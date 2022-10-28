It really is that time again: the time of peering through price histories, of comparing the latency figures of two seemingly identical RAM kits, of falling to one’s knees and screaming at the sun when Amazon adds £5 to an SSD for no reason. That’s right, Black Friday 2022 is almost here, which means so are the early Black Friday deals on PC hardware!

We’re doing things a little differently this year, essentially splitting up our more focused Black Friday hubs (the ones that exclusively contain gaming keyboard deals, for instance, or deals on graphics cards) with our pals at Eurogamer/Digital Foundry. This means you’ll see links to our corporate-owned brethren more often in the run up to Black Friday itself, November 25th, but this way should provide the best of both worlds: where anyone who does want to peruse some offers will have plenty of resources and recommendations, while RPS readers who’d rather ignore the annual affiliate link onslaught will see less of it in the Latest feed.

I’ll be working on my share in the coming days, and will link to these specialised hubs back here once they’re live. For now, here’s an all-in-one list of the absolute, very best early PC gaming deals I’ve found so far, with more to come in the future.

Click here to jump to a section:

Black Friday CPU deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Black Friday graphics card deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

US deals: