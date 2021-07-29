The much-maligned QBZ has gained some popularity after receiving a damage buff in Season 4 Reloaded. While it can’t quite match the consistency of the low-recoil king, the Krig 6, the QBZ has similarly low recoil and better best-case time-to-kill. Where it suffers is its lower stomach and limb damage, which make its worst-case time-to-kill slightly worse. You need to be precise to make it strong, but if you enjoy the feel of the QBZ it’s in a great spot right now. If you’re unfamiliar and want to try it out, we’re here to help with the best QBZ loadout in Warzone.

Best QBZ loadout in Warzone

Like the Krig, the QBZ really excels at range. Its damage output won’t match sniper supports like the Cold War AK-47 up close, but with recoil like this, you can stay locked on faraway targets. Here’s our build of choice:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: Task Force

Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Round Drum

As usual, you want both an Agency Suppressor and Task Force Barrel for maximum damage range and bullet velocity. These attachments also grant you some added recoil control. Mix that with low base recoil and a Field Agent Grip, and you have a low-recoil laserbeam ready to rock. For long-range, you’ll want an optic with some zoom. The Axial Arms 3x is the most common choice for Cold War guns, but if you prefer a Royal and Kross 4x or other alternatives it’s really a matter of preference. Last but not least, add on a STANAG 60 Round Drum to give yourself plenty of ammo.

With recoil this low, you do have a few options to play around with, if you can handle a little less recoil assistance. Some players will swap the Task Force Barrel for a Ranger Barrel to gain mobility and ADS speed at the cost of some damage range and recoil control. You could also trade the Field Agent Grip for a Raider Stock or Airborne Elastic Wrap for better ADS movement speed or ADS speed, respectively.

Secondary weapon

Long-range Assault Rifles always go well with an SMG. You can achieve unmatched mobility with a Cold War option like the MAC-10 or Cold War MP5. The classic Modern Warfare MP5 is also a top-tier choice right now. To see what other SMGs are in the meta, check our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone right now.

Best QBZ loadout with Perks and Equipment

No loadout is complete without the best Perks and Equipment! We recommend our standard options here:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD will save your life when it’s raining grenades. Ghost is essential to avoid becoming a target on enemy radar, but you can use Overkill to quickly arm yourself when necessary. Just be sure to go with Ghost at your earliest opportunity. Use Amped to swap to your trusty SMG faster in close-range situations, or Battle Hardened if you find your enemies have an affinity for Stun Grenades.

In the equipment department, Semtex is a good all-around lethal for every situation, but Thermite Grenades and Proximity Mines are there to save you from getting run over by a truck. Finally, a Heartbeat Sensor is another can’t-go-wrong choice that will help you track enemies down. Stun Grenades do nicely too as more and more players in the match pickup Ghost loadouts.

That’s the QBZ for you! Now you’re prepared with all the knowledge you need to build it out and drop into a match. If you’re looking for a different style of AR, head over to our guide to the best Assault Rifles in Warzone!