Bethesda's games arrive on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, including Skyrim and Dishonored

Bethesda's games are beginning to arrive on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. Microsoft made the announcement in a blog post, and there are 18 of them coming to Xbox Game Pass For PC.

Skyrim and Dishonored are included among the 18, but there's a decent change you already own those. Xbox Game Pass is best when it's offering up good games that you maybe didn't get around to buying, though, so maybe this is your chance to finally play Prey or The Evil Within.

Here's the full list:

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Doom (1993)

Doom 2

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Prey

Rage 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout: New Vegas are also being added to the service, but only for console or cloud players.

The real question, of course, is when Wet, Rogue Warrior and Wayne Gretzky Hockey are going to be added.

When announcing that the acquisition had been completed earlier this week, Microsoft also noted that some future Bethesda games would be exclusive to Xbox and PC.