Best R1 Shadowhunter loadout for Warzone Season 5

Looking for the best R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow loadout to bring into Warzone? Then you must be looking to score some flashy kills and to troll some enemies. In truth, this crossbow has great damage potential, but its slow firerate and limited range are far too impractical to be useful in Warzone. If you're trying to figure out how to get better at this battle royale, you should skip this weapon and check out our guide on the best guns in Warzone. For those determined to become elite archers, we've still got you covered.

Best R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow loadout in Warzone

Here's the best R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow loadout in Warzone:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

As you can see, there's really not much to this weapon in terms of customization. The Millstop Reflex Optic is a good choice since it caters to the weapon's limited range and keeps it feeling snappy.

The main trick to using this weapon is to capitalize on the decent movement stats and stealthy nature. Most importantly though, you need to land your shots. The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow makes very little noise when fired and doesn't show up on the minimap. When it comes to damage, you can instantly down any armored enemy with a headshot, fully crack their armor with just a single bolt to the body, or down an unarmored enemy with a single bolt. This might sound okay on paper, but it simply isn't practical due to how hard it is to use in addition to the fast-paced nature of Warzone.

Secondary weapon

If you're determined to use this weapon, you should definitely pair it with something versatile for when things go south. We highly recommend selecting one of the best Assault Rifles for Warzone such as the C58, XM4, or the CR-56 AMAX. These Assault Rifles will give you better ranged-combat capabilities than the R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow can provide without feeling too dedicated to such roles when you need a weapon with a decent rate of fire for up close.

The R1 Shadowhunter Crossbow is certainly a fun loadout to use in Warzone, but you shouldn't expect to dominate the battlefield with it. Even with a strong Assault Rifle for backup, this is far from being one of the best loadouts in Warzone. Unless you have ulterior motives in mind for using this modernized medieval weapon, we highly suggest you inspect some other weapon classes so as not to feel like the hunter-turned-hunted.