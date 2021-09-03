Best SA87 loadout in Warzone Season 5

Looking for the best SA87 loadout to bring into Warzone? Perhaps you've realized that this LMG is a low-key beast, capable of performance similar to that of the popular CR-56 AMAX and RAM-7, both of which are among the best Assault Rifles in the game. The SA87 boasts competitive ADS times, general movement capabilities, a respectable rate of fire, superior recoil, and the capacity for larger magazines. With the right SA87 loadout, you can be a dominant force in Warzone.

Best SA87 loadout in Warzone

Here's the best SA87 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Ammo: 60 Round Mags

The base SA87 already features decent bullet velocity, so this build omits any barrel attachments, but incorporates the Monolithic Suppressor. This improves the bullet velocity, but more importantly, it provides sound suppression so enemies can't see you on the minimap when firing.

As this is an LMG, the SA87 has decent mid-range capabilities. Adding the Ranger Foregrip will improve both recoil control and aiming stability to help you win more of those gunfights. Pair this with the VLK 3.0x Optic to help you better place your shots where they need to be.

To partially recover the ADS and movement penalties from the Muzzle and Foregrip attachments, equip the Tac Laser. Enemies will be able to see the laser when you engage ADS, but by then it should be too late for them to stop you. The 60 Round Mags will let you tear through multiple enemies, and this added magazine capacity is exactly why you should consider the SA87 over its competition in the Assault Rifles category.

Secondary weapon

This SA87 loadout isn't the snappiest of weapon builds, so pair it with something that can perform well in close-range gunfights. You can go with a basic secondary that shreds, like the Sykov Pistol, or use the Overkill perk to equip an SMG. Consider using the OTs 9, MP5, or MAC-10. All of these come from the top of our list for the best SMGs in Warzone, and will round out this LMG loadout nicely.

That's the best loadout combination for the SA87 to use in Warzone. If you're curious about trying out different weapons categories to see what best fits your playstyle, check out our top picks for the best loadout combinations in the game.