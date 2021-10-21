If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

10

Bethesda's new Starfield trailer introduces mercenary and pirate factions

As well as a little detail about the Settled Systems' history
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
Sci-fi scenes in Starfield art.

I'm fighting off a real Bethesda itch right now. I know I'll hate myself if I start yet another Skyrim playthrough, and I'm too fussy to decide on a Fallout to sink another fifty hours into. But now there's a new Starfield trailer, and it's making me pine for those damned RPGs all the more. The developers have dived into Starfield's history, and revealed a handful of factions we'll come across on our space travels. It's mostly concept art, but hey, it's very nice concept art.

So, Starfield is set in 2330, in a section of the Milky Way galaxy that's about 50 light-years away from our solar system. It takes place 20 years after a war between the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. The trailer doesn't go into detail about what they were fighting about, but it was called the Colony War, so it seems likely they were at odds over who owns what planets. Ah, space capitalism.

In the game's current setting, the devs explain that the factions are no longer at war, but there's an "uneasy peace" between them. There's plenty more to be wary of beyond war, though. On our travels, we'll meet threatening folks such as the Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet and religious zealots of something called House Va'ruun.

That's suppposed to be the Ecliptic merc on the left there. Looks suspiciously like a space-y version of Fallout's power armour.

We also learn a little more about our role in the Settled Systems. As we found out around E3 time, players work for an organisation named Constellation. Our job will be to explore this solar system, and uncover whatever mysteries it holds.

I am curious how all this exploration fits in with the civilisation that already exists in the Settled Systems. Constellation seem like the sort of folks who're looking for old, unexplored things (like space archaeologists), but what we've seen of Starfield so far is a bunch of sci-fi cities. I hope we hear something about cool uncharted planets in the future, that's the stuff I really want to see.

This video is part of a series of behind-the-scenes looks at the game which are sent to subscribers of Bethesda's free mailing list. You can sign up here if you want to see more updates, though the videos aren't super exclusive, they're just unlisted on the developer's YouTube channel.

Starfield is set to release on November 11th, 2022. That's too far away, I gotta scratch the itch. Skyrim it is.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch