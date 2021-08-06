The RPD is one of the lowest-recoil LMGs in Warzone. This thing doesn’t exactly do a ton of damage, but with accuracy like this and LMG magazine sizes that hardly matters. You can put so many shots on target without reloading that teams will just melt before your eyes. If you want to try out this incredibly precise weapon, we’re here to help with our guide to the best RPD loadout in Warzone.

Best RPD loadout in Warzone

This build is tailored towards maximum range and accuracy, to help you put as many shots on target as possible. Here’s our recommendation:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: Task Force

Task Force Pistol Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

GRU Elastic Wrap Underbarrel: Spetznaz Grip

Spetznaz Grip Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Your typical GRU Suppressor will grant range, recoil control, and bullet velocity, all while keeping you off of radar. There’s just too much in this one package to pass up. The Task Force Barrel further enhances that range and recoil control. Mix in a Spetznaz Grip, and you will have unreal accuracy at even extreme ranges. This leaves you with a pretty rough ADS speed, so we’ve gone with a GRU Elastic Wrap to speed that back up. Lastly, the Axial Arms 3x remains the standard mid-range optic on Cold War weapons, but if you have a different preference go right ahead.

If you feel you have the RPD’s recoil under control without a Spetznaz Grip, you can make a couple of substitutions. Picking up a 125 Round Magazine is a strong option, and will give you an absurd number of shots to work with. You can also try out a Raider Stock for better sprint-to-fire time and ADS movement speed. Neither of these are stats you’re picking an LMG for, but they can improve the feel of the weapon.

Secondary weapon

This is a long-range build, and LMGs have notoriously poor mobility. So, we recommend a high-mobility SMG to take on closer opponents. The MAC-10 and Modern Warfare MP5 are both popular choices at the moment, and the brand-new CX-9 just caught a buff. For more options, visit our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone!

Best RPD loadout with Perks and Equipment

We’re going to go with a pretty standard perk and equipment loadout here:

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Overkill/Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

EOD can save your life multiple times per match. Mitigating explosive damage is just too powerful to take anything else in the slot right now. Ghost is similarly powerful and will keep you off of frequently appearing enemy UAVs. However, Overkill is nice for quickly picking up a full loadout. Just make sure you get Ghost at the next opportunity. Finally, Amped is another lifesaver, especially on an LMG. Switching to your SMG faster is massive on such a long-range focused weapon.

Semtex is the standard general use lethal right now, but Thermite Grenades and Proximity Mines can help you handle vehicles. The Heartbeat Sensor is another old standard too and is great for tracking down enemies. If you find they’ve all picked up Ghost already, switch to Stun Grenades.

There you have it! Now you’re ready to kit out your RPD and give it a go in Verdansk and Rebirth Island. If you want a better picture of the meta, check out our Warzone weapons tier list, or our guide to the best LMGs in Warzone.