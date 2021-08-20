The Marshal is an early Season 5 addition to Warzone, and it’s a fun one. This handgun is really a tiny shotgun, with all the expected properties. It has options for Dragon’s Breath Rounds and Akimbo, so there’s a lot of fun to be had even if it won’t be meta. If you want to give the Marshal a try, we’re here to help with our guide to the best Marshal loadout in Warzone.

The Marshal only has four attachment slots. The best build only uses two of those, so this will be pretty straightforward.

The best Marshal loadout in Warzone

Barrel: Cut Down

Cut Down Perk: Akimbo

The Cut Down Marshal barrel increases bullet velocity and extends damage range. Strangely, you lose some movement speed despite the shorter barrel, but you’re going to need that range. Next run Akimbo, because two shotguns are better than one. A single Marshal cannot one-shot kill, but two can, even if that is technically two shots. If you want to get anything out of the Marshal, you will need that instant-kill potential.

Unfortunately, Dragon’s Breath is not a good option right now. It trades some initial damage for the burning effect, but that burn is hard-countered by EOD. As you may know, EOD is by far the best and most popular Perk for slot 1 in Warzone Season 5. Dragon’s Breath does more harm than good right now. The Marshal does have an optic slot too, but Akimbo blocks it.

Primary weapon

Typically we recommend a secondary weapon here, but the Marshal is decidely a secondary. So, what should you run alongside it? Something flexible. The EM2 is a beast at any range, but most Assault Rifles will do. You should probably avoid SMGs though, unless you're playing Rebirth Island.

How to unlock the Marshal in Warzone and Cold War Multiplayer

Unlocking the Marshal in Warzone and Black Ops Multiplayer is, thankfully, not too tough. You will need to get a headshot kill with a Pistol/Handgun in 15 different completed matches. You can complete this challenge across any combination of both Warzone and Cold War Multiplayer matches. If you own Black Ops Cold War, jumping into any mode with shorter matches like Team Deathmatch will be the best and fastest way to unlock the Marshal. Grab a pistol, aim for the head, then play the match out.

How to unlock the Marshal in Zombies

If you own Black Ops Cold War but don’t like multiplayer, you can also unlock the Marshal in Zombies modes. The challenge there is to use Pistols to kill 30 Disciples while they have at least 5 Zombies under their control. That’s a touch too specific to really be any faster than playing Multiplayer, but it’s there if you want to try it.

That’s everything you need to know for the Marshal! It may not be the mightiest weapon in Warzone, but how can you resist Akimbo, sawed-off, double-barrel shotguns? It’s worth running, even just for fun. If you need a hand with the new Season 5 Perks, our rankings are up to date. We’ve got a Warzone weapons tier list and best loadouts guide for some more standard meta advice too.