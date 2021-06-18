Best MG 82 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The MG 82, added in the Season Four update, is hitting all the right spots for a potentially powerful Warzone gun. It’s fast-firing, deals consistent damage, and causes real problems for your enemies if you catch them in the open. With the best MG 82 loadout, this thing is a ranged powerhouse, offering a ridiculous time-to-kill if you manage to hit your shots. Here’s the best loadout for the MG 82 in Warzone.

On this page:

How to unlock the MG 82 in Warzone

The MG 82 is easy enough to unlock at present. All you have to do is level up the Battle Pass to rank 15 by playing the game. If you purchase the tier skip version of the Battle Pass, you won’t even need to worry and it’s already available. Get levelling - it’s at the bottom of the LMGs category.

Best MG 82 loadout in Warzone

This is a fantastic MG 82 loadout for the purposes of shredding foes at long ranges. It’s powerful, forgiving, and - once you get the hang of the recoil - surprisingly easy to use:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

16.4” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Like most LMGs, this MG 82 is built to stay on target and ruin your enemy's day from range. That’s why I’ve put the Agency Suppressor and 16.4” Task Force on the build. With these stacked up, your bullet velocity will be astronomically faster than the base version of the gun, meaning you can essentially shoot directly at your enemies to an astounding range without having to lead your shots. They’re also super handy for controlling your recoil, so you’ll find it even easier to mow down whole squads. I’ve put a Field Agent Grip on here for the same reason: you want to reduce your recoil as much as possible to stay on target at range.

The optic attachment is very much up to you, but the Axial Arms 3x is a favourite amongst the community thanks to its clean sightline and solid range. The Airborne Elastic Wrap is something of a luxury attachment, and if you don’t think your already massive mag size is big enough, feel free to put an extended mag on instead. I feel more comfortable with this rear grip though, as it stops you from flinching as badly when shot at, helping you stay on target in gunfights.

Secondary weapon

You definitely want a good close-range secondary with this loadout. I recommend the LC10, or maybe a cheeky Nail Gun if you’re feeling spicy.

This doesn’t mean you should avoid Ghost though! Have an MG 82 class with Ghost ready to go as well, in case you have a solid close-range secondary weapon from ground loot, or if you get multiple loadouts in a single game.

Best M13 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here are the Perks and Equipment you should pick with the MG 82:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Like I said before, ideally you want Ghost to avoid getting murdered by Heartbeat Sensor-toting baddies. However, you’ll probably want to stick around on Overkill to make sure you have an answer for close-up encounters. Amped will even shorten that weapon swap time! Enemies will often try to flush you out with explosives when you’re hunkered down with an MG 82, so EOD is the obvious choice for your first Perk slot.

I’ve picked equipment based on this too. The Claymore lets you lock down sight lines with more comfort than usual, knowing you have an audio cue when enemies are coming from behind you. Equally, grabbing a Stun Grenade is the perfect way to slow them down as they try to take you out, giving you just the right amount of time to switch guns and spray your enemy to death.

There you have it! The best MG 82 loadout in Warzone - good luck in there. If you’re unconvinced, you can have a look at the other best Warzone Light Machine Guns. Alternatively, we have a big ol’ best Warzone loadouts page to give you a real deep lowdown on this sort of thing.