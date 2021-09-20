Best SKS loadout in Warzone Season 5

Looking for the best SKS loadout to bring into Warzone? It certainly offers a unique role as a Marksman Rifle with its semi-automatic fire rate capability. The SKS performs the odd role of being underpowered compared to Sniper Rifles, and slow to shoot compared to Tactical Rifles, but you may see that as a worthwhile tradeoff for times when Warzone matches require you to play a ranged support role that can consistently land accurate shots. For this reason, we've put together what we consider to be the best SKS loadout to bring into Warzone.

Best SKS loadout in Warzone

Here's the best SKS loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 22" FSS M59/66

22" FSS M59/66 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammo: 30 Round Mags

This loadout takes full advantage of the attachments for the SKS to increase bullet velocity to Sniper Rifle levels. Attach the Monolithic Suppressor Muzzle along with the 22" FSS M59/66 Barrel to boost bullet velocity by a whopping 62%. You'll also gain the bullet suppression perk to keep your shots hidden from the minimap and quiet your presence when firing. These attachments also boost effective range by 35% and provide a small improvement to vertical recoil.

There are movement and ADS penalties for using these attachments, but this build isn't for run-and-gun play. Ranged effectiveness and recoil control is the focus. Attach the VLK 3.0x Optic to further improve both vertical and horizontal recoil control and to add 2x optical zoom. This sight will further worsen the ADS time, but the recoil tradeoff is worth it.

Next up is the Commando Foregrip Underbarrel attachment. This attachment further complements the intended role of this SKS weapon loadout by improving both vertical and horizontal recoil further without a cost to ADS time. The one downside to this attachment is that it reduces movement speed while ADS is engaged, but the penalty is negligible compared to the penalties of other Underbarrel attachments. The Ranger and Operator Underbarrels directly worsen ADS for similar recoil benefits.

The small magazine size for the SKS is the last thing to address. Attach the 30 Round Mags to increase magazine capacity by 10. Movement speed is slightly hindered by this attachment, but the larger magazine is simply a necessity for the chaotic nature of Warzone.

Secondary weapon

Since this SKS loadout handles slow, pair it with one of the best Assault Rifles or one of the best SMGs in Warzone. If you have your mind set on an Assault Rifle, the C58 and EM2 should be at the top of your list of guns to use. For SMGs, consider the OTs9 for up-close domination or the AK74u for a little more range.

Warzone has plenty of areas in Verdansk where you can make effective use of this high-velocity, low-recoil SKS loadout to best your enemies. Just remember that this Marksman Rifle doesn't perform any particular role especially well. Using it puts you in a generalist ranged role where you may find yourself wishing for more punch per round or that you had a gun to pepper your enemies full of lead.

If sniping is what you're really into, why not try out the Kar98k so you can kill enemies with one well-placed bullet. For more OP picks, check out our list for the best guns in Warzone.