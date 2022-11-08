Best Black Friday desktop gaming PC deals

Technically my job is to report, not to preach, so for anyone wanting a cheap prebuilt games rig this Black Friday season: ta-daaaaaa. It’s a guide to the best early Black Friday deals on desktop gaming PCs!

…Alright, I’m going to preach a little. Buying prebuilt is almost never better than building your own PC; the latter works out cheaper, gives you complete granular control over the components, and is far easier than it looks. Prebuilt desktops will save you an afternoon’s labour but are pricier, often come riddled with bloatware, and can make it harder to upgrade individual parts in the future. Some even use proprietary motherboard form factors, so you can’t ever swap them out.

Still, it’s your call, and if you don’t want to build, you don’t want to build. In that case your best bet is to stick with brands that regularly trade in custom-built PCs, like Overclockers UK or CyberPowerPC in the US. These use off-the-shelf parts, rather than the proprietary hardware you often get in Acer or Alienware prebuilds, so usually avoid any potential upgrade problems or unwanted airflow quirks. And although the big day isn’t until November 25th, a few of these handcrafted gaming PCs are already on Black Friday sales.

You'll find these below, and there are plenty of other early savings to be made in our main Black Friday PC gaming deals hub too. That includes essential peripherals like mice and keyboards, as well as loads of standalone PC components. Just sayin', if you change your mind...

Black Friday desktop gaming PC deals

UK deals:

US deals: