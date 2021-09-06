Best M91 loadout for Warzone Season 5

Looking for the best M91 LMG loadout to bring into Warzone? This LMG has long flown under the radar due to its average stats, but it can be a decent choice in Warzone if you prefer easy-to-use weapons. This M91 loadout has a 100 round magazine by default, sound suppression, moderately high bullet velocity, decent range, and low recoil. The lower rate of fire, slower ADS time, and limited movement speed leave something to be desired of the M91, but you're sure to rack up some satisfying kills in Warzone with this loadout once you adapt your playstyle to its strengths.

Best M91 loadout in Warzone

Here's the best M91 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: M91 Special Forces

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Laser: Tac Laser

Begin this build by attaching the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle along with the M91 Special Forces Barrel to significantly increase the bullet velocity and range of the weapon while adding the sound suppression perk to keep yourself off of the minimap when firing. It's important to choose this particular Barrel over the M91 Heavy, because while each do similar things, the M91 Special Forces is statistically superior.

The next attachment to configure is the Underbarrel. This particular build favors the Commando Foregrip, because it doesn't negatively impact raw ADS time like the Ranger Foregrip, but you can opt for the latter if you prefer more vertical recoil control and don't mind the additional ADS and movement penalties. Considering this next attachment though, you really should use the Commando Foregrip.

The VLK 3.0x Optic offers just enough magnification to make this weapon flexible in different scenarios, but really shines due to the increased vertical and horizontal recoil it offers. With all of these attachments equipped, the M91 will sport a 34% range increase, 33% bullet velocity increase, 32% less horizontal recoil, and 17% less vertical recoil.

The downside to this configuration is that the gun suffers from a sluggish ADS time, but some of this can be mitigated with the Tac Laser. Once everything is configured, this M91 Warzone loadout will have an ADS time of 469ms.

Secondary weapon

Since this M91 loadout isn't the best choice to bring into close quarters gunfights due to its slow ADS time and fire rate, you should definitely pair it with something that excels in such scenarios. We suggest the OTs 9, Cold War MP5, or the MAC-10, all of which are among the best SMGs in Warzone.

This M91 LMG loadout is ideal for laying down sustained, accurate fire during midrange to mid-long range firefights and taking out vehicles. But it's still far from being one of the best guns in Warzone. If you'd rather try something with similar firepower, but better mobility and ADS times, check out our picks for the best LMGs in Warzone - or, if you're looking for something completely different, check out our best Warzone loadouts page to see what other loadouts are great for the Season 5 meta.