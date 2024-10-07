Wondering what the best Pills are in Black Myth: Wukong? In order to go toe-to-toe with the many Yaoguai that Black Myth: Wukong throws at you, your Destined One needs a solid array of stats, which sometimes need to be updated with the occasional medicinal boost. Pills, the game's term for stat-boosting and healing items, are invaluable when it comes to surviving any of the 107 bosses that stand between you and Sun Wukong's reincarnation.

You can craft Pills at any of the game's Keeper's Shrines, or by visiting Xu Dog, your friendly neighbourhood medicine dealer who also sells formulas. Pills are also divided between Mortal Medicines, which confer temporary benefits, and Celestial Medicines, which permanently increase your stats. In this guide, we'll cover both types, breaking down the best Pills in Black Myth: Wukong to ensure that you always have a steady repertoire of medicine at your disposal.

Best Celestial Medicines in Black Myth: Wukong

Locate all of the Skandhas, and the Five Skandhas Pill will be yours. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

When it comes to the best Celestial Medicines in Black Myth: Wukong, the answer is relatively simple - the Five Skandhas Pill, which increases all of your attributes all at once, is the cream of the crop. You can get it by checking our Skandha location guide, which outlines the details of all of these elusive items' locations.

Aside from the Five Skandhas Pill, the Celestial Jade Lotus Pill, Celestial Nonary Pill, and Celestial Taiyi Pill are the best Celestial medicines. These pills respectively increase your Maximum Health, Maximum Stamina, and Maximum Mana, and are found scattered about each of the game's Chapters. Xu Dog unfortunately can't craft any of these, but he can make their lesser forms - the Jade Lotus Pill, Taiyi Pill, and Nonary Pill. He'll need 3 Mind Core and 540 Will to make the Jade Lotus Pill, and 2 Mind Core and 360 Will to make the other two.

Best Mortal Medicines in Black Myth: Wukong

Mortal medicines in Black Myth: Wukong are a bit more complicated than their Celestial counterparts, as there are several to choose from. The following five are our favourites.

Life-Saving Pill

Perfect for a HP refill and getting rid of Scorch, Chill, or any other annoying status effect that ails you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect : Upon use, instantly recovers full health and removes all Four Banes States.

: Upon use, instantly recovers full health and removes all Four Banes States. Crafting recipe : Fire Bellflower x1, Golden Lotus x1

: Fire Bellflower x1, Golden Lotus x1 Formula location: Found in Chapter 4, near Purple Cloud Mountain's "Petalfall Hamlet" Shrine. The formula is hidden in a house in the village.

Life-Saving Pills are relatively easy to craft, and I had a plethora of them stocked up by the time I reached the end of Chapter 6. These Pills are great not only for refilling your health bar, but also for removing Bane states instantly. You can only carry a single Life-Saving Pill at a time, alas, so you'll have to rely on more mundane methods of removing Banes most of the time, like your standard Body-Cooling Powder, Shock-Quelling Powder, etc. But for a quick pick-me-up and negative status removal in the middle of a boss fight, the Life-Saving Pill is a superb one to pop.

Longevity Decoction

Pop one of these before combat starts, or when a boss enters a second phase. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect : Upon use, considerably increases Maximum Health for a long duration.

: Upon use, considerably increases Maximum Health for a long duration. Crafting recipe : Fragrant Jade Flower x1, Licorice x1

: Fragrant Jade Flower x1, Licorice x1 Formula location: Purchased from Xu Dog at the start of Chapter 2.

Longevity Decoctions are nice standbys that you'll rely on throughout Black Myth: Wukong. You get them nice and early right after you help Xu Dog in Chapter 2, and you can build up a collection every time you visit the vulpine merchant in the Zodiac Village. (See our Chen Loong questline guide for advice on finding Xu Dog, winning him over, and unlocking the village.) They're perfect for a health boost before a lengthy combat, or even for a handy buffer mid-boss battle.

Loong Aura Amplification Pellets

Dealing with a boss who just won't go down? Amp up your damage. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect : Upon use, massively increases Attack, Critical Hit Change, and Critical Damage for a long duration.

: Upon use, massively increases Attack, Critical Hit Change, and Critical Damage for a long duration. Crafting recipe : Aged Ginseng x1, Monkey-Head Fungus x1, Purple Lingzhi x1

: Aged Ginseng x1, Monkey-Head Fungus x1, Purple Lingzhi x1 Formula location: Purchased from Xu Dog at the start of Chapter 5.

The ultimate in upping your attack, Loong Aura Amplification Pellets will make boss battles noticeably easier thanks to a stellar damage boost. Xu Dog only begins selling the formula for this Pill near the end of the game during Chapter 5, but you can find it ahead of time in Chapter 4 in a chest under the Scorpionlord. It's a worthy reward for enduring the painful battle that he provides!

Septenary Heartfire Pill

Use A Pluck of Many twice in a row with this lovely Pill! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect : Upon use, instantly resets cooldown for all Spells.

: Upon use, instantly resets cooldown for all Spells. Crafting recipe : Fire Bellflower x1, Fire Date x1, Flame Ore x1

: Fire Bellflower x1, Fire Date x1, Flame Ore x1 Formula location: Found in Chapter 5, in a chest within Bishui Cave right before the "Purge Pit" Shrine.

If you're a heavy Spell user who can't bear to wait through a cooldown before spamming your next Immobilize, the Septenary Heartfire Pill is a fine choice. Just be aware that this Pill doesn't replenish Mana, only Spell cooldowns. If you're going to use this, it's best to combine it with a nice Mana-replenishing Soak, like the Turtle Tear, which you'll get as a reward after beating Apramāṇa Bat and picking up the turtle's fallen teardrop in Chapter 3.

Soul Remigration Pill

If you want to die and rise again, eat this during a fight. Just don't waste your second chance. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Effect : Upon use, grants resurrection upon death before triggering Life Saving Strand for a long duration.

: Upon use, grants resurrection upon death before triggering Life Saving Strand for a long duration. Crafting recipe : Millennium Ginseng x1, Monkey-Head Fungus x1, Nine-Capped Lingzhi x1

: Millennium Ginseng x1, Monkey-Head Fungus x1, Nine-Capped Lingzhi x1 Formula location: Purchased from Xu Dog in New Game+.

This isn't classified as a Mythical medicine for nothing - the Soul Remigration Pill gives you an extra life, letting you die once before coming back to continue the fight with replenished health. Unfortunately, Xu Dog will only craft these in New Game+ mode, which is a bummer. But you can grab one of these excellent Pills in Chapter 4 after unlocking the "Court of Illumination" Keeper's Shrine in the Temple of Yellow Flowers, in the same arena where you fight Venom Daoist for a second time.

That's a wrap on the best Pills in Black Myth: Wukong.