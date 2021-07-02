BioWare won't show any new Mass Effect or Dragon Age at EA Play Live

Sad news my fellow BioWare game-enjoyers: they don't have anything to show at EA Play Live this month. Truly, can EA even do a livestream without showing some rocks from Dragon Age 4? How could they just whack Liara in the trailer for the next Mass Effect and leave us hanging like that? Oh well. I had been holding out hope that they might announce Mass Effect 3's multiplayer for Legendary Edition, but I guess we'll just watch more Battlefield 2042 gameplay again. Sigh.

Last night, BioWare tweeted that they're "hard at work creating the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games", though they "won't be showing anything at EA Play Live".

Begrudgingly, I can understand why they're being so tight-lipped on their new things. They showed Mass Effect: Andromeda fairly early, and on release fans were disappointed with what they got compared to what they'd been shown (I still don't think it was that bad, though it's certainly in a better place now). It also feels like developers are being a little more cautious in general after the whole Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco. Also, Anthem was a thing.

But that's okay. I'd rather BioWare be able to take their time with their next games. As much as I complain about the fact they've mostly shown us rocks from the new Dragon Age, they're very nice rocks. BioWare have also already teased the return of Varric, and revealed Dragon Age 4 will be set in Tevinter.

As for what Electronic Arts will actually have on show at their NotE3 festivities, on their website they say we'll hear from Dice, Respawn, EA Sports and their EA Originals partners (which includes Velan Studios who made Knockout City, Hazelight who made It Takes Two, and more).

EA Play Live has a number of shows leading up the main event this month, including an FPS-focused stream on July 8th, an EA indies stream on the 13th, then lotsa sports on the 19th and 20th. Then on the 22nd, they say: "the main show brings the real excitement, focusing on games that are coming out soon rather than in the all-to-distant future."

So, at the very least, expect to see more Battlefield 2042 with a side-order of Apex Legends. We'll also see the first gameplay for Lost In Random, a new action-adventure-looking game made by Zoink! (who previously made Fe). And rumour has it, Dead Space might rear it's horrific alien head.

