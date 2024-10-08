Wondering what the best Relic skills are in Black Myth: Wukong? Sun Wukong's soul was split into six pieces after his untimely defeat, and these are the Relics that you'll slowly uncover throughout Black Myth: Wukong's Chapters. Each Relic contains three different skills that you'll have to choose from, and since you can only select one each playthrough, you'd better choose wisely.

In case you've got decision paralysis, we've broken down each of the Relics in this guide and outlined what we think are the best Relic skills in Black Myth: Wukong.

Best Relic skills

Overall, the best Relic skills in Black Myth: Wukong are the following:

Opportune Watcher

Whistling Wind

Lingering Aroma

Spread the Word

Everlasting Vitality

Unified Minds

Read on for more detail as we break down each of these skills and the Relics they're associated with.

Chapter 1 Relic: Craving Eyes

Amplify your sight so you can build up that Focus with your combos. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The best Relic skill for Craving Eyes is Opportune Watcher.

You'll receive Craving Eyes after defeating Black Bear Guai at the end of Chapter 1. This Relic represents Sun Wukong's sight, highlighting foes with absorbable Spirits, and Opportune Watcher is the most useful perk here becase it increases Focus whenever you succeed on light attack hits. Combat in Black Myth: Wukong is all about using those light attacks to build up Focus points so you can unleash your heavier smash strikes, and this skill will go a long way towards giving you Focus faster.

Chapter 2 Relic: Fuming Ears

Hear enemy attacks before they even hit you, and make those Perfect Dodges even more worthwhile. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The best Relic skill for Fuming Ears is Whistling Wind.

You get Fuming Ears after beating Yellow Wind Sage and completing Chapter 2. This Relic represents Sun Wukong's sense of hearing, and Whistling Wind is perfect for boosting Attack after a Perfect Dodge. Imagine the Monkey King's ears perking up as an attack comes close, making him dodge at the last second and target a critical area. That's what this skill offers, and it'll always pay off, even if you aren't the best at dodging in combat.

Chapter 3 Relic: Hubris Nose

Get a nice damage boost after casting a Spell with this fishy Relic. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The best Relic skill for Hubris Nose is Lingering Aroma.

You get Hubris Nose following the fight against Yellowbrow in Chapter 3. This Relic represents Sun Wukong's sense of smell, which might seem odd considering that it's a fish, but just roll with it. Lingering Aroma is our preferred choice here thanks to the handy damage bonus that occurs every time you cast a Spell. Some players do prefer Hold Breath, however, especially if they're excellent at dodging and can take advantage of those split-second i-frames (when you're temporarily invincible after avoiding an attack). It all depends on your playstyle, but Lingering Aroma probably works better for most folks.

Chapter 4 Relic: Envious Tongue

Hit that pack of enemies with a multi-Immobilize via Spread the Word. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The best Relic skill for Envious Tongue is Spread the Word.

You get Envious Tongue after you take down Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master at the end of Chapter 4. This Relic represents Wukong's tastebuds, and aside from increasing the duration of all medicinal effects, it offers up Spread the Word, one of my personal favourite perks. Immobilize is already your best friend in Black Myth: Wukong - why not make it so that you can Immobilize multiple enemies at once? This Relic is especially grand when you fully upgrade A Pluck of Many, allowing your clones to Immobilize mobs for you.

Chapter 5 Relic: Grieved Body

There's nothing like a nice and simple HP boost to make the body a bit hardier. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The best Relic skill for Grieved Body is Everlasting Vitality.

You get Grieved Body after the fight with Yaksha King in Chapter 5's finale. This Relic represents Wukong's body, and I like to select a nice constitution upgrade with Everlasting Vitality, since a boost of +60 max health is always welcome - particularly when Chapter 6 contains some truly devastating bosses, including a rematch with Erlang. That said, you may be the sort of player who doesn't need to extra HP, especially if you're rocking glass cannon equipment like the Yaksha armor. If that's the case, Nimble Body is a solid choice, followed by Divine Safeguard.

Chapter 6 Relic: Freed Mind

Unify your clones' attacks - perfect for taking on the fresh challenges of New Game+. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The best Relic skill for Freed Mind is Unified Minds.

You get Freed Mind only after you've completed Chapter 6 and started New Game+ mode. This Relic represents Wukong's mind, and since you can't use it on your first playthrough, it will only be of interest to those who want to start a new journey westward. That said, Unified Minds is a killer choice, because it makes your A Pluck of Many clones carry out the same moves as you. If you ever wanted to have all of your buddies slam a boss to bits with a unified heavy smash attack, then be sure to pick up this perk posthaste.

And that's our take on the best Relics in Black Myth: Wukong. If you're looking for other ways of making the Destined One as strong as possible, check out our guides to the best Gourds, the best builds, and the best weapons. And don't miss our Black Myth: Wukong walkthrough hub, which contains links to the most useful guides to refer to as you progress through the game.