Wireless gaming mice are a great way to cut the clutter on your gaming desk, so to help you get the best wireless gaming mouse for your money, we've put together this list of our top recommendations. Wireless gaming mice can often be quite a bit more expensive than wired gaming mice, but we cover all budgets here, with our cheapest pick going for just £50 / $50. We've also got some top picks for those after the best ultralight wireless gaming mouse, as well as those after something a bit chunkier. Whatever you're looking for, we've got a wireless gaming mouse pick for you.

Wireless mice used to have a bad rap among gaming circles, as their wireless technology wasn't quite as fast or responsive as mice that were directly wired into your PC. Thankfully, wireless standards have got to a point now where response times and their overall performance is nigh-on identical to having a proper wired gaming mouse, giving us even more options to choose from when it comes to buying a new gaming mouse.

You can find more of our top wired recommendations over in our general best gaming mouse round-up

Best wireless gaming mouse 2021

Logitech G Pro Wireless

Logitech G Pro Wireless specs: Form factor: Ambidextrous

Ambidextrous DPI: 25,600

25,600 Buttons: 8

8 Connectivity: Logitech Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless

Logitech Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless Battery Life: Up to 60 hours

Up to 60 hours Weight: 80g

80g Extras: Compatible with Logitech's wireless charging PowerPlay mouse mats

Compatible with Logitech's wireless charging PowerPlay mouse mats Price: £110 / $119

It's expensive, but there is truly no greater wireless gaming mouse than the Logitech G Pro Wireless. Its symmetrical shape and removable side buttons make it a great fit for right and left-handed gamers alike, and its lightweight chassis makes it incredibly easy to swish around your mouse mat. It's the mouse I use on a daily basis, and my top pick for those after the very best that wireless gaming mice can offer.

The G Pro Wireless' plain, understated design means it can fit into any kind of home office setup, too, and the only sliver of RGB lighting to be found is on its Logitech G logo that's almost always hidden by your palm. It also has a small trio of handy LED indicator lights beneath the two main buttons to tell you when its battery is running low.

It's built to last, too. Despite its slim, lightweight design, the Logitech G Pro Wireless has stood the test of time over the three years I've been using it, and it's travelled with me in backpacks, trains and planes with only minor wear and tear. It can be charged using all manner of microUSB cables as well, and its small, USB receiver can be stored in its removeable base so it doesn't get lost when you're travelling. It's a great, flexible wireless gaming mouse with great battery life, and for me it's worth every penny.

What we like:

✔️ Symmetrical, ambidextrous design

✔️ Lightweight but brilliantly built

✔️ Super responsive performance



Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless specs: Form factor: Right-handed

Right-handed DPI: 10,000

10,000 Buttons: 6

6 Connectivity: Bluetooth / Corsair Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless

Bluetooth / Corsair Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless Battery Life: Up to 60 hours (Bluetooth) / 45 hours (2.4GHz)

Up to 60 hours (Bluetooth) / 45 hours (2.4GHz) Weight: 99g

99g Price: £50 / $50

The nature of wireless gaming mice means they're often a lot more expensive than their wired counterparts, but the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless shows you can still get a great wireless mouse without going into triple figures.

This budget-focused gaming mouse is a bit on the small side, admittedly, making it less suitable for people with particularly large hands, but for someone of my stature, it's just the right shape and size to provide all-day gaming comfort. Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology makes it ultra-responsive, too, so you never miss a beat when playing your favourite games.

Its battery life is a little on the short side when you've got its RGB lighting flashing away (reduced from 42 hours down to 30 over 2.4GHz wireless, and 60 down to 40 hours over Bluetooth), but it's a small compromise given its low price. It's a great all-rounder, and you'll be hard-pushed to find a better wireless gaming mouse for less.

What we like:

✔️ Great value for money

✔️ Simple, comfortable design

✔️ Bluetooth support gives it extra flexibility



Razer Orochi V2

Razer Orochi V2 specs: Form factor: Right-handed symmetrical

Right-handed symmetrical DPI: 18,000

18,000 Buttons: 6

6 Connectivity: Bluetooth LE / Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless

Bluetooth LE / Razer HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless Battery Life: Up to 950 hours (Bluetooth) / 425 hours (2.4GHz)

Up to 950 hours (Bluetooth) / 425 hours (2.4GHz) Weight: 60g (65g with battery)

60g (65g with battery) Price: £70 / $70

If you want a wireless gaming mouse that can really go the distance, it doesn't get much better than the Razer Orochi V2. This dinky, mobile-focused wireless gaming mouse has an absolutely mammoth battery life, lasting up to a whopping 425 hours over Razer's super fast HyperSpeed 2.4Ghz wireless technology, and an even more incredible 950 hours over Bluetooth.

The secret behind its best in class battery life is the fact it's battery-powered, supporting both AA and AAA batteries thanks to its handy dual compartments under the hood. Sure, that means you'll have to make sure you have a spare battery on hand when it runs out of charge (as it doesn't have any USB port to charge over a wired connection sadly), but given its stonking stamina (and handy indicator LED below the scroll wheel) you'd be very unlucky to get caught out while you're on the road.

Again, it's quite a small gaming mouse, and its slim design was only just about wide enough to accommodate my titchy girl fingers without becoming uncomfortable. As a result, it probably won't be a good fit for larger-handed individuals, much like the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless above. However, if you're after a small yet mighty wireless gaming mouse that rarely needs to be charged, the Razer Orochi V2 is a great choice.

What we like:

✔️ Epic battery life

✔️ Lightweight and easy to pop in a bag

✔️ Supports Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless options



Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight specs: Form factor: Symmetrical, right-handed

Symmetrical, right-handed DPI: 25,600

25,600 Buttons: 5

5 Connectivity: Logitech Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless

Logitech Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless Battery Life: Up to 70 hours

Up to 70 hours Weight: 63g

63g Extras: Compatible with Logitech's wireless charging PowerPlay mouse mats

Compatible with Logitech's wireless charging PowerPlay mouse mats Price: £129 / $149

I didn't think it was possible to improve on the Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse, but somehow Logitech have made something even better and even lighter. Enter the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, another superb wireless gaming mouse that extends the original G Pro's battery life by another ten hours, and shaves another 17g off its overall weight.

It shares the same basic shape as the G Pro Wireless, making it super comfortable to use on a day-to-day basis, but the main reason why I've included both Logitech mice on this list instead of just the Pro X Superlight is because this one isn't truly ambidextrous. To help keep some of the weight off, Logitech have lost those two extra side buttons on the right side of the mouse, making it less suitable for lefties, which is a shame.

Still, its lack of extra side buttons is the Pro X Superlight's only real flaw, as this is still a fantastic, lightweight gaming mouse in its own right. It caters for a much wider variety of hand sizes than the marginally lighter (but considerably dinkier) Razer Orochi V2 above, and you still get all the same great customisation options and responsive performance as the original G Pro Wireless as well. It's a great mouse, and my top pick for those after a wireless mouse that feels lighter than air.

What we like:

✔️ Ultra lightweight chassis that's super comfortable to use

✔️ Excellent battery life

✔️ Suitable for a wide variety of hand sizes



Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless specs: Form factor: Right-handed

Right-handed DPI: 18,000

18,000 Buttons: 10

10 Connectivity: Bluetooth / Corsair Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless

Bluetooth / Corsair Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless Battery Life: Up to 50 hours (Bluetooth) / 24 hours (2.4GHz)

Up to 50 hours (Bluetooth) / 24 hours (2.4GHz) Weight: 130g

130g Price: £50 / $70

For those who prefer a chunkier style of wireless gaming mouse, look no further than the Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless. This big hunk of plastic comes in at a weighty 130g, and its wide, palm-filling chassis makes it a perfect fit for those with particularly large hands.

It's very much on the 'gamey' side of wireless mouse design, but you get loads of programmable buttons to program to your liking, and a sculpted grippy thumb groove on the left. I found its cluster of buttons a little hard to reach with my spindly fingers, but I suspect this won't be a problem for those with bigger digits.

Like the Harpoon Wireless RGB above, the Ironclaw RGB Wireless also comes with two different wireless options: Bluetooth and Corsair's Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless tech. This makes it more flexible than some of the other wireless mice on this list, as the extra Bluetooth support lets you use it with other devices if you don't have the Slipstream dongle handy, and it also helps you extend its battery life in a pinch.

What we like:

✔️ A large selection of programmable buttons

✔️ Big, comfy, palm grip design

✔️ Extra Bluetooth support gives it more flexibility



Frequently asked questions

Are wireless gaming mice good for gaming?

Yes. Wireless mice are more than good enough for playing games these days, and in a lot of cases feel nigh-on identical to using one that's wired into your PC. There are still some Bluetooth gaming mice out there that have a bit too much lag for playing games with properly, but all the wireless gaming mice in this list are so darn quick that you'd be hard-pushed to tell the difference, whether that's over Bluetooth or their respective 2.4GHz wireless technologies.

Which is better, a wired or wireless mouse?

As with any kind of PC peripheral, there's no hard and fast answer to what's the best type of gaming mouse. It all comes down to personal preference. Personally, I prefer wireless gaming mice. They cut down on desk clutter, have just as many buttons as wired gaming mice, and feel just as responsive to use in games and everyday desktop tasks.

Yes, wireless gaming mice have the added burden of needing to be charged every now and again, but almost all wireless gaming mice can still be used while they're charging, so you're not really losing anything by going wireless. If anything, you get the best of both worlds. There will no doubt be some hardcore competitive FPS types who swear by wired gaming mice, but for most people it really doesn't matter what type of gaming mouse you own. Whatever you like best is the best mouse for you.

What is a good DPI on a mouse?

DPI stands for 'dots per inch' and it's used to measure a gaming mouse's sensitivity. The higher the DPI number, the more sensitive your gaming mouse will be. Bigger isn't always necessarily better, though. Indeed, while many wireless gaming mice have maximum DPIs in the 10 and even 20,000s, most people won't need to go above 2000 DPI. Any faster than that, and you may find you have trouble keeping track of your mouse cursor.

Most gaming mice will offer a number of DPI presets when you get them out of the box, but all of them have free software as well that let you customise your DPI to whatever speed you want. I usually settle on a DPI of around 1600. I find this is more than enough for everyday use, and it also feels perfectly fast for moving the camera around in games, too. If you want even more control over your mouse movements, several mice also have what's known as a 'Sniper Button' function, which lets you slow your DPI right down to 100 or 200 DPI for lining-up headshots in FPS games. Most of the time, though, you'll probably want a DPI between 1000-2000.