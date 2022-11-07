Black Friday can always be relied upon to take the pain out of a new keyboard purchase. I’ve only been keeping track in a very general sense but it does feel like non-sale prices, especially on mechanical keyboards, have been creeping upwards. If you are in the market, you could thefore find, say, a list of the best early Black Friday gaming keyboard deals very useful indeed. Hey, here's one.

We’re still a couple of weeks out from Black Friday itself, so there will likely be many more keyboard deals on the way, but even at this early stage there’s nice mix of offers. Cheap membrane keyboards, fancy mechanical keyboards, full-sized models, compact tenkleyless (TKL) or 60% designs… they’re all here, and they’ll go much easier on your wallet than usual. Some you may even recognise from our best gaming keyboards rankings. You can check back later, though, as I’ll be adding any other worthy early deals I find in the coming days.

For a full set of thrifty new peripherals, you can also check our guide to the best early Black Friday gaming mouse deals. Or, to browse the full array of RPS-curated hardware offer, our main Black Friday PC deals hub covers everything from headsets to graphics cards.

