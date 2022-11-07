Best early Black Friday gaming keyboard dealsMechanical or membrane, these are the best keyboards of the Black Friday bunch
Black Friday can always be relied upon to take the pain out of a new keyboard purchase. I’ve only been keeping track in a very general sense but it does feel like non-sale prices, especially on mechanical keyboards, have been creeping upwards. If you are in the market, you could thefore find, say, a list of the best early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals very useful indeed. Hey, here's one.
We’re still a couple of weeks out from Black Friday itself, so there will likely be many more keyboard deals on the way, but even at this early stage there’s nice mix of offers. Cheap membrane keyboards, fancy mechanical keyboards, full-sized models, compact tenkleyless (TKL) or 60% designs… they’re all here, and they’ll go much easier on your wallet than usual. Some you may even recognise from our best gaming keyboards rankings. You can check back later, though, as I’ll be adding any other worthy early deals I find in the coming days.
For a full set of thrifty new peripherals, you can also check our guide to the best early Black Friday gaming mouse deals. Or, to browse the full array of RPS-curated hardware offer, our main Black Friday PC deals hub covers everything from headsets to graphics cards.
UK deals:
Cooler Master SK620 - £35 from Box (was £85)
Off to a strong start with this fully mechanical gaming keyboard for just £35. The only catch is that the SK620 is a cut-down 60% keyboard, though that may in fact be a benefit if you'd prefer the more compact form factor.
SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £40 from Amazon UK (was £50)
Considering it's a membrane keyboard, the Apex 3 TKL feels satisfying chunky, and its water resistance is genuinely effective. A good keyboard for the spill-prone.
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 - £50 from Amazon UK (was £110)
A tiny 60% keyboard with all the weightiness and responsiveness you'd want from an all-mechnical build. This model uses linear HyperX Red switches.
Roccat Pyro - £50 from Game (was £80)
Another cheapo mech keyboard that feels and performs like a premium one. This is a full-sizer too, and comes with a detachable wrist rest.
Cooler Master SK652 - £50 from Box (was £70)
The SK652 is now even cheaper than it was last week. Its low-profile keys, in tandem with linear mechanical switches, will make it feel faster and livelier than most.
SteelSeries Apex 7 - £120 from Amazon UK (was £136)
The Apex 7 is mostly a straightforward mech 'board - with linear switches, in this instance - but has a neat trick in its dinky OLED display. This comes in especially handy if you like to switch between different key profiles and want help keeping track.
Roccat Vulcan 100 - £110 from Box (was £140)
The half-height keycaps and crisp Titan switches on the Vulcan 100 give it a lovely feel, regardless of whether you're playing or typing.
Razer Huntsman V2 Optical - £144 from Box (was £190)
No switch type is faster than an optical switch. The sharp-looking Huntsman V2 is one of my personal favourite optical keyboards, though be aware that the Razer Purple switches used here are loud and clicky.
US deals:
HyperX Alloy Core RGB - $25 from Best Buy (was $50)
The Alloy Core isn’t nearly as penny-pinching as this price would suggest, with a full set of media keys, RGB lighting, and anti-ghosting. The membrane keys are spill-resistant as well.
Razer Cynosa V2 - $27 from Best Buy (was $60)
Like the Alloy Core RGB, this is an intensely affordable membrane keyboard with a strong feature set, including spill resistance and recordable macro support.
Logitech G213 Prodigy - $40 from Amazon US (was $70)
Despite having what Logitech call “mech-dome” switches, the G213 Prodigy feels more like a conventional membrane design. Nonetheless, its wealth of customisable keys and integrated palm wrest help elevate it above most of the rubber dome rabble.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL - $53 from Best Buy (was $90)
Here we go, a real mechanical keyboard in the flexible (but still space-saving) TKL form factor. Best Buy has the tactile switch version on sale, so you’ll feel a little bump when you bottom out a keypress.
Razer Huntsman Elite - $95 from Best Buy (was $200)
Optical-mechanical keyboards rarely drop below $100, so this is a good chance to get the well-equipped Huntsman Elite in its clicky key configuration.
Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL - $160 from Amazon US (was $230)
This isn’t the lowest price that the tenkeyless G915 has ever reached, though it’s still a fantastic wireless keyboard – with agile low-profile keys and ultra-stable connectivity – on a decent discount.
Corsair K70 RGB Pro - $162 from Best Buy (was $180)
A high-end keyboard to its core, the K70 RGB Pro looks and feels like luxury. I’m particularly fond of its Cherry MX Speed Silver switches, which have a shorter travel distance than MX Reds for a faster action.