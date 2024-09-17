Looking for the best Curios in Black Myth: Wukong? Equipping Curios is one of the best ways to get helpful buffs, such as outgoing damage bonuses, incoming damage reduction, faster Focus generation and better defense. Although you'll have to pick the ones that suit your personal playstyle, the strongest Curios can truly enhance your loadout.

Before you start looking for the best Curios, keep in mind that you can increase the number of Curio slots to a maximum of five. Having more Curios is always better, so take a look at our guide on how to unlock more Curio slots if you haven't already!

When you're ready, here's a selection of the best Curios in Black Myth: Wukong.

Tiger Tally

Arguably the easiest attack boost you can get. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect: Upon successful hits with the Light Attack Combo, moderately increases Attack for a short duration.

Upon landing Light Attack hits, this Curio grants an 8% attack bonus that lasts for roughly five seconds. Since it's linked to Light Attacks, it's incredibly easy to trigger this effect continuously. As a bonus, this Curio becomes available very early in the game; you can get it by defeating the Tiger Vanguard in Chapter 2.

Tiger Tendon Belt

You'll have to "see through" enemy attacks to make good use of this one. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect: For a brief moment after seeing through the enemy, considerably increases Attack.

The Tiger Tendon Belt is basically a more powerful version of the Tiger Tally as it temporarily increases your attack by "seeing through" an enemy. Although the attack boost will be stronger, beware that it's much harder to trigger this Curio's effect - it's best to use the Smash Stance's "Resolute Strike" (a special attack with inherent see through effect) to make it more reliable.

The Tiger Tendon Belt is dropped by Snake Sheriffs, the snake-like tiger enemies in the Temple of Yellow Flowers. The easiest way to farm this Curio is by targeting the Snake Sheriff close to the Court of Illumination in Chapter 4.

Jade Moon Rabbit and Gold Sun Crow

If you're going to use them, use them both. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Jade Moon Rabbit effect: Slightly increases damage reduction; the effect is enhanced when equipped with the Gold Sun Crow.

Slightly increases damage reduction; the effect is enhanced when equipped with the Gold Sun Crow. Gold Sun Crow effect: Slightly increases damage bonus; this effect is enhanced when equipped with Jade Moon Rabbit.

These two are perhaps the best mid-game Curios. While not as strong on their own, the Jade Moon Rabbit and Gold Sun Crow Curios enhance each other's effect, leading to a powerful damage bonus and damage reduction effect. They may not be as unique as other Curios on this list, but they can suit any build and are relatively easy to obtain.

Here's how to get both Curios: for the Jade Moon Rabbit, simply follow the main path - it's dropped after the Zhu Bajie fight about halfway through Chapter 4. For the Gold Sun Crow, go to the "Valley of Blooms" Shrine on Purple Cloud Mountain (Chapter 4), cross the bridge and go left, then go right at the first opportunity. It's in a chest on top of the hill.

Amber Prayer Beads

The best Curio to boost your Focus. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect: Moderately increases the speed of building up Focus Points.

The Amber Prayer Beads is the best Curio to improve your Focus generation by simply improving the buildup speed. No matter your playstyle, improving the damage of your next Heavy Attack is almost always a welcome effect, so this is an excellent Curio to have. You'll find it in the cave on the right side following the Father of Stones boss fight in Chapter 5.

Gold Spikeplate

Defense and offense in one neat, golden package. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect: Considerably increases defense; deals damage to surrounding enemies upon taking hits.

This Curio is not only perfect for those looking for a defense bonus (an improvement of around 12%), but it also provides a useful offensive ability; upon taking damage, surrounding enemies will take damage too. This is especially great against groups of smaller enemies and bosses with minions, as it'll help you get rid of them faster. To get this Curio, defeat the massive demon guardian on the left side of the Longevity Road Shrine in Chapter 3 - you'll have to take a short walk through the snowy forest to find it.

Maitreya's Orb

This Curio plus the Mobile Spin equals immortality. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect: Land enough successful hits on the enemy to avoid the next fatal blow.

Would you like to become immortal? Then look no further than this overpowered defensive Curio: Maitreya's Orb. After a certain amount of attacks, the next incoming fatal blow isn't fatal anymore. It may not seem that great at first, as the effect needs dozens of successful hits to trigger, but it only takes a few seconds if you're using the ridiculously fast Mobile Spin attack. To get Maitreya's Orb, explore the cave after the first Non-White boss fight in Chapter 3.

Celestial Birthstone Fragment

You can't get this Curio before Chapter 6, but it's worth the wait. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect: Ignores the enemy's Four Banes Resistance.

This legendary Curio ignores the enemy's "Four Banes Resistances", meaning their resistance to poison, burn, frost, and shock damage. This is obviously very strong if you're using elemental damage in your Black Myth: Wukong build. To obtain this Curio, you must defeat the frog boss Lang-Baw-Baw in Chapter 6.

That concludes our picks for the best Curios in Black Myth: Wukong. If you'd like to get more upgrades, you might want to collect Luojia Fragrant Vines as well as Awaken Wine Worms to improve your Gourds and Drinks. Keep an eye out for Black Myth: Wukong's meditation spots as well.