Black Friday 2022

Our picks for the best Black Friday deals
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Black Friday cuts 56% off the Logitech G502 Hero, your favourite gaming mouse

A familiar but friendly face in the Black Friday sales
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Another Black Friday means another opportunity for the Logitech G502 Hero - RPS readers' most favouritest gaming mouse - to get nice and cheap. This button-rich desk rodent is a particularly common sight during big PC hardware sales like Black Friday, but it's hard to tire of seeing when it's one of the best gaming mice ever made, and I actually prefer it to the recent G502 X refresh - especially when it's 56% off. That's precisely 56% off in both the UK and US, too.

Alright, technically it's the Logitech G502 Hero SE (Special Edition) that has the best available price in the UK; the standard model is £5 more for some reason. But the only difference between this and the all-black G502 Hero is the addition of some white highlights, so otherwise they share the same comfortable shape, highly customisable 11-button layout, and sharp 25,600dpi sensor.

UK deal:

Logitech G502 Hero SE - £35 from Amazon UK (was £80)

US deal:

Logitech G502 Hero - $35 from Amazon US (was $80)

I don't think these are technically the lowest-ever prices for their respective models and territories - apparently the G502 Hero SE was £20 for, like, a day in September? Fair play to whoever caught that. But £35 / $35 is incredibly good value anyway, considering the G502 Hero's carefully sculpted design and wealth of features. It even hides a set of removeable weights within the base, so you can adjust how heavy it is.

Looking among the other best Black Friday gaming mouse deals, there's loads of good stuff at both the higher and lower ends of the market, but nothing quite stands out like this mouse at this price. Just ignore the fact that it's now last-gen (or focus on the G502 X having an obnoxiously loud and scratchy scroll wheel that ruins the whole thing, no I am not finished complaining about the G502 X's scroll wheel).

We're keeping track of all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals. Head over to the main hub for highlights across all kinds of PC hardware, or you can check out our more specialised guides, like the best early Black Friday SSD deals, the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and more.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch