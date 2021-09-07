Best MG34 loadout for Warzone Season 5

Looking for the best MG34 loadout to bring into Warzone? This WWII classic still has the potential to hang with the best LMGs in Warzone if you snap on the right attachments. The MG34 particularly excels at greater ranges, provided you use this specific Warzone loadout to tame its recoil. The result? Plenty of bullets on target.

Best MG34 loadout in Warzone

Here's the best MG34 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: FSS Elite

FSS Elite Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Laser: TAC Laser

TAC Laser Perk: Sleight of Hand

This loadout doesn't shy away from being loud with the Compensator Muzzle attachment, but it's a particularly good choice for the MG34. The base range stat for this weapon is already impressive, which makes the Compensator ideal for decreasing vertical recoil with a minimal penalty to ADS time. The FSS Elite Barrel will add noticeably more range and bullet velocity with just a moderate impact on ADS time.

The real slug to the ADS time comes from the VLK 3.0x Optic, but the sizable vertical and horizontal recoil reductions are easily worth the tradeoffs.

All three of these attachments add up in terms of ADS time, however, so the TAC Laser should be equipped to bring the MG34 nearly back in line with the base weapon ADS time. This attachment will reveal your position to enemies easier, but you're already going to be loud enough when firing this buzzsaw.

The last problem to tackle is the weapon's limited magazine capacity of 50 rounds. You can add larger magazine sizes to the weapon, but both of the Ammo attachments will decrease movement speed for a gun that's already very slow. Instead, equip the Sleight of Hand weapon Perk and slice a whole 2.5 seconds off of the 8.75 second reload speed. 50 bullets isn't optimal for an LMG, but most of us compulsively reload anyways.

Secondary weapon

This MG34 loadout is a little cumbersome and not the best gun to bring into scrappy, closer-quarters firefights. We recommend pairing it up with an SMG to deal with such scenarios. The OTs 9, Cold War MP5, and MAC-10 all rank among our top picks, but you can explore more viable options in our guide on the best SMGs in Warzone.

