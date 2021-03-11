Bethesda's games arrive on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, including Skyrim and Dishonored

Bethesda's games arrive on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, including Skyrim and DishonoredAnd more importantly, Prey
Bethesda's games are beginning to arrive on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow. Microsoft made the announcement in a blog post, and there are 18 of them coming to Xbox Game Pass For PC.
Skyrim and Dishonored are included among the 18, but there's a decent change you already own those. Xbox Game Pass is best when it's offering up good games that you maybe didn't get around to buying, though, so maybe this is your chance to finally play Prey or The Evil Within.
Here's the full list:
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Doom (1993)
- Doom 2
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Prey
- Rage 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout: New Vegas are also being added to the service, but only for console or cloud players.
The real question, of course, is when Wet, Rogue Warrior and Wayne Gretzky Hockey are going to be added.
When announcing that the acquisition had been completed earlier this week, Microsoft also noted that some future Bethesda games would be exclusive to Xbox and PC.