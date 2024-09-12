Want to unlock the very best weapons in Black Myth: Wukong? You can't just hit your enemies with any old stick; if you want to become a Monkey King, you need a proper Staff. But with less than two dozen weapons in the game, some of which are very well hidden or even limited to New Game Plus, it's hard enough to find Staves, let alone choose the best.

From Chapter 1 to Chapter 6 and beyond, this Black Myth: Wukong best weapons guide will show you the best Staves and where to find them.

In this guide:

Best early game weapons

The Twin Serpents Staff is the only weapon you'll need in (very) early game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The first Black Myth: Wukong bosses can be very tough to defeat if you don't have a good weapon. Although you should exchange them for mid- to late-game weapons eventually, these amazing Staves make the journey through Chapters 1, 2, and even 3 a lot easier.

Twin Serpents Staff

If you'd like to upgrade your weapon in Chapter 1, go for the Twin Serpents Staff. With a base attack of 40, it's much better than the Willow Wood and Bronze Cloud Staves, and it has a surprisingly useful passive effect that improves damage while standing in water. This may sound highly situational, but there's actually a lot of water in Chapter 1, making this far more useful than that measly critical rate increase from the Bronze Cloud Staff.

Since you won't be using this weapon for too long, one of the advantages is that it's easy to obtain. To get the Twin Serpents Staff, defeat the Whiteclad Noble boss on the main path in the Bamboo Grove.

Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff

Thanks to its high attack and defense stats, the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff is the best weapon in early game. It's especially strong if you're using the Smash Stance's charged heavy attack, as the passive effect greatly improves its damage. This means your combat style will be rather limited, but spamming those charged smash attacks provides a straightforward way to kill most early-game enemies. If you're worried about the lack of critical hit chance, don't be; you can't get a reliable crit rate in early game anyway, so the extra defense is much more useful.

Although it takes a bit more effort compared to the Twin Serpents Staff, you can already grab this weapon in Chapter 2 by collecting the six Buddha Eyeballs. This will bring you to the secret boss known as Shigandang, whose defeat unlocks the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff.

Best mid game weapons

If you aren't that eager to hunt for new weapons, the Kang-Jin Staff may be enough to get you through mid-game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

You'll need something sturdy to defeat your enemies in Chapters 3, 4, and 5, especially if you didn't go through the trouble of collecting Buddha Eyeballs to obtain the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff. Here are the best mid-game Black Myth: Wukong weapons.

Kang-Jin Staff

The Kang-Jin Staff comes with better attack and critical rate stats than any other mid-game weapon, and on top of that, it greatly improves the damage output of the Punishing Downpour attack by replacing its normal area-of-effect damage with more powerful Thunder damage. Not only does it work great against most bosses, but the extra damage is very easy to pull off as you only need to finish your light attack combo.

Unlike the Loongwreathe Staff and Golden Loong Staff, you don't need to adopt a specific Staff Stance to wield the Kang-Jin Staff, but you do need to unlock the Punishing Downpour skill point on the "martial arts" tree. To get the Kang-Jin Staff, you must defeat the Kang-Jin Star boss in the early stages of Chapter 3.

Golden Loong Staff

No mid-game weapon can rival the base attack stat of the Golden Loong Staff, but this "mythical" rarity weapon is particularly perfect if you're using the Pillar Stance as it will improve damage dealt through this Stance. More specifically, it greatly improves damage from heavy attacks that consume three or four Focus points, shocking your enemies with Thunder on every such attack.

Admittedly, the Golden Loong Staff isn't the best "mythical" grade weapon in Black Myth: Wukong, but it becomes available as early as Chapter 4, which is far sooner than any of its peers (many of which are New Game Plus exclusives). You must defeat the Cyan Loong and Yellow Loong bosses in Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 respectively to obtain it.

Staff of Blazing Karma

The Staff of Blazing Karma is another mid-game weapon with a very high base attack stat, and although it's not quite as strong as the Golden Loong Staff, it comes with additional defense and burn resistance. Thanks to its passive effect, you can spawn lava on the ground and set your enemies ablaze, dealing damage over time. Beware that the lava's area-of-effect doesn't have much range, but the burning effect is relatively easy to pull off as you simply need to land a charged heavy attack with at least three Focus points.

The Staff of Blazing Karma can be crafted as an upgrade to the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff. You should be able to collect the materials, including Samadhi Fire Crystals and Gold Tree Cores, in Chapter 5 of the game.

Best endgame weapons

Yes, you can actually obtain this oversized weapon in Chapter 6. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Naturally, the best Black Myth: Wukong weapons are found in the latest stages of the game - or even a New Game Plus playthrough. If you've made it to Chapter 6 and you don't mind a challenge, these are the best weapons you can find.

Jingubang

Using spells to improve your critical hit chance and landing critical hits to reduce your spell cooldowns - if the Jingubang's passive effect sounds overpowered to you, you're absolutely right. This endgame weapon also comes with a decent critical rate stat, one of the highest base attack stats in the game, and the ability to keep your fourth Focus point indefinitely. Without the Jingubang, the fourth Focus point's ten-second timeframe can be a real pain, but now you can bide your time and find the best moment to land your strongest attack.

The only drawback is that you'll have to wear the Monkey King armor set to unlock the full passive effect, and it'll take some time to collect all five pieces. To obtain Jingubang, you must defeat the Cloudtreading Deer, Gold Armored Rhino, Feng-Tail General, and Emerald-Armed Mantis in the Foothills area of Chapter 6 (only reachable with the Somersault Cloud). With the Monkey King armor equipped (dropped by those bosses), proceed to the Water Curtain Cave, where you'll find the Jingubang staff waiting to be collected.

Dark Iron Staff

The Dark Iron Staff's passive effect, which increases its attack based on your defense stat, may not sound that impressive, but the additional damage is huge. With a focus on your defense stat, you'll also become very difficult to kill. This weapon becomes especially strong if you combine it with the Bull King armor set, which increases your defense whenever you take damage, thus turning you into a deadly tank.

There are two downsides to this Black Myth: Wukong weapon though; firstly, it doesn't increase your critical rate, so you'll have to get that from other sources. Secondly, this is a New Game Plus weapon, which can only be obtained after you've defeated the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in Chapter 5 of your NG+ playthrough.

Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staf

The critical rate boost of +25% is reason enough to put the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff on this list, but on top of that, it recovers HP based on the amount of Focus points consumed by your heavy attack. Besides improving your survivability, the Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff boosts your damage as each charged heavy attack deals additional damage to all surrounding opponents, including the one you just hit. It doesn't have the same damage potential as the Dark Iron Staff, but it's better equipped to deal with smaller enemies and bosses alike.

The downside? It's a New Game Plus weapon. In your second playthrough, you'll need to find enough Sky-Piercing Horns to craft it. These materials are dropped by the Fuban and Scorpionlord bosses.

That concludes our list of the best weapons in Black Myth: Wukong. To further strengthen your warrior monkey, find every meditation spot for extra Sparks and collect all Luojia Fragrant Vines to upgrade your Gourd. Don't sleep on the best skills either!