Bethesda's Starfield comes out November 2022

Bethesda Studios, the developers behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, have announced that their upcoming space epic Starfield will grace our screens next year, on November 11th. During tonight's Microsoft and Bethesda E3 stream, they revealed a brand new trailer featuring an astronaut, a robot and a rather dusty planet. Man, I am very ready for a big new space RPG.

The new trailer doesn't give too much away, but says this is "the beginning of humanity's final journey". It also mentions a company called Constellation, and that you've found "the key to unlocking everything".

I'm slightly disappointed there are no aliens in the video, but I hope aliens show up at some point. The astronaut lady says they want to discover what's out there, and same, honestly.

Beyond that, we still don't know much about Starfield. It looks as though it's set in the not-too-distant future, given that the space equipment looks a bit similar to what you see in pics of the International Space Station - except the space gun, of course.

Starfield is coming to PC and Xbox on the 11th of November 2022, and it'll be on Game Pass at launch. Keep your eyes on the Starfield website to stay up to date.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.