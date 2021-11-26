Black Friday is here. There are only deals. Deals on games. Deals on monitors. Deals on graphics cards, in the sense that they’re slightly less of a rip-off. The deals converge, parting the clouds and blackening the sky until but one shines through: £110 off the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. Hey. That’s pretty good.

Alright, this £310 CPU was £320 literally yesterday, so it hasn’t plummeted that far from the RRP overnight. Even so it’s a very respectable price - the lowest it’s been on Amazon so far – for a very respectable CPU, packing in 8 cores and 16 threads for superior multitasking. Naturally it’s light on its feet in games as well, and would pair well with a high-end GPU.

With that in mind, you do have other options, the best of which can be found in our Black Friday CPU deals hub. The Ryzen 5 5600X, for instance, is almost as good for games and cheaper at £269 from Amazon (was £280). There’s also the matter of the best gaming CPU overall, the Intel Core i5-12600K, which is just £245 from Overclockers when you buy the OEM version.

However, the Core i5-12600K being a brand new chip does have some disadvantages, such as a lack of lower-priced compatible motherboards – or backwards compatibility with older ones. Fitting in AMD’s long-used AM4 socket, the Ryzen 7 5800X is both more likely to work in an existing Ryzen-based PC build, and better-served in terms of motherboard availability.