The Tec-9 is Warzone's newest SMG, and, strangely, the third in a row with a name ending in 9. This new Season 5 weapon is completely unique. By default, the Tec-9 fires in semi-automatic. However, it has attachments that make it fire in burst or full-auto. There are going to be a lot of interesting builds for this gun, but if you want to dominate with the Tec-9 right away, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Tec-9 loadout in Warzone!

On this page:

Best close-range Tec-9 loadout in Warzone

Close-range is where the full auto Tec-9 excels, so this build leans hard into mobility to capitalize:

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: 48 Round

The Full Auto Repeater is a defining attachment on the Tec-9. Slapping this thing on the muzzle gives you full automatic fire at an absurd rate. It flat-out melts at close range with the Full Auto Repeater. Plus, it functions like a suppressor to keep you off radar. Our other three non-magazine choices are all geared towards movement speed. The Bruiser Grip gives you a boost to your base and sprint speeds, as well as a touch of hipfire accuracy. That makes up for some of the hipfire penalty of the Raider Stock, though not all of it. Still, the Raider Stock is worth it for that ADS firing movement speed, a hard stat to come by. The trio is capped off with a Tiger Team Spotlight, another great attachment for general purpose mobility. Finally, as usual, go with the biggest magazine you can get. On the Tec-9, that’s the 48 Round Magazine.

If you want more recoil control, you can drop the Bruiser Grip for a Task Force Barrel. This will add some range and recoil control, as well as strafe speed, so you lose less mobility than you may think.

Secondary weapon

High-mobility SMGs like this go great with a long-range Assault Rifle. The Krig 6 and QBZ should remain strong in Season 5, and the new EM2 is looking solid. You can also go with an LMG to lay down even more fire on your enemies. The Bruen and MG82 are both good options.

Best sniper support Tec-9 loadout in Warzone

If you want a little more range on your Tec-9 to back up your Swiss K31, this is the build for you:

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Barrel: Task Force

Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent

Field Agent Optic: Milstop Reflex

Milstop Reflex Ammunition: 48 Round Magazine

We’re sticking with the Full Auto Repeater on the sniper support build for now. Keeping full auto as an option is really going to help your Tec-9 up close, and it still has a solid time-to-kill at range. Use a Task Force Barrel to get some recoil control and damage range for those mid-range engagements too. Add in a Field Agent Grip, and you will have as much recoil control as you can get. A good sight picture helps too, so you will probably want an optic. I’m a fan of the straightforward Milstop Reflex Sight, but if you prefer a different sight it’s really up to you. Last but not least, at this range, you will definitely want as many shots as you can get. Stick with the 48 Round Magazine on this build.

If you want to try out the default semi-automatic mode or the Burst Repeater, this is the build to do it on. Both will work better at mid-range than up close. We like semi-auto better but give both a shot. You can get reasonable TTKs with either, but Full Auto will be the most reliable.

If you’re fine with iron sights, you can drop the Milstop to grab a Raider Stock. That combined with the Task Force Barrel will give you strafe speed, even when firing. If you’ve got a handle on the recoil, you can also trade the Field Agent Grip for a Bruiser Grip to pick up some mobility.

Secondary weapon

A sniper support of course requires a Sniper Rifle. If you aren’t a Swiss K31 fan, the Kar98k works nicely, even if it is technically a Marksman Rifle. You can also opt for a ZRG or LW3 Tundra for more extreme ranges. For a full sniper meta breakdown, check out our guide to the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone.

How to unlock the Tec-9 in Warzone

Unlocking the Tec-9 is, thankfully, pretty simple. Just reach Tier 31 in the Season 5 Battle Pass. If you want to give it a test drive, you can also use one of the blueprints available in the store.

That’s all for the Tec-9! Now you’re prepared to grind those attachments, put it together and shred the Warzone. If you want a full Season 5 loadout, visit our EM2 loadout guide. For other SMG options while you’re grinding Battle Pass tiers, see our guide to the best SMGs in Warzone.