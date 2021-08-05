The Pelington 703 is a perfectly usable Sniper Rifle in Warzone, but it’s a little unclear what its role is supposed to be right now. Its stats are virtually identical to the mighty Swiss K31 in every category… except chest damage, where the Swiss K31 does a whopping 68 more damage per hit. Still, the Pelington can one-shot headshot any enemy at any range, and that’s enough to make it viable. If you prefer the look and feel of this weapon, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Pelington loadout in Warzone.

On this page:

Best Pelington loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: Combat Recon

Combat Recon Stock: SAS Combat

SAS Combat Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Ammunition: Fast Loader

The Wrapped Suppressor and Combat Recon Barrel combo are going to give you maximum bullet velocity, a key stat for Sniper Rifles in Warzone. You will often be fighting at distances where bullet drop and travel time play a significant part. Maximum velocity is key to mitigating those two issues. The Pelington doesn’t have the bullet velocity of extreme range behemoths like the ZRG or HDR, but it does have better mobility. A SAS Combat Stock increases your strafe speed to help you capitalize on that advantage. Mixing in the Airborne Elastic Wrap for faster ADS speed gives you another boost while fighting on the move. Finally, go with a Fast Loader. The Pelington is a top-loaded weapon, which means you pop in rounds one at a time. Speeding that process up is a lifesaver.

Some players opt for a shorter range optic like the Royal and Kross 4x. Try a few out and see what suits you. If you like running and gunning with your Pelington, you can also squeeze on a Bruiser Grip to get a little extra movement speed. Whatever you do, just make sure you keep that bullet velocity up; it is the key to any Sniper Rifle build.

Secondary weapon

Sniper rifles are typically supported by close to mid-range SMGs and Assault Rifles. The Cold War AK-47 and the Milano are by far the two best sniper supports in Season 4 Reloaded. If neither of these floats your boat though, the MP7 plays the role well too.

Best Pelington loadout with Perks and Equipment

Our perks and equipment remain standard for Season 4:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Overkill/Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD makes you take less damage from explosives, like grenades. Nearly every enemy has some sort of grenade. This one is a no-brainer. The same goes for . Ghost, which keeps you off the oh-so-frequent UAVs. You can use Overkill to get a quick full loadout, just grab Ghost ASAP. Lastly, Amped will help you swap off your Pelington and onto your sniper support faster, which is huge on any sniper loadout.

Semtex is an all-around great lethal, with the potential for one-shot kills. Thermite Grenades and Proximity Mines are also nice for fighting off trucks. The Heartbeat Sensor is a good default tactical and will help you hunt down enemies, but Stun Grenades are nice too for locking them down on a push.

That’s it for the Pelington! You’re now armed with all the knowledge you need to break the meta. If you want something a bit more mainstream, check out our warzone guns tier list to see what is strong in Season 4.