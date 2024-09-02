Black Myth Wukong Awaken Wine Worm locations

Looking for Awaken Wine Worms in Black Myth Wukong? They may not sound too delicious, but using Awaken Wine Worms to upgrade your drinks is a good idea, as these rare materials will improve the drink's healing effect. With 12 Awaken Wine Worms in total, you can upgrade more than one drink if you'd like, such as the common Coconut Wine or the rare Lambbrew. Just visit the Shen Monkey and spend those hard-earned worms!

Unfortunately, most Awaken Wine Worms are hidden inside large pots scattered across the world of Black Myth Wukong, which makes them very difficult to find. Luckily, there's one thing that sets them apart from the hundreds of 'normal' pots in the game; the ones containing an Awaken Wine Worm give off a golden glow.

To help you find those golden pots and upgrade your drinks, here's every Awaken Wine Worm location in Black Myth Wukong.

Awaken Wine Worms sold by Shen Monkey

You can purchase a total of three Awaken Wine Worms from the Shen Monkey. Although this merchant becomes available in Chapter 1, he'll not have any Awaken Wine Worms in his inventory yet. To unlock each worm, here's what you must do:

Awaken Wine Worm 1: complete Chapter 2

Awaken Wine Worm 2: complete Chapter 3

Awaken Wine Worm 3: complete Chapter 4

In other words, you should visit the Shen Monkey as soon as you've entered Chapter 3 to purchase your first Awaken Wine Worm from him. To find the Shen Monkey, fast-travel to Marsh of White Mist in the Black Wind Mountain's Bamboo Grove (Chapter 1) and head down the wooden platform path, then turn right at the first opportunity. The Shen Monkey is inside the cave. Speak with him, then choose 'store' followed by 'buy' to see the Awaken Wine Worms you've unlocked. The first will cost 1500 Will, the second 2500 Will, and the third 4500 Will.

Why search for Awaken Wine Worms if you can buy them from this kind monkey? | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Beware that once you've completed Chen Loong's questline, Shen Monkey will move to the Zodiac Village - the hidden region unlocked during this quest.

Awaken Wine Worm locations in Chapter 1 - Black Wind Mountain

Besides the ones sold by Shen Monkey, there's one Awaken Wine Worm hidden in the wilds of the Black Wind Mountain. Go to the Cave Interior Shrine in Black Wind Cave, then go through the narrow door opening and immediately turn left. There's a bright green pot containing an Awaken Wine Worm just ahead.

If this is your first visit, beware that you'll enter the Black Wind King's boss arena once you get through the narrow doors, so it's best to concentrate on the fight before grabbing the worm.

Smash that green pot. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Awaken Wine Worm locations in Chapter 2 - Yellow Wind Ridge

There's only one Awaken Wine Worm in Chapter 2. Starting from the Valley of Despair Shrine in Sandgate Village, enter the cave next to the Shrine. Continue straight ahead; once you've passed two flames followed by a small wooden table, drop down to the lower level and immediately turn right. At the end of this path, smash the vase to collect the Awaken Wine Worm.

Drop down from this spot, then turn right. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

These are all the Awaken Wine Worms we've found so far in Black Myth Wukong, with more locations following soon! In the meantime, keep yourself busy by fighting every boss and unlocking all the Keeper's Shrines. Don't forget to unlock the best skills while you're at it!