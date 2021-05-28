Biomutant Riddleroom: how to unlock the Riddleroom

The Riddleroom is one of the most far-off and secret areas of the Biomutant map, and unlocking this room certainly can be a mystery to players. But it's certainly worth puzzling it out for the reward that awaits you within, I'll tell you that.

Below I'll show you exactly how to unlock the Riddleroom in Biomutant, and what you can find inside.

On this page:

Biomutant Riddleroom location

The Riddleroom is a secret location in Biomutant that can be found by heading to the very far southeast corner of the map, and you can only get there with the help of your Googlide or the Pee-Wee Gargantua mount.

The exact location of the Riddleroom is the doorway icon in the cliff to the right of the Porky Puff Place. See the below screenshot:

As you approach you'll need to look for a vertical line of yellow paint, which indicates climbing spots nearby. You can use these climbing spots to reach the door to the Riddleroom, but this door is blocked off by rock. Below we'll walk you through how to unlock the way into the Riddleroom.

Look for these climbing spots. Climb them to reach the Riddleroom door.

How to unlock the Riddleroom

To unlock the Riddleroom, head to the Lumentower island immediately to the northwest of the Riddleroom door. You'll be able to see the island and its lighthouse easily from the door.

Approach the island from the opposite side (the north side) and there's a pathway which leads up to the lighthouse. Ascend the lighthouse using the various climbing spots available to you, and then interact with the crank at the top to point the light towards the Riddleroom. This will cause runes to shine on the Riddleroom's rockface door.

Now head back to the Riddleroom and interact with the door. The rock will slide away, giving you free access to this secret area of the map.

What's inside the Riddleroom?

Inside the Riddleroom you'll find a small cave, guarded by a Surf Huggel miniboss. Defeat this enemy, then look around. You should see three runestones at the walls, and a sword buried in a stone in the middle which you cannot reach thanks to some invisible forcefield.

To dispel the forcefield, interact with the three runestones in a clockwise fashion, starting with the far left stone. Touching all three will lower the forcefield, allowing you to obtain the weapon.

This weapon is the Pri Murgel Sword, a unique ultimate melee weapon and one of the best weapons in Biomutant. It's a powerful two-handed sword with huge base damage and additional fire damage to boot, and it'll serve you well until the very end of the game.

That's the mysteries of Biomutant's Riddleroom unravelled and its treasures made ripe for the plucking. While you're here, be sure to check out our other pages on the different Biomutant tribes and their unique tribe weapons, and on how to unlock the Gullblimp flying machine.