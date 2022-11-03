Gaming mice love a Black Friday sale, they do. Every November there’s a glut of discounted peripherals, and not just the sad plastic lumps that retailers won’t be able to sell otherwise – we’re talking real quality desk rats. This guide to the best early Black Friday gaming mouse deals confirms as much, as even with the big day itself not until the 25th, loads of new and old favourites are available with substantial savings.

There are surely more on the way, too, so I’ll keep updating this list as more good deals drop – either in advance of Black Friday or on the day. As usual, we’re sticking to mice we know are up to standard, so will never recommend duff hardware just because it’s got a fat discount on it. Indeed, much of what you’ll find below has featured or is currently starring in our best gaming mouse guide.

If you’re looking for other kinds of kit, our main Black Friday PC deals hub has you covered, though we’re also maintaining other, more in-depth roundups, like our best Black Friday SSD deals and best Black Friday gaming monitor deals pages.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

US deals: