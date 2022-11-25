Black Friday cuts 56% off the Logitech G502 Hero, your favourite gaming mouse

Another Black Friday means another opportunity for the Logitech G502 Hero - RPS readers' most favouritest gaming mouse - to get nice and cheap. This button-rich desk rodent is a particularly common sight during big PC hardware sales like Black Friday, but it's hard to tire of seeing when it's one of the best gaming mice ever made, and I actually prefer it to the recent G502 X refresh - especially when it's 56% off. That's precisely 56% off in both the UK and US, too.

Alright, technically it's the Logitech G502 Hero SE (Special Edition) that has the best available price in the UK; the standard model is £5 more for some reason. But the only difference between this and the all-black G502 Hero is the addition of some white highlights, so otherwise they share the same comfortable shape, highly customisable 11-button layout, and sharp 25,600dpi sensor.

UK deal:

US deal:

I don't think these are technically the lowest-ever prices for their respective models and territories - apparently the G502 Hero SE was £20 for, like, a day in September? Fair play to whoever caught that. But £35 / $35 is incredibly good value anyway, considering the G502 Hero's carefully sculpted design and wealth of features. It even hides a set of removeable weights within the base, so you can adjust how heavy it is.

Looking among the other best Black Friday gaming mouse deals, there's loads of good stuff at both the higher and lower ends of the market, but nothing quite stands out like this mouse at this price. Just ignore the fact that it's now last-gen (or focus on the G502 X having an obnoxiously loud and scratchy scroll wheel that ruins the whole thing, no I am not finished complaining about the G502 X's scroll wheel).