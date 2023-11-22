Black Friday knocks one of the best Steam Deck docks down to £28 / $30

What’s the best Steam Deck accessory that isn’t a microSD card? My vote’s for a docking station: all it takes to turn this handheld PC into a functioning desktop is a few extra ports. Ports that are provided most gladly by the Syntech Docking Station, which thanks to Black Friday, is currently 20% off in the UK and 40% off in the US.

That’s just £28 / $30 for a well-specced stand/USB hub combo, with three full-size USB ports, Ethernet, and HDMI connectivity all in one quirkily circular layout. This also happens to be the most stable Deck dock I’ve tried far, its rounded footprint effectively preventing accidental knockings-over. Ideal if you’re clumsy, or have placed your desk next to a pit full of spikes and EMP mines.

UK deals:

US deals:

In all seriousness, a USB hub really does help bring the best out of a Steam Deck (or a Steam Deck OLED) even if you’ve no intention of hooking yours up to a monitor. Installing non-Steam game launchers like Battle.net is far more easily done with a mouse and keyboard, as their setup involves delving SteamOS’s desktop mode, which can be nail-chewingly fiddly to navigate using the trackpads and touchscreen alone. Connecting some proper peripherals via a dock makes the whole experience painless, and Syntech’s version works just as well as more expensive hubs.

Still, if you’d like some alternatives, our guide to the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals can suggest a few more discounted docks – along with microSD cards, cases, and screen protectors.