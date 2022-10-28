If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best early Black Friday PC deals

All the best Black Friday deals on PC gaming components, peripherals, laptops and more
Various PC components (and one gaming mouse) arranged in a circular pattern.

It really is that time again: the time of peering through price histories, of comparing the latency figures of two seemingly identical RAM kits, of falling to one’s knees and screaming at the sun when Amazon adds £5 to an SSD for no reason. That’s right, Black Friday 2022 is almost here, which means so are the early Black Friday deals on PC hardware!

We’re doing things a little differently this year, essentially splitting up our more focused Black Friday hubs (the ones that exclusively contain gaming keyboard deals, for instance, or deals on graphics cards) with our pals at Eurogamer/Digital Foundry. This means you’ll see links to our corporate-owned brethren more often in the run up to Black Friday itself, November 25th, but this way should provide the best of both worlds: where anyone who does want to peruse some offers will have plenty of resources and recommendations, while RPS readers who’d rather ignore the annual affiliate link onslaught will see less of it in the Latest feed.

Watch on YouTube

I’ll be working on my share in the coming days, and will link to these specialised hubs back here once they’re live. For now, here’s an all-in-one list of the absolute, very best early PC gaming deals I’ve found so far, with more to come in the future.

Click here to jump to a section:

An Intel Core i5-12400F CPU next to to some Intel Core i5 and Core i9 boxes.

Black Friday CPU deals

UK deals:

Intel Core i9-12900K - £570 from Overclockers (was £700)

Yes, there are newer and more powerful Intel 13th-Gen CPUs, but the monstrous 24-thread Intel Core i9-12900K is strong and fast enough to scratch any top-end itch. This is its best current price that I can find.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - £350 from CCL (was £459)

Besides a nice discount on AMD's best Zen 3-based gaming processor, this offer includes a copy of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for free.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - £170 from Scan (was £350)

Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs an awful lot less than its newer rivals.

US deals:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $330 from Adorama (was $449)

tthis is an all-time-low price for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in the US, so you quite simply won't get more gaming muscle for less cash.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - $159 from Amazon US (was $309)

Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs an awful lot less than its newer rivals.

A stack of various NVMe and 2.5in SSDs.

Black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £75 from Amazon UK (was £93)

Not quite the cheapest it's even been, but a good price nonetheless for 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 storage. If you've got a spare M.2 slot on your motherboard and want to leave cash for other upgrades, this is the SSD to buy.

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £118 from Amazon UK (was £158)

This is a phenomenally fast PCIe 4.0 SSD - the second-fastest for game load times that we've ever tested, in fact. You could do a lot worse than this at the current price, though since it's a premium piece of kit, it may be worth waiting until closer to Black Friday proper for a deeper cut.

WD Black SN770 1TB - £82 from Amazon UK (was £158)

The SN770 has the high speed of a PCIe 4.0 SSD and the low price of a PCIe 3.0. Well, maybe not quite on the latter. But it's definitely one of your best-value options for taking advantage of 4.0-compatible CPUs and motherboards.

WD Black SN770 2TB - £145 from Ebuyer (was £190)

The SN770 is also on sale over at Ebuyer, in its 2TB capacity. Im terms of cost per gigabyte, this is actually a better deal than the 1TB model above.

Crucial BX500 1TB - £62 (was £74)

SATA-based, 2.5in SSDs are still a huge upgrade on HDDs even if they're not NMe-fast. And the BX500 is one of the best, maintaining good speeds at prices that have been steadily slipping throughout 2022.

Crucial BX500 2TB - £126 (was £184)

As above, just with double the capacity.

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD - £110 from Amazon UK (was £218)

Hey, a microSD card is still an SSD. Sort of. This particular one is also one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, and is even cheaper than it normally is.

US deals:

Crucial P3 1TB - $74 (was $90)

The Crucial P3 is one of the quickest PCIe 3.0 SSDs around, so it's a steal at this price.

Crucial P3 Plus 500GB - $49 (was $60)

The more mature, PCIe 4.0-based sibling of the Crucial P3 is an affordable route into an often-expensive class of SSD.

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB - $84 (was $100)

If you like the look of the P3 Plus - understandable, it's a fine performer - but worry that 500GB will fill up too quickly, consider this 1TB version instead.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB - $83 (was $102)

Another quality Steam Deck microSD card, the SanDisk Extreme Pro has been gradually dropping in price for weeks.

A stack of various Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, piled up on a desk.

Black Friday graphics card deals

UK deals:

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X - £569 from Box (was £839)

A good price - yes, finally - for the 4K-capable RTX 3070. Before buying this or any other graphics cards on this list, mind, you should probably wait until AMD confirms details on its RDNA 3 GPUs on November 3rd.

Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Pro - £676 from Box (was £1072)

RTX 3070 Ti prices are still on the high side, despite long-overdue falls earlier in the year. This Palit model, which is reduced to clear and thus may sell out quickly, asks for a relatively low outlay.

US deals:

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT - $800 from Amazon US (was $1200)

This isn't marked as a deal as such, though it is the lowest price we've seen for the current fastest GPU in AMD's Radeon range. That could likely change with the RDNA 3 launch on November 3rd, though, so I'd suggest only dropping the cash now if you need a new 4K card urgently.

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6600 - $239 from Amazon US (was $260)

This card - a true 1080p warrior - has been stuck at $260 for a while, so it's a cheap GPU that's just become a tad cheaper.

PNY GeForce RTX 3050 - $285 from Best Buy (was $300)

The RTX 3050 is the closest thing to an entry-level GPU that Nvidia's RTX 30 series has, though it's still hard to find below $300. Here's your chance.

Two PC monitors on a desk, one showing Metro Exodus and one showing RPS in a browser.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

AOC 27G2U - £170 from Amazon UK (was £200)

This is essentially the larger 27in version of one of our favourite cheap 1080p screens. Not terribly bright, but the 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility give it proper gaming credentials.

BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £309 from Amazon UK (was £420)

Although this isn't the lowest price the Mobiuz EX2710Q has ever seen, it's good money for a capable and well-built 1440p monitor. FreeSync Premium and a 165Hz refresh rate are among the highlights.

BenQ EL2870U - £200 from Ebuyer (was £222)

Oh hey, it's the best 4K gaming monitor you can get for cheap, now even cheaper. It's 28in and only 60Hz, but most graphics cards won't go far above 60fps at this resolution anyway. FreeSync and G-Sync are both compatible on it, too.

US deals:

