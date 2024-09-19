Looking for the best Spells in Black Myth Wukong? Ranging from petrification powers to a Stone Monkey transformation, Black Myth Wukong's Spells are among the most important combat tools. What better way to defeat a boss than to stun them and unleash your army of minions?

Beware that you can only equip one Spell from each of the categories: Mysticism, Alteration, Strand, and Transformations. Once you've chosen four Spells, it's important to upgrade their skill trees using your Sparks. During combat, keep an eye on your Mana management and the Spell's cooldown time, as you can't use them without limit!

To help you pick the best Spells in Black Myth Wukong, here's an overview of the particularly strong and useful ones.

Best Mysticism Spell

Just want to whack enemies with the big stick? This is the only Spell you'll need. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Spell Binder : Enhances attack but disables Spells, Vessels, Transformations, and Soul Skills.

: Enhances attack but disables Spells, Vessels, Transformations, and Soul Skills. Immobilize : Binds the enemy in place.

: Binds the enemy in place. Ring of Fire: Draws a ring on the ground. The ring can enhance healing and provide buffs.

Of all three Mysticism Spells in Black Myth Wukong, Spell Binder takes the top spot. Using this Spell will grant you a massive attack and critical rate boost, but at the cost of your Mana - yes, all of it. Depending on how much Mana you've got, a critical rate boost of about 15% and an attack boost of about 80-100 points should certainly be possible in late-game. You won't be able to use any other Spell, Spirit, or Vessel while Spell Binder is active, but it's hard to miss them when it only takes a few hits to win most fights.

Spell Binder may seem complicated at first glance, but it actually makes Black Myth Wukong's combat much easier since you only need to focus on your Varied Combos. If you enjoy mastering Staff Stances, building Focus, perfecting your dodging skills, and landing the best combos, this is the Spell for you. Don't worry about the 90-second cooldown time either; Spell Binder's duration is infinite, so the status will last until you fall in battle or rest at a Shrine.

If that doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy, consider using the second-best Mysticism Spell: Immobilize. It freezes the enemy in place, which allows you to avoid even the heaviest blows and land the best attacks in peace. That said, the Spell can miss its target if the enemy is already upon you, and it has a longer cooldown and higher Mana cost than the Alteration Spells despite fulfilling a similar role. Some of its issues (limited effectiveness on larger opponents, light attack combo interruptions) can be mitigated with passive upgrades though.

The third Mysticism Spell, Ring of Fire, can be a lifesaver, but it's not my favourite. It may help with HP recovery, Focus buildup, and more, but the need to constantly return to the same spot is quite the hassle. It's more time-efficient - and arguably more fun - to get your healing from the Gourd and your Focus from fighting.

Best Alteration Spell

When they see you emerge from Cloud Step, it'll be too late. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Cloud Step : Disperse into mist as you leave a decoy behind.

: Disperse into mist as you leave a decoy behind. Rock Solid: Transform into a rock. When cast before an incoming attack, deflects the damage.

Black Myth Wukong has two Alteration Spells: Rock Solid and Cloud Step. Both are very useful as a means to avoid damage, but since you can only choose one, I recommend Cloud Step. Using this Spell will turn you invisible while spawning a decoy, thus avoiding all incoming damage (no perfect timing required) as you reposition yourself on the battlefield. While the decoy can damage nearby enemies, Cloud Step's true value lies in the Unveiling Strike; the first attack you'll use as you emerge from your translucent state.

The fully upgraded "Concealed Observation" passive gradually increases the critical hit chance of the next Unveiling Strike, leading up to a magnificent 40% critical rate boost. If you already have a decent critical rate stat, your Unveiling Strike is almost guaranteed to be a critical hit - combined with the "Thunder Strike" and "Absolute Strike" passives, you can unleash an absolutely devastating charged heavy attack on your opponent. As a bonus, you can use Cloud Step to sneak past enemies unnoticed.

That said, Rock Solid is a close second; it has a much shorter cooldown, can recover Mana, and immediately provides the perfect counter opportunity when timed correctly - but the need for correct timing also makes it a bit harder to use correctly. Furthermore, it doesn't have the same damage potential and some enemy attacks can break through the stone shield.

Best Strand Spell

There's no such thing as too many monkeys. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

A Pluck of Many : Summons at least four duplicates to the battlefield.

: Summons at least four duplicates to the battlefield. Life Saving Strand: Every 10 minutes, you can revive at your current location instead of a Shrine.

Since Pluck of Many is the only Strand Spell you can use in your first playthrough, it's automatically the best. There's also the Life Saving Strand Spell, which is quite useful as it revives your character on the spot instead of at a Shrine, but since it's only unlocked in New Game Plus, it takes too much effort to obtain. Don't overstate its usefulness either; while it gives you more time and resources to beat a boss, it doesn't add anything to your build.

Pluck of Many, on the other hand, is a handy defensive and offensive ability that summons four duplicates to the battlefield. They'll distract and attack your opponent while you plan your next attack or drink from your Gourd. Through passive upgrades, you can summon two additional duplicates and improve your minions' health, attack, and duration. While this creates great damage potential, especially when you summon the duplicates following a Spell like Immobilize, the Pluck of Many truly shines when the "Volition" passive is unlocked, which enables the duplicates to use Immobilize, Rock Solid, and Ring of Fire. In my experience, this usually gets you one free Immobilize effect per Spell use.

Beware that the minions don't copy your every move. Their attacks are fast and deal decent damage, but they're nowhere near as strong as your own. The "overpowered" version of Pluck of Many, where the duplicates mimic the player's charged heavy attacks, is linked to the "Unified Minds" Relic ability obtained in New Game Plus.

Best Transformation Spells

So many Transformations to choose from, but none as mighty as the Stone Monkey. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Azure Dome : Stone Monkey Transformation. Has immunity to Shock and Poison and converts Frost and Scorch into a damage buff. Can use other Spells.

: Stone Monkey Transformation. Has immunity to Shock and Poison and converts Frost and Scorch into a damage buff. Can use other Spells. Golden Lining : Yellow Loong Transformation. Gain immunity to Shock and the ability to see through enemy attacks. Successful hits inflict Thunder Bane.

: Yellow Loong Transformation. Gain immunity to Shock and the ability to see through enemy attacks. Successful hits inflict Thunder Bane. Ashen Slumber: Rat Guai Transformation. Inflicts Scorch Bane, builds Focus, and can cause a massive explosion.

Unlike the previous categories, there are up to 10 Transformation Spells to choose from. You can use them to take the form and abilities of another creature, such as a wolf guai or a worm guai. Note that they require Might instead of Mana.

Azure Dome

The best Transformation Spell in Black Myth Wukong is without a doubt Azure Dome, the Stone Monkey. You typically start the Transformation with a light attack sequence to build Focus before unleashing an incredibly powerful charged heavy attack, but you can also hold the charged heavy attack and then "cancel" it by dodging - you will keep the acquired Focus Points.

Why you would do this? Depending on the amount of Focus you've gathered, it's possible to unlock Spells while in Stone Monkey form. That's right; this Transformation Spell allows you to use variations of your usual Spells while in Stone Monkey form. You won't have enough time or resources to use all Spells, so I recommend using Pluck of Many to spawn a second Stone Monkey before hammering away at your opponents.

As you would expect, this brilliant Transformation Spell is unlocked near the end of the game. You must defeat the "secret boss", whom you'll find on the way to Black Myth Wukong's Secret Ending.

Golden Lining

Taking on the form of the dreaded Yellow Loong boss, the Golden Lining Spell makes you incredibly fast and strong. You can easily close the gap between you and your enemies using a charged heavy attack before inflicting Shock Bane on them - if they're still alive, that is.

That said, Golden Lining is one of the trickiest Transformation Spells to use since you must trigger the heavy attack at the right moment to see through an enemy attack, thereby counterattacking and gaining a Focus Point. It's worth the practice though; having at least one Focus Point replaces the heavy attack with an even stronger one, which you may repeat until your Focus Points are depleted.

To get the Golden Lining Spell, defeat the Yellow Loong boss in Chapter 4.

Ashen Slumber

The Ashen Slumber Spell's Rat Guai deals decent damage with its light attack combo, but you'll be able to switch to the more powerful fire-breathing heavy attack as soon as you have enough Focus. The heavy attack quickly stacks Scorch Bane on the opponent, causing extra damage over time, but beware that you'll need to upgrade the passive skill "Rage Burst" to make the Scorch Damage truly impressive.

And that's not all; if the Rat Guai quits the battlefield before the timer runs out, he will cause a fiery explosion that deals massive damage to surrounding enemies. As such, this Transformation Spell is by far the best Transformation for players who don't like Transformations all that much; swap in, trigger the explosion, and continue as normal.

To unlock Ashen Slumber, you must defeat the Captain Lotus-Vision boss and speak with the NPC in one of the cells in Chapter 3 (close to the Lower Pagoda Shrine).

That concludes our picks for the best Spells in Black Myth: Wukong. If you'd like to further improve your build, take a look at the best weapons as well as the best armour in the game. Be sure to pair them with the best Spirits and the best Gourds too!