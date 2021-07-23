Best Tactical Rifles in Warzone: a guide to the best Tactical Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone

Tactical rifles in Warzone have been through a rollercoaster in the meta. They completely dominated the early days of Cold War integration, but have since fallen out of favor. They’re still good weapons though and can be a fun switch from the full-automatic beams in the Assault Rifle category.

Our guide to the best Tactical Rifle in Warzone will walk you through the stats and relative power of all the Tactical Rifles in Warzone Season 4, as well as how good each of them are in the current meta.

The best Tactical Rifle in Warzone

Right now, the best Tactical Rifle in Warzone is the DMR 14. This semi-automatic beast will hit your enemies like a bag of bricks, and can drop them very quickly with a few well placed headshots. It’s a tight race though, so let’s take a look at some stats before we break down the list.

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % DMR-14 112 | 60 | 55 | 55 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 370 20 2.28s 288ms 94% Type 63 124 | 72 | 66 | 66 1-3 | 2-4 | 2-5 | 3-6 343 25 2.03s 267ms 94% M16 72 | 40 | 40 | 40 2-3 | 3-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 436 30 2.50s 300ms 95% AUG 72 | 40 | 40 | 40 2-3 | 3-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 464 30 2.50s 396ms 95% CARV 61 | 37 | 36 | 34 2-4 |3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 514 30 2.37s 308ms 95%

With that out of the way, let’s go through every Tactical Rifle and its place in the meta, from best to worst.

DMR-14 - Best Tactical Rifle in Warzone

The DMR was a menace in earlier Cold War seasons. After a few months of balance patches though, it’s no longer quite so oppressive. Its time-to-kill is rock solid at most ranges, but semi-automatic fire can be unforgiving. If you’re hitting your shots though, it can compete with Assault Rifles up close. Mix in a headshot or two and this Tactical Rifle will feel incredibly powerful.

If you want to give it a try, check out our guide to the best DMR-14 loadouts.best DMR loadout in Warzone.

CARV 2

If you prefer rapid burst-fire, the CARV 2 isn’t far behind the DMR. It has lower damage per shot than other Tactical Rifles but makes up for it with a much higher rate of fire. The CARV also has great ADS speed and reload times. The only real downside is the subpar headshot damage, but your average time-to-kill will still be very good. This is the smoothest handling Tactical Rifle in the business, and also one of the best.

Check out our guide for the best CARV 2 loadout in Warzone.

Type-63

The Type-63 has the best damage output in the Tactical Rifle category up close. Unfortunately, it’s also the only Tactical Rifle with a major time-to-kill decrease after its damage drops off at mid-range. Beyond that point, its lower rate of fire compared to the DMR 14 holds it back. It really is still pretty good though and will crush enemies up close if you can overcome the limitations of semi-automatic fire.

AUG (Cold War)

The Cold War AUG was another early Cold War monstrosity that got knocked down a peg a few months back. After the near-universal decrease to Assault Rifle time-to-kill though, it’s actually in a decent spot. It’s very close to the CARV and DMR in its damage output but can’t beat either out right now. If you prefer the feel of this methodical three-round burster though, it will serve you well in Verdansk.

M16

The M16 is really lagging behind the other Tactical Rifles in damage right now. It can occasionally kill faster than the CARV with enough headshots, but that’s a big ask. You just won’t get the same consistent damage output as other Tactical Rifles. The upside is that the M16 has much better ADS speed than the AUG, so you may find it feels better to use. The damage math does not favor this classic weapon, but if you prefer it over the AUG it will perform just fine.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you're a master of the Warzone Tactical Rifles arsenal, and you're ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you're still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone to complete your loadout!