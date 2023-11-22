Black Friday deal spotlight: an RTX 4060 GPU that’s cheaper than most RTX 3060s

Nvidia don’t really make budget graphics cards anymore, so it’s up to the Black Friday sales to provide the next best thing: price-slashed mid-rangers. This RTX 4060 deal is just the ticket, with Amazon UK trimming down the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Windforce OC to £274. That’s less, by the way, than most last-gen RTX 3060 cards are currently going for, even those partaking in Black Friday themselves.

Which is fitting, really. The RTX 4060 isn’t the most exciting of affordable-ish gaming cards, but its position as arguably the best 1080p GPU is owed as much to the RTX 3060’s stubborn resistance to price drops as much as it is the 4060’s own performance and features. Which, in fairness, include respectable ray tracing power, and DLSS 3 – the FPS-pushing crown jewel of the RTX 40 series as a whole. Any chance to get your hands on this tech for less than 300 quid is certainly worth a look.

UK deals:

For £100-ish more, you can still get the MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X OC that we highlighted yesterday. This will do a much better job should you ever want to upgrade from 1080p to 1440p, through if you’re likely to stick to Full HD, the RTX 4060 will more than suffice. Want even more alternatives? Peruse our guide to all the best Black Friday graphics card deals so far.