Agency Suppressor (Level 46) Barrel: 19.7” Ranger (Level 30)

19.7” Ranger (Level 30) Optic: Royal & Kross 4x (Level 42)

Royal & Kross 4x (Level 42) Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip (Level 41)

Field Agent Grip (Level 41) Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd (Level 34)

So, we obviously have the Agency Suppressor on the Krig. It boosts bullet velocity, recoil, and damage range, as well suppressing your fire from being on the minimap for enemies to see. Barrel-wise, the 19.7” Ranger increases your bullet velocity even further, which means you’ll be able to track moving targets at much longer range without having to lead your shots as much.

How about some recoil control? The Field Agent Grip is a great option for most Cold War assault rifles, and the Krig is no exception. It gives you the best recoil pattern and it’s actually ridiculously easy to control when you stack the attachments up like this. It’s even better with the Royal & Kross 4x optic, although some people prefer the Axial Arms 3x.

Finally, you’ll need a fair few bullets to take down your enemies, especially in games against entire squads. The STANAG 60 Rnd ammunition attachment is the best way to go here, as having to reload less frequently is super important for long-range ARs like this.

Secondary weapon

With this ranged Krig 6 loadout, I enjoy running it with a nice little SMG as backup. Season 3’a PPSh-41 is great, but you can run the Cold War AK-47 if you enjoy going double-rifle. The FFAR 1 still shreds too.

Best Krig 6 loadout with Perks and Equipment

I’m big into the Krig 6, and the Perks and Equipment you pick are important for success with this loadout:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD is a standard pick, offering explosive protection against aggressors. This is particularly helpful when you’re trying to hold a position down. Amped is another go-to, since switching to your SMG or secondary rifle is something you’ll often need to do ridiculously quickly. This perk has saved me on multiple occasions. I’ve actually put Ghost on this class instead of Overkill. The Krig 6 is still solid at medium and close ranges, and although you’ll get shredded by a MAC-10 from a couple metres away, you can often survive with just the Krig for long enough to get a second loadout with your secondary weapon in it. Having Ghost gives you a huge advantage, as you’ll be able to catch enemies on your Heartbeat Sensor while they can’t see you.

Once you’ve found them and are pushing, Semtex is a great option for a lethal. Sure, Claymores are decent for more static styles of play, but Semtex offers instant-downs for sticking enemies, and also gives you the potential for a huge amount of burst damage on enemies who otherwise might’ve had an angle on you.

That’s all you need with the Krig 6! Why not listen to an episode of the Warzone Audio Bang podcast while you level it up? For alternatives in the Assault Rifle meta too, have a look at our Warzone best assault rifles list.