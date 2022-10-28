Best early Black Friday PC dealsAll the best Black Friday deals on PC gaming components, peripherals, laptops and more
It really is that time again: the time of peering through price histories, of comparing the latency figures of two seemingly identical RAM kits, of falling to one’s knees and screaming at the sun when Amazon adds £5 to an SSD for no reason. That’s right, Black Friday 2022 is almost here, which means so are the early Black Friday deals on PC hardware!
We’re doing things a little differently this year, essentially splitting up our more focused Black Friday hubs (the ones that exclusively contain gaming keyboard deals, for instance, or deals on graphics cards) with our pals at Eurogamer/Digital Foundry. This means you’ll see links to our corporate-owned brethren more often in the run up to Black Friday itself, November 25th, but this way should provide the best of both worlds: where anyone who does want to peruse some offers will have plenty of resources and recommendations, while RPS readers who’d rather ignore the annual affiliate link onslaught will see less of it in the Latest feed.
I’ll be working on my share in the coming days, and will link to these specialised hubs back here once they’re live. For now, here’s an all-in-one list of the absolute, very best early PC gaming deals I’ve found so far, with more to come in the future.
Click here to jump to a section:
- Black Friday CPU deals
- Black Friday SSD deals
- Black Friday graphics card deals
- Black Friday gaming monitor deals
- Black Friday gaming mouse deals
- Black Friday gaming keyboard deals
- Black Friday gaming headset deals
- Black Friday motherboard deals
- Black Friday RAM deals
- Black Friday gaming laptop deals
Black Friday CPU deals
UK deals:
Intel Core i9-12900K - £570 from Overclockers (was £700)
Yes, there are newer and more powerful Intel 13th-Gen CPUs, but the monstrous 24-thread Intel Core i9-12900K is strong and fast enough to scratch any top-end itch. This is its best current price that I can find.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - £350 from CCL (was £459)
Besides a nice discount on AMD's best Zen 3-based gaming processor, this offer includes a copy of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for free.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - £170 from Scan (was £350)
Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs an awful lot less than its newer rivals.
US deals:
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $330 from Adorama (was $449)
tthis is an all-time-low price for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in the US, so you quite simply won't get more gaming muscle for less cash.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - $159 from Amazon US (was $309)
Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs an awful lot less than its newer rivals.
Black Friday SSD deals
UK deals:
WD Blue SN570 1TB - £75 from Amazon UK (was £93)
Not quite the cheapest it's even been, but a good price nonetheless for 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 storage. If you've got a spare M.2 slot on your motherboard and want to leave cash for other upgrades, this is the SSD to buy.
WD Black SN850X 1TB - £118 from Amazon UK (was £158)
This is a phenomenally fast PCIe 4.0 SSD - the second-fastest for game load times that we've ever tested, in fact. You could do a lot worse than this at the current price, though since it's a premium piece of kit, it may be worth waiting until closer to Black Friday proper for a deeper cut.
WD Black SN770 1TB - £82 from Amazon UK (was £158)
The SN770 has the high speed of a PCIe 4.0 SSD and the low price of a PCIe 3.0. Well, maybe not quite on the latter. But it's definitely one of your best-value options for taking advantage of 4.0-compatible CPUs and motherboards.
WD Black SN770 2TB - £145 from Ebuyer (was £190)
The SN770 is also on sale over at Ebuyer, in its 2TB capacity. Im terms of cost per gigabyte, this is actually a better deal than the 1TB model above.
Crucial BX500 1TB - £62 (was £74)
SATA-based, 2.5in SSDs are still a huge upgrade on HDDs even if they're not NMe-fast. And the BX500 is one of the best, maintaining good speeds at prices that have been steadily slipping throughout 2022.
Crucial BX500 2TB - £126 (was £184)
As above, just with double the capacity.
SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD - £110 from Amazon UK (was £218)
Hey, a microSD card is still an SSD. Sort of. This particular one is also one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, and is even cheaper than it normally is.
US deals:
Crucial P3 1TB - $74 (was $90)
The Crucial P3 is one of the quickest PCIe 3.0 SSDs around, so it's a steal at this price.
Crucial P3 Plus 500GB - $49 (was $60)
The more mature, PCIe 4.0-based sibling of the Crucial P3 is an affordable route into an often-expensive class of SSD.
Crucial P3 Plus 1TB - $84 (was $100)
If you like the look of the P3 Plus - understandable, it's a fine performer - but worry that 500GB will fill up too quickly, consider this 1TB version instead.
SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB - $83 (was $102)
Another quality Steam Deck microSD card, the SanDisk Extreme Pro has been gradually dropping in price for weeks.
Black Friday graphics card deals
UK deals:
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X - £569 from Box (was £839)
A good price - yes, finally - for the 4K-capable RTX 3070. Before buying this or any other graphics cards on this list, mind, you should probably wait until AMD confirms details on its RDNA 3 GPUs on November 3rd.
Palit GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Pro - £676 from Box (was £1072)
RTX 3070 Ti prices are still on the high side, despite long-overdue falls earlier in the year. This Palit model, which is reduced to clear and thus may sell out quickly, asks for a relatively low outlay.
US deals:
PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT - $800 from Amazon US (was $1200)
This isn't marked as a deal as such, though it is the lowest price we've seen for the current fastest GPU in AMD's Radeon range. That could likely change with the RDNA 3 launch on November 3rd, though, so I'd suggest only dropping the cash now if you need a new 4K card urgently.
PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6600 - $239 from Amazon US (was $260)
This card - a true 1080p warrior - has been stuck at $260 for a while, so it's a cheap GPU that's just become a tad cheaper.
PNY GeForce RTX 3050 - $285 from Best Buy (was $300)
The RTX 3050 is the closest thing to an entry-level GPU that Nvidia's RTX 30 series has, though it's still hard to find below $300. Here's your chance.
Black Friday gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
AOC 27G2U - £170 from Amazon UK (was £200)
This is essentially the larger 27in version of one of our favourite cheap 1080p screens. Not terribly bright, but the 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility give it proper gaming credentials.
BenQ Mobiuz EX2710Q - £309 from Amazon UK (was £420)
Although this isn't the lowest price the Mobiuz EX2710Q has ever seen, it's good money for a capable and well-built 1440p monitor. FreeSync Premium and a 165Hz refresh rate are among the highlights.
BenQ EL2870U - £200 from Ebuyer (was £222)
Oh hey, it's the best 4K gaming monitor you can get for cheap, now even cheaper. It's 28in and only 60Hz, but most graphics cards won't go far above 60fps at this resolution anyway. FreeSync and G-Sync are both compatible on it, too.
US deals:
Acer Nitro XF243Y - $130 from Best Buy (was $220)
This is absolute chump change for a 165Hz gaming monitor, even with compromises like the not-very-adjustable stand. The 1080p IPS panel also plays nice with AMD FreeSync, which syncs the refresh rate to your graphics card's FPS output, preventing screen tear.
LG 32GP750-B - $300 from Amazon US (was $500)
For those who prefer a more spacious, sprawling screen, the 32in, fast IPS-equipped 32GP750-B is back down to its Prime Early Access Sale price. This time, though, it's available to everyone, not just Prime members.
Samung Odyssey G5 - $250 from Best Buy (was $400)
Best Buy has a great saving on the Odyssey G5's flat-screened 27in model, a 1440p monitor maxes out the refresh rate at 165Hz.
Black Friday gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
Logitech G502 Hero SE - £34 from Amazon UK (was £80)
The pre-refresh G502 Hero has been a superlative gaming mouse for years. This Special Edition version is largely the same, save for the white highlights, and is £6 less than the all-black original the the time of writing.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)
The Aerox 3 is a nice and comfortable lightweight mouse, with the same impressively effective waterproofing as its wireless version.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £37 from Amazon UK (was £60)
Razer's Basilisk mice are essentially G502 alternatives, sharing a similar ergonomic design and button-rich layout. The Basilisk X Hyperspeed has those same qualities, just with wireless capability.
US deals
Logitech G502 Hero - $39 from Amazon US (was $80)
Ol' reliable. Great feel, plenty of remappable buttons, adjustable weights, a fast sensor... it's hard to go wrong with a G502 Hero for games.
Razer Naga Trinity - $60 (was $100)
The Naga Trinity's party trick is its removable sideplates, which let you customise the thumb button layout all the way up to a set of 12 individual inputs. That makes it perfect for MMOs, or any other game with several pages' worth of control bindings.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $60 (was $130)
Razer's comfortable, high-performance wireless rodent is back down to the same price it was during the Prime Early Access Sale a few weeks ago.
Black Friday gaming keyboard deals
UK deals:
SteelSeries Apex 3 - £50 from Amazon UK (was £70)
Membrane keyboards like the Apex 3 have one advantage over mechanical models: they're a lot quieter, with no distracing click-clack. The specific membrane design that Steelseries use in their Apex keyboards isn't as unsatisfyingly mushy as you'd fear, either.
Roccat Pyro - £65 from Amazon UK (was £90)
The Pyro is one of my favourite cheap mechanical keyboards, with a no-nonsense design and fast linear switches.
Cooler Master SK652 - £50 from Ebuyer (was £70)
Although Cooler Master are something of a wild card in the gaming keyboard arena, they make some good stuff, including low-profile 'boards like the SK652. It's fully mechanical, so at this price it's a bit of a bargain.
US deals:
Razer Cynosa V2 - $30 from Best Buy (was $60)
Simply one of the best membrane keyboards around, at an even lower price than during the most recent Amazon Prime sale.
Razer Huntsman Elite - $110 from Best Buy (was $200)
Black Friday allows Razer keyboards to shed their usual weakness of slightly-too-high pricing. This, for instance, is a very good deal on the high-end Huntsman Elite with clicky, hybrid optical-mechanical switches.
Corsair K65 RGB Mini - $80 from Best Buy (was $120)
The K65 RGB Mini combines quiet, linear mechanical keys with a space-saving 60% form factor. It's also one of the more colourful gaming keyboards - here's white/blue version, and Best Buy has green and pink designs for the same price as well
Black Friday gaming headset deals
UK deals:
SteelSeries Arctis Pro - £110 from Amazon UK (was £180)
Well then. Looks like most headset deals are waiting until closer to Black Friday, though at least the comfy, marvellous-sounding SteelSeries Arctis Pro is going cheap-ish right now.
US deals:
SteelSeries Arctis 7+ - $140 from Amazon US (was $160)
It might 'only' be twenty bucks off, but the Arctis 7+ is a fine wireless headset that's finally dropped after sticking at $160 for months.
Black Friday motherboard deals
UK deals:
Asus TUF Gaming B660M-Plus D4 - £148 from CCL (was £245)
A hefty discount on a well-equipped microATX board for Intel 12th Gen chips. The B660 chipset doesn't support CPU overclocking, but everything you really need (and more) is here.
MSI Pro B660-A - £164 from CCL (was £180)
Comfortably one of the better-value ATX mobos out there for Intel 12th Gen, the MSI Pro B660-A can claim both good external connectivity and a very serviceable range of onboard sockets and slots.
Asus Prime X570-P - £160 from Box (was £169)
Deal options for AMD motherboards seem more limited than those of Intel, but you can get a few quid off this relatively fancy X570 mobo. It supports the Ryzen AMD 5000 series.
US deals:
MSI MAG Z690 Tomahawk - $260 from Best Buy (was $280)
MSI's Tomahawk motherboards are pretty much always a good bet. This one is an all-singing, all-dancing model for Intel 12th Gen processors, and it should work with 13th Gen chips after a BIOS update.
NXZT N7 Z590 - $168 from Best Buy (was $280)
If you'd like something a tad different, the N7 Z590 - and it's board-wide armour plating - is on clearance. It uses the Intel 1200 socket, however, so is designed for older Intel 11th Gen CPUs.
Black Friday RAM deals
UK deals:
Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £77 from Amazon UK (was £107)
Hopefully this drops a few more pounds back down to its previous £70 sale price, although it's still on a fairly agreeable discount.
Netac DDR4 3200MHz 16GB (2x8GB) - £77 from Amazon UK (was £107)
Provided you can live with your RAM embracing that spiky 'gam3r' aesthetic, this is about as little as you can expect to pay for a dual channel 16GB set.
Crucial DDR5 16GB (2x8GB) - £80 from Ebuyer (was £120)
DDR5 remains at a premium over DDR4. Buuuuut you could always ignore the flashy heat spreaders and save on this straightforward 16GB kit.
US deals:
TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - $48 (was $53)
Decent RAM at a rock-bottom price. Until there are more compelling deals on, say Corsair's Vengeance memory, this is the best DDR4 buy.
Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - $116 (was $127)
A modest price drop on an immodest amount of DDR4.
Black Friday gaming laptop deals
UK deals:
Razer Blade 14 - £1686 from Amazon UK (was £2200)
Razer Blade laptops never forget that even the mightiest gaming laptop still needs to be portable. And this model is a good example, packing an RTX 3070 into a slimline chassis build around the 14in, 1440p, 165Hz display.
Razer Blade 17 - £1200 from Ebuyer (was £2200)
Another tempting Razer Blade deal, this time on a 17.3in model with an RTX 3060. Stretching a 1080p resolution over 17 inches doesn't make for the sharpest of screens, but at least the refresh rate is cranked all the way up to 360H, and there's a generous 1TB of SSD space to boot.
Gigabyte A5 X1 - £1199 from Ebuyer (was £1350)
Gigabyte's gaming laptops tend to be physically unflashy, but generally well specced. You could easily say this of the A5 X1, which wields an RTX 3070 (for a lot less cash than some other 3070 laptops), a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and a 15.6in 1080p display that runs at up to 240Hz.
US deals:
Asus TUF Gaming F15 - $610 (was $650)
If high GPU prices are making it difficult to build an entry-level PC, you could try an entry-level laptop instead. The F15 has a relatively basic 8GB of RAM and Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU, but there are thousands of games that will run fine with those on the 1080p, 144Hz display.
Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 - $1300 from Best Buy (was $1650)
Even with a peculiarly tall aspect ratio, this ROG Zephyrus 14 model is set up well with a Radeon RX 6700S GPU and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.