Black Friday? Never heard of it. But the Asus ROG Ally is £100 / $150 off on Cyber Monday

It’s the faster Ryzen Z1 Extreme version, too

An Asus ROG Ally showing its Command Center menu. A Steam Deck sits in the background.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
I had a horrible dream last night that I had to spend a whole day, as well as a good chunk of the preceding week, rounding up discounted PC hardware. Chilling visions indeed. Good thing today is only Cyber Monday, meaning I can get away with spending a mere 80-85% of the day rounding up discounted PC hardware. Like this: this more powerful Ryzen Z1 Extreme edition of the Asus ROG Ally, a handheld Windows PC that beats the Steam Deck on 720p games performance. With £100 off in the UK and £150 off in the States, it’s now a much closer match on price as well.

Full disclosure, the newer ROG Ally X is a significant upgrade, sporting more RAM and a much bigger battery – but even the pre-Christmas deals season hasn’t cut it a penny below £799. At least in the King’s sterling, this deal makes it possible to get the original as half the price.

UK deal:

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB)

£399 (was £499)

See at Amazon UK

US deal:

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB)

$500 (was $650)

See at Best Buy

The ROG Ally Mk.1 is also a good choice if you want a portable PC with extra portable. This is both smaller and lighter than the standard Steam Deck, and while it doesn’t come with a case included, the savings here leave more than enough budget for a quality third-party bag buddy like the Dbrand Project Killswitch. Oh hey, that’s on sale as well.

