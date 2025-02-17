Presidents' Day brings a wave of discounts on gaming laptops, desktops, and more, making it a great time to upgrade or invest in a new machine. Whether you're after raw performance, high refresh rates, or a balance of power and portability, there are plenty of options available at lower-than-usual prices.

Among the many gaming laptop discounts, Dell’s Alienware x16 R2 stands out. Usually priced at $3,599.99, it’s currently available for $2,699.99—a $900 reduction.

The x16 R2 is built for high-performance gaming, featuring an NVIDIA RTX 4090 for demanding modern titles and a 480Hz display suited for competitive play. While still a premium machine, it’s a well-equipped option for those looking for long-term performance without stepping into desktop territory.

One thing I always check on gaming laptops is cooling, and Alienware's Cryo-tech system is pretty solid. With a vapor chamber, quad fans, and some fancy thermal material, this laptop shouldn't overheat easily—even if you're pushing it hard.

Dell is offering some financing options if you can't afford to spend $2,699.99 all at once. You can also get up to 9% back in Dell Rewards as part of the Presidents' Day sale, which might be useful if you plan to buy a monitor or accessories later.

Presidents' Day: Best Steam Deck accessory deals

Samsung has a proven track record of top-tier PC SSDs—the 870 Evo, 870 Qvo, and 990 Pro, to name a few—so it’s no surprise they’ve nailed it with a stellar microSD card for the Steam Deck as well. This Presidents Day, you can grab our top Steam Deck SD card pick, the Samsung Pro Plus 512GB, for just $39.99, down from $75.99.

Other notable Steam Deck accessory deals include the Ugreen 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock, currently down to just $29.99 at Amazon in its Presidents’ Day sale, another scoreboard topper from our best Steam Deck docks roundup. I also especially like this Corsair K70 Pro mini wireless gaming keyboard down to $84.99 at Amazon as well; it’s perfect for using your Deck in desktop mode.

Other Presidents' Day Deals Worth Checking Out

Here are some of the other standout discounts from top retailers right now. One of my favourite deals is still available this Presidents' Day, with Dell offering an excellent 27-inch Alienware gaming monitor for just $200. The QHD resolution (2560x1440) provides a good middle ground between detail and performance, making it a suitable choice for a range of gaming PCs. It also supports both G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a more stable experience.

Otherwise, you can also pick up a Dell G2725D 27-inch QHD gaming monitor as well for just $129.99 at Amazon today as well. If you're looking for something that bit more premium, there's also the Alienware AW2725DF OLED Quantom-Dot gaming monitor, currently down to $649.99 at Amazon as well (was $899.99).

Newegg has also slashed prices on the MSI 16" 144Hz Gaming Laptop, featuring an Intel Core i7-13700HX and GeForce RTX 4070, now available for $1,199.99(down from $1,599.99). If you're after a high-end desktop, the Skytech Chronos Gaming PC, equipped with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and an NVIDIA RTX 5080, is on sale for $3,199.99(was $3,499.99).

Best Buy is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, a 16-inch OLED QHD 240Hz gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 and an RTX 4090, for $2,799.99 (originally $3,299.99). Meanwhile, Walmart has the Lenovo LOQ 15.6" Gaming Notebook, featuring a Ryzen 7 7435HS and RTX 4070, discounted to $897.99 from $1,199.99.