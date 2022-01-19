Looking for the best Welgun loadout in Warzone? The new midseason addition is already one of the best Vanguard SMGs in Warzone, packaging solid damage output with near-zero recoil. The Welgun is one of the lowest recoil SMGs Warzone has ever seen, which allows it to make recoil tradeoffs in your loadout that most weapons can’t afford. Our guide will walk you through each attachment for the best Welgun Warzone loadout.

Best Welgun Warzone loadout

Our loadout boosts the Welgun’s rate of fire to take advantage of its best-in-class recoil.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Gawain Short

Gawain Short Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Magazine: 9mm 64 Round/.45 48 Round

9mm 64 Round/.45 48 Round Ammunition: Frangible

Frangible Grip: Pine Tar

Pine Tar Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Gawain Skeletal Perk1 (Proficiency): Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk2 (Kit): Quick

The fire rate increases come from our Muzzle and Barrel attachments; the Recoil Booster and the 120mm Gawain Short barrel. These two attachments combine for a 30% rate of fire increase, taking the Welgun’s time-to-kill from solid to excellent. They also come with recoil increases, which make similar attachments difficult to manage on most weapons. Thankfully, the Welgun’s base recoil is so low that it can easily afford the penalties. Plus, we can run a Carver Foregrip to help bring the recoil back down. Your optic is flexible. We like the basic Nydar Model 47, but any reflex sight will do.

For your magazine, you can run either the 9mm 64 Round Magazine for maximum ammo or the .45 48 Round Magazine for extra damage. With a .45 caliber magazine plus the boosted fire rate, the Welgun is one of the fastest-killing SMGs in Warzone. However, it’s another noticeable recoil penalty, and the smaller magazine can get you into trouble in Squads and Trios. Give both a shot and stick to what’s comfortable for you. For the ammo type, we like Frangible’s slow effect to help pin down enemies. Grab a Pine Tar rear grip for some more recoil control and hipfire accuracy.

On the back end of the Welgun, we like the Gawain Skeletal stock for some extra mobility. The fire-rate focus on this build leaves less room for movement speed than many other SMGs, so we’ll pick it up where we can. Our weapon perks (Proficiency and Kit in Vanguard) help with mobility too. The ever-powerful Gung-Ho allows you to fire while sprinting, and Quick boosts sprint speed. With these three attachments, you will be running circles around your enemies.

Secondary weapon

SMGs are most often paired with long-ranged Assault Rifles, and the Welgun is no exception. The STG44 and Cooper Carbine are both great choices right now, and the EM2 remains dominant outside of Vanguard-restricted modes. Additionally, the Welgun’s excellent recoil and respectable range mean we can comfortably recommend a Welgun sniper support loadout too. You can use this build as is, or simply swap the Recoil Booster for an F8 Stabilizer. Pair the Welgun with a Three Line Rifle or Swiss K31 and you’ve got an excellent Warzone loadout.

How to unlock the Welgun in Warzone and Vanguard

Players must unlock the Welgun via challenge in either Warzone or Vanguard multiplayer. The challenge is identical for both games; kill 10 enemies while aiming down sights with SMGs in 15 different completed matches. While the in-game text does not specify completed matches, we’ve tested this and your progress will not count if you leave early. Vanguard multiplayer is by far the fastest way to unlock the Welgun due to quicker match times and high player density. The ShipHaus 24/7 Playlist is great for challenge farming and available on permanent rotation, a huge boon to players and guides writers alike. If you don’t own Vanguard, we strongly recommend doing this challenge in Plunder so you can respawn with a top-tier SMG. Unfortunately though, 15 completed Plunder matches will likely take several hours.

That’s everything you need to take on Warzone with the Welgun! Balance patches are coming in quickly in these early days of Vanguard integration, so check back often for the latest builds. In the meantime, get the lowdown on the Warzone meta with our guides to the best loadouts in Warzone and the full Warzone weapons tier list.