Searching for the best Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong? After defeating powerful enemies and obtaining their "Spirit", you gain the ability to take on their form during combat. While you can only equip one Spirit at a time, their signature moves and passive abilities (ranging from extra defense to reduced mana cost) provide a huge advantage in battle. Beware that the transformation lasts only a few seconds - if you wish to use a Spirit again, you'll have to recover enough Qi by hitting enemies.

Spirits may be upgraded at a Keeper's Shrine to become even stronger, but since this requires a lot of Will and resources, it's best to save the enhancements for the ones you really love. To help you find your favourites, here's an overview of the best Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong.

Wandering Wight

Headbutt incoming! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Ability: Bow with utmost devotion and ram the foe with your bronze skull, dealing massive damage.

Bow with utmost devotion and ram the foe with your bronze skull, dealing massive damage. Equipped effect: Considerably increases defense.

Who hasn't occasionally wanted to turn into a blue Yaoguai Chief and smash your opponents with your giant head? Not only does this ability deal a ton of damage, but it has excellent range for a melee attack, allowing you to hit multiple enemies at once. The Wandering Wight passively improves your defense by 20 points, which boosts your survivability in early game and works great with defense-scaling builds in late game (using the Dark Iron Staff in particular). There's just one drawback: the attack animation comes with a slight delay, so make sure your target isn't about to move when you initiate the Wandering Wight's attack.

One more reason to consider this one of the best Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong; you can get it very early on, as the Wandering Wight boss is just beyond the "Outside the Forest" Keeper's Shrine in Chapter 1. Fair warning: this is not the easiest fight in the game.

Gore-Eye Daoist

Stay close to the magic staff. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Ability: Plant a staff topped with a toad whose eyes emit a crimson glow. Stay within the glow and your attack will be enhanced. The staff vanishes on its own after a while.

Plant a staff topped with a toad whose eyes emit a crimson glow. Stay within the glow and your attack will be enhanced. The staff vanishes on its own after a while. Equipped effect: Moderately increases maximum mana.

If you're looking for a massive attack boost, the Gore-Eye Daoist is your friend. Plant the glowing staff at the heart of the battle and you'll gain a massive attack buff of roughly 25% that lasts for a full minute (the effect will gradually diminish during that time). Even though the Gore-Eye Daoist doesn't deal direct damage, this buff is arguably even better due to its amazing damage potential; just plant the staff, trigger a fully-charged heavy attack, and wave your enemies goodbye. As if that's not enough, the Gore-Eye Daoist also comes with a massive mana boost, allowing you to use your skills more often.

Keep in mind that this Spirit doesn't work well with highly mobile playstyles as the staff's range is only a few metres (increases with upgrades), and you'll be vulnerable for a few seconds after initiation. If that doesn't bother you, you can get this brilliant Black Myth: Wukong Spirit by defeating the Gore-Eye Daoist near the "Windseal Gate" Shrine in Chapter 2, where it's guarding a Luojia Fragrant Vine in front of the high tower.

Tiger's Acolyte

He'll slice your enemies in half. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Ability: Draw near the foe in a flash and hack them with a sword, dealing a single instance of damage.

Draw near the foe in a flash and hack them with a sword, dealing a single instance of damage. Equipped effect: Moderately increases Critical Damage.

With a maximum bonus of 10%, you can't get a better critical damage boost from any Spirit other than the Tiger's Acolyte. On top of that, this Spirit has a very powerful and quick forwards slash attack that doesn't require much Qi. It's very easy to use and suits almost any build, but especially the ones relying on critical damage.

Although the attack itself is very fast, beware that the Tiger's Acolyte's attack comes with a brief charging time, which leaves you vulnerable to interruptions. The excellent range and stagger potential make up for the risk though, and Spirit upgrades further reduce this charging time.

To obtain this Spirit, defeat the Tiger's Acolyte behind the Crouching Tiger Temple in Chapter 2.

Non-Able

The Non-Able is perfectly capable of buffing your monkey. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Ability: Let loose a flurry of punches and kicks. Different phases of Light Attack enable different moves.

Let loose a flurry of punches and kicks. Different phases of Light Attack enable different moves. Equipped effect: Slightly increases attack, critical hit chance, and critical damage, but massively reduces maximum mana.

Looking to boost your critical rate, critical damage, and attack? With a 3%, 6%, and +10 boost respectively, the Non-Able offers better upgrades than any other Spirit, but it comes with a cost; you'll lose 100 mana points. Furthermore, the Non-Able deals amazing damage and has a fast animation, but it only works as a part of your light attack combo - so as long as you're willing to focus on Varied Combos rather than special skills, the Non-Able is the perfect choice. With a very low Qi requirement, you can use this ability far more frequently than other Spirit attacks.

To defeat the Non-Able boss, explore the Valley of Ecstasy in Chapter 3. The Non-Able is in a clearing close to the "Brook Of Bliss" Shrine.

Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang

With a tongue that long, you can hit several victims at once. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Ability: Stick out your tongue to lash at foes from afar. Though soft, a tongue can still inflict great damage.

Stick out your tongue to lash at foes from afar. Though soft, a tongue can still inflict great damage. Upgraded ability: The thunder one belches lightning, the ice one exhales mist, the poison one spews filth, the fire one breathes flame, and the stone one howls and roars. Upon activating this skill, assume the form of a random frog.

The thunder one belches lightning, the ice one exhales mist, the poison one spews filth, the fire one breathes flame, and the stone one howls and roars. Upon activating this skill, assume the form of a random frog. Equipped effect: Moderately reduces the Stamina cost for Jumps and Jump Attacks.

This giant froggy is one of the most unique Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong as it changes its form upon reaching the maximum upgrade level. As the default Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang, you transform into a frog who continuously slaps all enemies in front for a few seconds. It has amazing range, deals good damage, and can defeat multiple enemies at once, but beware that you might miss your opponents if you trigger the attack at the wrong time. Another downside is that the passive only buffs jump attacks, which you probably won't use that much.

As the fully upgraded Baw-Baw-Lang-Lang, however, you'll transform into one of five frog types to deal either physical damage or damage of an elemental type (thunder, frost, poison, burn). The randomness is a bit of an obstacle - frost, poison and burn are amazing whereas physical and thunder are less impressive - but the overall damage potential is high enough to make this a top-tier Black Myth: Wukong Spirit.

To get this Spirit, defeat Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang in Chapter 1's Bamboo Forest. The boss is waiting in a pond close to the "Snake Trail" Shrine - follow the path down and turn right. To obtain the Baw-Baw-Lang-Lang Spirit, upgrade the default Spirit with "tadpoles" dropped by other frog bosses: Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw, Lang-Li-Guhh-Lang, Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw, Baw-Lang-Lang, and Lang-Baw-Baw.

Flint Vanguard

This rocky fellow will smash and burn even the toughest opponents. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Ability: Pummel the foe with stone fists, each strike stacking Scorch Bane. If the foe is ignited, they will also suffer burn damage over time.

Pummel the foe with stone fists, each strike stacking Scorch Bane. If the foe is ignited, they will also suffer burn damage over time. Equipped effect: Moderately increases scorch damage and burn resistance.

This bulky rock Spirit's attacks may not seem that impressive on their own, but a well-timed sequence may corner an enemy to deal massive damage in total. As if the direct damage isn't enough, the Flint Vanguard's attacks inflict Scorch Bane on the enemy, leading up to extra scorch damage over time. This Spirit fits almost any build, but since the passive effect further improves scorch damage, it's particularly perfect for scorch-focused builds.

Although the Flint Vanguard's stomping attacks can easily stagger most enemies, beware that the slow speed comes with a risk of missing the target. As the final stomps deal most of the damage, it isn't much of a problem if you only miss the first few hits.

Unfortunately, the Flint Vanguard Spirit can only be obtained at the end of Chapter 5. Starting from the "Fallen Furnace Crater" Shrine, walk down and go left at the first opportunity (a new path created by the large boulder) to find the Flint Vanguard boss.

That concludes our picks for the best Spirits in Black Myth: Wukong. If you'd like to further improve your build, take a look at the best weapons as well as the best armour in the game. Be sure to pair them with the best Gourds too!