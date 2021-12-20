Once the most prestigious of luxury tech, VR headsets have become both cheaper and more popular over the last few years. A combination of competitive pricing, more user-friendly devices, and more fleshed-out VR games like Half-Life Alyx has seen headsets push deeper into the mainstream within the last 12 to 24 months.

That said, they are still fairly expensive items, especially if you're looking for the absolute best VR headsets. That's why we've put together this list of the best gaming VR headset deals, to ensure you keep as much of your very-much-real cash in your pocket as possible.

Now, to be clear, the number of deals on VR headsets is still fairly limited. The Oculus Quest 2 seems particularly resistant to shift from its RRP (which, to be fair, is pretty low for a VR device to begin with). There are more opportunities for saving on HTC's Vive range, though.

The best VR headset deals (UK):

HTC Vive deals

HTC Vive Cosmos: - £499 from Overclockers

The Vive Cosmos separates itself from HTC's other devices with its Quest-like, inside-out tracking system, which uses cameras built into the headset to the movements of your head and hands and doesn't require external base stations. It also comes with bespoke wraparound controllers that swap out HTC's standard thumb-tracking pad for a more precise analogue stick. The Cosmos isn't wireless like the Quest, however, so bear that in mind when making your purchase - and while Overclockers' £499 price is £200 less than what you'd normally pay, they currently only have one in stock. So, er, fight amongst yourselves?

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite: - £649 from Overclockers

The Elite version of the Vive Cosmos also has a good price on Overclockers; it's usually around £899. This headset uses the more traditional outside-in tracking system reliant upon external base-stations, which require more work to set up but ultimately provide more consistent motion-tracking.

The best VR headset deals (US):

HTC Vive deals

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite: - $825 from Amazon (was $899)

The elite version of HTC's modular headset is currently £75 off at Amazon. Not a massive saving, but it's a reasonable price for what is a generally excellent headset. You get the controllers and the base stations with it too.

The Vive Pro Eye is probably the only HTC headset that the competition doesn't have a viable alternative for, which is probably why it's so expensive. The Vive Pro Eye adds eye tracking to HTC's second-generation VR device, letting you perform actions and commands simply by moving your eyes - very impressive tech, in our experience, though you'll need to buy the controllers and base stations separately with this particular deal. To be honest there also aren't many games that support eye-tracking, so this is really a purchase for true VR enthusiasts only.