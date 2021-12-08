Looking for the best Type 100 loadout in Warzone? The Pacific update is finally here and with it a new map and wealth of weaponry. The Type 100 is one of the more interesting new SMGs in Warzone. It has solid, albeit unexceptional, base stats, but can take advantage of caliber conversions and the Vital proficiency to achieve excellent time-to-kill. Our guide will help set you up to dominate with the Type 100.

Best Type 100 Warzone loadout

The Type 100’s base configuration really lacks a standout stat, but this build makes it a menace at close range.

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Magazine: 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 40 Round Drum Ammunition: Frangible

Frangible Grip: Pine Tar

Pine Tar Stock: Warubachi Skeletal

Warubachi Skeletal Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Quick

As with most builds, we’re starting with a silencer; in this case, the Mercury Silencer. This will keep you off of enemy radar while firing, which remains a powerful strategy. The defining pieces of this build, however, are the barrel and the magazine.

Our barrel of choice is the Warubachi 134mm Rapid. This unique barrel grants a huge boost to the Type 100’s rate of fire, taking its time to kill from average to excellent. This costs some ADS speed and accuracy, which is why we’re building for hipfire accuracy and mobility elsewhere. The rapid-fire barrel is complemented by the 8mm Kurz 40 Round Drum, which increases your base damage. It also significantly increases recoil, but we’re focusing on the closest ranges where hipfire shines. The 8mm Kurz caliber also decreases your fire rate slightly, but the rapid-fire barrel more than makes up for it. With these two attachments combined, you will have the fastest-killing Type 100 in Warzone.

For your optic, we recommend the Nydar Model 47, although to be honest any reflex sight you like the look and feel of will do. Plus, this is a hipfire-oriented build, so you may not need it often. Speaking of hipfire, the M1915 Steady foregrip and Pine Tar rear pistol grip both help tighten your spread. You can add in a Sakura Type 2 stock to achieve the tightest hipfire possible, but at some point, you hit diminishing returns. That’s why we recommend the Warubachi Skeletal stock for some extra mobility, which goes hand in hand with any close-range build.

Rounding things out, we’ve opted for Frangible rounds, which slow your enemies on hit. The Quick kit helps further the mobility mismatch, granting you some extra sprint speed. Last but certainly not least, use the Vital proficiency. This attachment will make your neck/upper chest shots count as headshots and will have you dropping enemies a bullet or two faster in most fights with no drawbacks at all. There are some great options in the proficiency slot for the Type 100, but Vital is far too powerful to pass up. You should be using Vital on every single gun that offers it until the nigh-inevitable nerf.

Secondary weapon

This is a very, very close-range oriented SMG, so you’ll want an Assault Rifle with mid to long-range chops to tackle your other fights. The new STG 44 has the flexibility to cover all those ranges. Old standards like the XM4 and FARA 83 work great as well.

That’s all you need to clear some buildings with the Type 100 in Warzone. We’ll have frequent updates to our many Warzone guides to keep you up to speed in Warzone Pacific, so check back regularly for the latest builds. If you have been away from Warzone and need catching up, our guide to Caldera will prepare you for the new map. Plus, check out our guides to the best loadouts and best guns in Warzone to get a grasp on the meta.