Best early Black Friday gaming mouse dealsGet a grip on a cheaper mouse with all the best UK and US deals
Gaming mice love a Black Friday sale, they do. Every November there’s a glut of discounted peripherals, and not just the sad plastic lumps that retailers won’t be able to sell otherwise – we’re talking real quality desk rats. This guide to the best early Black Friday gaming mouse deals confirms as much, as even with the big day itself not until the 25th, loads of new and old favourites are available with substantial savings.
There are surely more on the way, too, so I’ll keep updating this list as more good deals drop – either in advance of Black Friday or on the day. As usual, we’re sticking to mice we know are up to standard, so will never recommend duff hardware just because it’s got a fat discount on it. Indeed, much of what you’ll find below has featured or is currently starring in our best gaming mouse guide.
If you’re looking for other kinds of kit, our main Black Friday PC deals hub has you covered, though we’re also maintaining other, more in-depth roundups, like our best Black Friday SSD deals and best Black Friday gaming monitor deals pages.
Black Friday gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
Cooler Master MM731 - £20 from Ebuyer (was £55)
A new price low for the MM731, which weighs only a feathery 59g – without the heavily hole-punched design that most lightweight gaming mice go for.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste - £20 from Amazon UK (was £50)
My personal favourite lightweight mouse (that isn’t the Razer Viper V2 Pro). The Pulsefire Haste is solidly built despite its skeletal palm rest, and glides around beautifully on a mousepad.
Logitech G502 Hero SE - £35 from Amazon UK (was £80)
Another big sale event, another good deal on the outstanding all-rounder that is the G502. This time it’s for the white-accented Special Edition.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)
The Aerox 3’s compact size and low weight make it ideal for smaller hands, though anyone will appreciate its reliable performance and spillage-beating water resistance.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £37 from Amazon UK (was £60)
All the ergonomic comfort of a Razer Basilisk mouse, with both wireless capability and a lower price. The Basilisk X Hyperspeed is also a good bet if you want a gaming mouse with strictly no RGB lighting.
Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless - £65 from Currys (was £85)
One of the best ambidextrous mouse options, the G903 is rammed with programmable buttons, and uses the same precise 25K DPI sensor as the G502 Hero.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - £95 from Laptops Direct (was £142)
Outwardly, the G Pro X Superlight doesn’t look all that fancy, but it’s got an excellent sensor and weighs only 63g. That's 47g less than the G903 Lightspeed Wireless.
Razer Viper V2 Pro - £127 from Amazon UK (was £150)
The Viper V2 Pro has some of the most satisfyingly clicky button switches I’ve used on a gaming mouse, and they haven’t stopped it weighing a mere 58g.
US deals:
Logitech G203 Lightsync - $20 from Amazon US (was $40)
An RPS budget favourite. The G203 is a trusty no-frills wired mouse, and Amazon has a range of colourways all at $20.
Logitech G502 Hero - $35 from Amazon US (was $80)
Undoubtedly the best gaming mouse in the world at this price. The G502 has it all: comfy design, a consistent and precise sensor, a wealth of customisable buttons, and even adjustable weights.
Razer Naga X - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)
The MMO-focused Naga X is a more economically friendly cousin to the Razer Naga Trinity. It doesn’t have the latter’s swappable side button plates, but the layout you get is plenty for all your spells and items and tonally incongruous dance emotes.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless - $67 from Amazon US (was $130)
Basically a G502 Hero, but wireless. And the G502 Hero is fantastic, so this is a great mouse too (even if it is much pricier than the wired version).
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $67 from Amazon US (was $130)
Razer’s DeathAdder series is one of the most enduringly popular in all of PC gaming, and the V2 Pro shows why, with its comfortable shape, fast sensor and big, chunky side buttons. This is a wireless mouse too, with up to 70 hours of battery life when using the USB receiver.
Logitech G Pro Wireless - $90 from Best Buy (was $130)
An ambidextrous classic, the G Pro Wireless feels incredibly quick and responsive for a wireless mouse. If you want cable-free connectivity with minimal latency, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $110 from Amazon US (was $160)
It doesn’t have the same range of inputs as the G502 Hero, but the G Pro X Superlight shares its high-performance optical sensor while weighing far less than the average wireless mouse.
Razer Viper V2 Pro - $128 from Amazon US (was $150)
Another superleggera mouse with some of the best switches in the business. Unlike the Viper Ultimate on which it’s based, this isn’t an ambidextrous design, but will serve right-handers well.