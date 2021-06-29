Best RAM-7 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The RAM-7 has long been one of Warzone’s most slept-on guns by some players, despite its constant place as a powerful gun to have in your loadout. Maybe it’s because the RAM-7 has never been ridiculously overpowered and has always sat somewhere in the more modest range of the top tier guns, but I’m here to tell you to give it a go. Here’s the best RAM-7 loadout in Warzone.

How to unlock the RAM-7 in Warzone

The RAM-7 was a Battle Pass gun from way back in the Modern Warfare days, so it’s one you might need to put a bit of effort into unlocking. Here’s the requirement:

Get 2 Headshots using Assault Rifles in 25 different matches.

It’s not that difficult to achieve this in Plunder, and since it’s a Modern Warfare gun you can often quit the game after getting those two kills (although this is somewhat unreliable).

The best RAM-7 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor (Level 53)

Monolithic Suppressor (Level 53) Barrel: RSS Ranger (Level 54)

RSS Ranger (Level 54) Laser: Tac Laser (Level 49)

Tac Laser (Level 49) Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic (Level 33)

VLK 3.0x Optic (Level 33) Ammunition: 50 Round Mags (Level 24)

This is something of a classic loadout for Warzone. The RAM-7 works great in a long-distance AR loadout, so I’ve gone for that here. The Monolithic Suppressor keeps you off the radar, while the RSS Ranger helps both your range and recoil big time. The extended mags are ideal for removing entire squads without needing to reload, and I even use the Tac Laser to mitigate a bit of that ADS speed damage caused by our heavy, recoil-reducing attachments.

With all these attached, the RAM-7 is a powerhouse at longer ranges, and boasts a surprisingly fast time-to-kill at all ranges.

Of course, you can speed this gun up a bit by running it as a sniper support class. Just switch the barrel out for the FORGE TAC Eclipse and the Monolithic out for the Tactical Suppressor and you’ll be a much faster, albeit slightly less accurate, fighter.

Secondary weapon

You should be going for a close-range gun with this loadout. The Nail Gun is a really fun one, but you could always go for the LC10 or MAC-10 if you’re feeling more traditional.

If you’re running a more lightweight RAM-7, then I’d use it alongside the Kar98k, as it’s a great, mobile gun and your RAM will be perfect for follow-up shots.

Best RAM-7 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here are the Perks and Equipment that’ll help you with the RAM-7:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Ghost is a great perk for removing the risk of enemy Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs. It’s a must-have for most players on a loadout, and can save your skin more often than you even realise. Along with EOD saving you from explosives and Amped allowing you to switch weapons faster, this is usually the go-to trio of Perks. You don’t even necessarily need Overkill, because you should be looking to grab two loadouts in a game and the RAM-7 will often be able to take you far enough to manage that.

The equipment picked is meant for all scenarios. We have the Semtex, which can one-shot kill anyone when stuck, even when they run EOD, as well as force enemies out of cover so you can blast them with your RAM. The Heartbeat Sensor is another classic in Warzone, particularly for squad-based modes, so get it out and look at it regularly to make sure no one’s trying to flank your long-ranged AR.

