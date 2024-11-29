Black Friday sees prices cuts on two great SteelSeries keyboards: one cheap and cheerful, the other plush and premium

In many ways, the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL and Apex Pro TKL are about as different as tenkeyless gaming keyboards get: the first is a budget-friendly membrane ‘board, the second a luxurious all-mechanical number with adjustable switches and its own little OLED display. Yet they’re also both very good at what they do, and are now sharing Black Friday discount honours.

The Apex 3 TKL’s already-low price is now down to £34 / $30, so it’s even better as an entry-level gaming keyboard than before. Maybe my personal favourite in this price range, even. The keys don’t have the sad, soft mushiness that a lot of cheap membrane models often suffer from, and besides nice touches like the volume wheel and macro keys, it's even got enough water resistance, to shrug off accidental spills.

The Apex Pro TKL, meanwhile, is much pricier at £140 / $140, but considering that’s just been reduced from £190 / $190, we’ll still looking at a fat saving. This keyboard is all about speed and customisation, packing SteelSeries’ Rapid Trigger-compatible OmniPoint mech switches that let you adjust how high or low you want the actuation point. Fancy!

UK deals:

US deals:

After a firmware update, the Apex Pro TKL will also support Rapid Tap, SteelSeries’ version of Snap Tap. But, uhh, be careful about you leave that enabled – wouldn’t want you to get banned from Counter-Strike 2.