Oh, shotguns. At times, they have dominated the landscape of Warzone. The Streetsweeper had its time in the sun earlier in 2021, but it’s no longer the monster it was. Don’t fret though; the Streetsweeper can still clean out a building like no other. If you want to revisit it, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Streetsweeper loadout in Warzone.

Best Streetsweeper loadout in Warzone

Typically with shotguns, you want to crank the hipfire spread down and the damage range up as much as possible. Blasting from the hip on the run is the key to making this weapon class work, so that is the goal with our Streetsweeper build:

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Barrel: Reinforced Heavy

Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Stock: Wire Stock

Ammunition: 18 Round Drum

The Agency Choke is big for your damage range and has the added benefit of keeping you off radar. Don’t be fooled by the name; this is the almighty Agency Suppressor in a different skin. The Reinforced Heavy barrel is the best option for boosting range further on shotguns, and will help you drop enemies a tad further out. Meanwhile, the Ember Sighting Point adds more range and hipfire accuracy. Those are precisely the stats we want, so it’s a no-brainer.

The Wire Stock helps your sprint to fire time, which you will need while running about with a shotgun. Some players opt for No Stock to boost their movement speed, but it penalizes your hipfire accuracy. Finally, the 18 Round Drum is the largest available magazine and should be your choice on such a spammable weapon. Beyond that, there isn’t much else to toy with on the Streetsweeper.

Secondary weapon

Shotgun classes are tricky. You definitely want range, so you can’t go wrong with a long-range Assault Rifle. The C58 and FARA 83 are great right now, and the Grau has snuck back into the meta. You can also full-commit to the high-mobility, close-range playstyle by picking up a sniper support type build. The Cold War AK-47 is great for that, as is the Milano. That type of loadout can really shred on Rebirth Island. If you take it to Verdansk though, be prepared to pivot if the circle pulls to an open part of the map.

Best Streetsweeper loadout with Perks and Equipment

We’re running our standard perks and equipment on this class, but a shakeup is potentially due with Season 5. Still, these recommendations will by no means be bad.

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

EOD remains the standard in slot one. Mitigating explosive damage is just too powerful to pass on. Ghost is best-in-slot for perk two and will keep you off of those pesky UAVs. Overkill is great for grabbing a full loadout on your first crate, but make sure you get Ghost afterward. Finally, stick with Amped to quickly equip your Streetsweeper in close quarters. You don’t want to get caught in a building without your trusty shotgun out.

Semtex has been standard in the lethal slot since the C4 nerfs, and can one-shot enemies with a stick. You may want Thermite Grenades or Proximity Mines to deal with vehicles though. Last but not least, go with either a Heartbeat Sensor or Stun Grenades in the tactical slot. The Heartbeat is great for tracking enemies early in the game before Ghost becomes prevalent. After that (and really before too), Stuns are incredible at locking enemies down and securing an easy push.

That’s our full Streetsweeper loadout! Now you’re prepared to clean up the streets of Verdansk with this beastly shotgun. If shotguns aren’t your speed, check our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone for replacements. And if you want to go hard in the opposite direction, visit our guide to the Warzone's best Sniper Rifles.