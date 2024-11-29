Black Friday is here, and so is the best Steam Deck SSD at up to 50% off

Happy Black Friday, I definitely don’t say with a gun pressed into my spine. These days, of course, Black Friday sort of just starts whenever retailers feel like it, which is why we’ve already seen the kind of Steam Deck microSD deals that I’d have normally spent this morning writing up. Instead, here’s an alternate for the more eager screwdriverists among you: up to 50% off the Crucial P310, currently our top pick of the recent breed of Steam Deck replacement SSDs.

I’ve gone on record probably several dozen times by now that just slotting in a microSD card is the easier method for expanding your handheld’s game storage, but a drive this fast, in capacities this big, and at prices this low, makes a pretty compelling argument for the more DIY approach. While actually installing a new Steam Deck SSD can be a fiddle, the 1TB version will upgrade every Deck model short of the priciest OLED models, while the 2TB version doubles the maximum pre-installed capacity. These are all compatible with the Asus ROG Ally, too.

UK deals:

US deals:

Obviously I can’t promise that I won’t bring up some other microSD offer latter today and undermine this whole post, but hey, y’know, gun. Unless you get both, and turn your Steam Deck into some gaping multi-terabyte void that swallows up even the fattest AAA game installations like a basking shark does krill. That might be fun.